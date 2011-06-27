Vehicle overview

Heavy-duty pickup trucks like the 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 are draft horses, pure and simple. Even with modern creature comforts, daily driving is still something better left to lighter-duty vehicles. The paint-mixer ride quality and XXL proportions relegate these brawny steeds to schlep-only status. However, once saddled up with a massive payload, the Ram 3500 is in its element.

Dodge's heavy-duty truck lineup actually consists of two models: the 2500 and 3500. The difference between the two mostly relates to capacity -- the 3500 can take on a heavier payload thanks to its stiffer suspension and optional dual-wheel rear axle. The 2500 will ride a little better without a payload, but for those planning on towing big trailers or boats, the 3500, with its butch-looking rear fender flares, is surely the way to go.

The current Ram 3500 design dates back to 2003. A significant powertrain upgrade is notable this year. A new 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engine (late availability) replaces the previous 5.9-liter engine. It produces 350 hp at 3,000 rpm and an impressive 650 lb-ft of torque at 1,500 rpm. The 5.9, which will likely be found on some early-build 2007s, makes 325 hp and 610 lb-ft of torque. The new 6.7 is available with an all-new six-speed automatic that replaces the previous four-speed.

We tested the 5.9 powertrain last year in a 3500 dually and found it lacking in power and overall gear ratio spread when compared to the diesel setups available from Chevy and Ford. Thankfully, the new 6.7 and six-speed automatic fix those issues. As for the rest of the pickup truck, there's a lot to like. It's tough and stylish, and the Mega Cab, assuming you're OK with the limitations it places on bed size, provides a truly huge interior. Overall, we think the 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 will serve hard-core truck buyers well.