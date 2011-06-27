1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Review
Other years
1994 Highlights
Mirroring changes to its 3/4-ton sibling, Dodge's one-ton patriarch is all-new in both single and dual rear wheel models. Sporting curved, muscular sheet metal and a brash Kenworth semi truck-styled grill and headlight assembly, the newly badged 3500 boasts an impressive array of upgrades inside and out. Offered in 118.7-inch and 134.7-inch wheelbases (6.5-foot and 8-foot boxes, respectively), the Magnum engine line equips 2- and 4WD drivelines. A standard 5.9L gas V8 producing 230 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque can be upgraded to a brawny 5.9L straight six Cummins turbo diesel(175 horsepower/420 pound-feet of torque) or the newly introduced truck version of the Viper motor, a behemoth 8.0L gas V10 cranking out 300 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. A standard 5-speed manual transmission can be upgraded to a four-speed automatic and three axle ratios (3.55, 3.90, 4.10) are available. Only offered as a regular cab body, a myriad of power and convenience packages are configurable, or choose the SLT trim with a 40/20/40 cloth bench, power windows and door locks, A/C, cruise control, a fold-down center armrest (capable of housing a cell phone, laptop and music media) and leather-wrapped steering wheel. Choose Claret Red, Flame Red, Light Driftwood, Emerald Green, Dark or Brilliant Blue, Black, Sabre Gray, Silver or Bright White exterior paint with Medium Quartz, Slate Blue, Crimson Red or Medium Driftwood interior colors.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500.
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
