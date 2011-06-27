  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine lineup, two crew cab body styles offered, compliant highway ride, many standard or optional features available.
  • Bed configurations aren't ideal, cramped rear seat in Quad Cab.
List Price Estimate
$7,382 - $12,331
Used Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The heavy-duty Dodge Ram 3500's powerful engine choices, precise steering and well-built and functional interior make it a solid choice for hard-core truck users.

Vehicle overview

Heavy-duty pickup trucks like the 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 are draft horses, pure and simple. Even with modern creature comforts, daily driving is still something better left to lighter-duty vehicles. The paint-mixer ride quality and XXL proportions relegate these brawny steeds to schlep-only status. However, once saddled up with a massive payload, the Ram 3500 is in its element.

Dodge's heavy-duty truck lineup actually consists of two models: the 2500 and 3500. The difference between the two mostly relates to capacity -- the 3500 can take on a heavier payload thanks to its stiffer suspension and optional dual-wheel rear axle. The 2500 will ride a little better without a payload, but for those planning on towing big trailers or boats, the 3500, with its butch-looking rear fender flares, is surely the way to go.

The current Ram 3500 design dates back to 2003. A significant powertrain upgrade is notable this year. A new 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engine (late availability) replaces the previous 5.9-liter engine. It produces 350 hp at 3,000 rpm and an impressive 650 lb-ft of torque at 1,500 rpm. The 5.9, which will likely be found on some early-build 2007s, makes 325 hp and 610 lb-ft of torque. The new 6.7 is available with an all-new six-speed automatic that replaces the previous four-speed.

We tested the 5.9 powertrain last year in a 3500 dually and found it lacking in power and overall gear ratio spread when compared to the diesel setups available from Chevy and Ford. Thankfully, the new 6.7 and six-speed automatic fix those issues. As for the rest of the pickup truck, there's a lot to like. It's tough and stylish, and the Mega Cab, assuming you're OK with the limitations it places on bed size, provides a truly huge interior. Overall, we think the 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 will serve hard-core truck buyers well.

2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 models

The 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 heavy-duty pickup is available in three cab styles: regular, Quad Cab (crew cab) and Mega Cab (really big crew cab). The regular cab comes with a long bed only, while the Quad Cab has either a short or long bed. The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the Quad Cab long bed but pairs an even bigger cabin with the short bed. With the exception of Quad Cab short beds, all Ram 3500s have a dual-rear-wheel axle.

In regards to trim level, the regular cab and Quad Cab are available as an ST, SLT or Laramie; the Mega Cab is SLT or Laramie only. The Ram ST is pretty bare-bones, offering 17-inch wheels, vinyl seating, air-conditioning and a CD player. Go with the SLT for alloy wheels, cruise control, cloth seating, keyless entry and full power accessories. The luxurious Laramie comes with upgrades like dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, a power driver seat, a six-CD changer and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. Many other features, such as a rear-seat entertainment system for crew cabs, are optional.

2007 Highlights

An upgraded turbodiesel engine is expected to debut at the beginning of calendar-year 2007. Replacing the previous 5.9-liter engine, the new 6.7-liter turbodiesel delivers 350 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque and comes matched to a new six-speed automatic transmission. An exhaust brake option debuts as well.

Performance & mpg

The Ram 3500 is available with rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. Regular cabs and some Quad Cabs come standard with a 5.7-liter V8 engine. It makes 345 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. For the V8, a six-speed manual transmission is standard and a five-speed automatic is optional. For additional power, a turbodiesel engine is either an option (for the trucks with the standard V8) or standard equipment. The previously available 325-hp 5.9-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine will be installed on some early-build 2007 Rams, but the smarter choice is to wait until the new 6.7-liter Cummins diesel becomes available. This updated engine makes more power (350 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque) and runs quieter and cleaner. Paired to it is an all-new six-speed automatic transmission. For the 6.7, Dodge will also offer an exhaust brake. Typically seen only on trucks that bear the name Peterbilt or Kenworth, an exhaust brake can be used to provide additional stability and braking power when towing very heavy loads.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard on the Ram 3500, and side curtain airbags are optional. Optional on the SLT and standard on the Laramie are power-adjustable pedals. No crash tests have been performed on the Ram 3500, but in NHTSA crash tests, the Ram 1500 earned five out of five stars for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions. Frontal-offset collision testing performed by the IIHS similarly resulted in a top rating of "Good."

Driving

Although it's built to take on the most demanding tasks, the 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 is comfortable enough for daily use. Well, so long as finding a big enough parking spot isn't an issue. The 1-ton Ram pickup has a relatively tight turning radius and ride quality is best-in-class. The V8 engine is competent all-around, but for serious towing and hauling, the new 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel is essential.

Interior

The Ram's interior is notable for the above-average quality of its interior materials, simple control layout and solid collection of up-to-date features like navigation and Bluetooth cell phone connectivity. If backseat passenger room is a priority for you, just buy the Mega Cab and be done with it. There's not only more than enough room to stretch out, there's room left over for extra storage behind the rear seats. It's that big. And when you fold the seats flat it looks more like a spare bedroom than the cab of a pickup truck.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500.

5(52%)
4(36%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
25 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Dodge cummins
mike,07/19/2010
Absolutely love this truck. I had two hemi's before this, they never even came close to the power and fuel mileage with the cummins diesel. I average 20 mpg. The only draw back with this truck, is do not let it idle for long periods of time. The emissions will give you troubles if you do. If you like to leave your vehicle idle, i suggest the emission delete kit. This truck is the mega cab, Laramie short box, single rear wheel.
Love the 5.9 Cummins
bbradford,11/05/2010
We had a 06 2500 Laramie QCSB 4x4 and loved it. I regretted the day I sold it. So, after 2 years of looking for the perfect replacement, we picked up a 07 5.9L Laramie Mega 4x4 A4 with 21,000 miles. I knew the reliability of the 5.9 and did not want to deal with the soot issues of the 6.7, even though the newest ECM flash has taken care of that. For a diesel, you can't beat the pulling power and mpg's of the Cummins 5.9L. It rides like a truck, but very comfy and quite for a truck also. Ford has a better interior, but I like the simplicity of the Dodge. We got rid of out 2008 Chevy Suburban LTZ 4x4 for this, and we could not be happier. This is "the best" diesel truck combo out there.
Great Truck
William Scarberry,02/22/2007
I traded in a 1997 Chevy 3500 Dually for this truck, what a difference. This truck has better fuel mileage, better power, and of course better looks. I'm 6'3" and have no problem sitting in the back seat that reclines.
Pleasantly Surprised
Tim,08/26/2007
I have been with Ford for many years but have always been a fan of I6 engine design over V8 diesels. So I decided to give Dodge a chance. So far I am very pleased with the entire vehicle. Very quiet and ride is good considering it's a one ton, great power (6.7 Cummins), smooth trans., 3.73 and 6-speed seems to be a great combination. Lots of low end grunt and a nice flat torque curve..650@1500 to 2800. Build quality is very good. I live on a dirt (washboard) road and no rattles..amazing. Exterior paint and finish are excellent. Dollar value I feel was best compaired to Chevy/GM and Ford. I would recommend anyone to test drive before buying any other make.
See all 25 reviews of the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Diesel
350 hp @ 3013 rpm
See all Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 features & specs
More about the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500

Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Overview

The Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 3500 Mega Cab, Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab, Ram Pickup 3500 Diesel. Available styles include SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), and ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT is priced between $19,440 and$19,440 with odometer readings between 213569 and213569 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2007 Ram Pickup 3500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,440 and mileage as low as 213569 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500.

Can't find a used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,218.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,899.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,407.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,379.

