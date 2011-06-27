Vehicle overview

If you're reading this review, we're guessing you frequently face some absolutely massive towing and hauling challenges. With an astonishing maximum tow rating of 30,000 pounds and a 7,390-pound payload peak, the 2015 Ram 3500 certainly makes for a very strong partner. But just because you need such extreme capabilities doesn't mean you have to suffer a truck that's as luxurious as a cement mixer. The Ram 3500 is highly civilized by workhorse standards, with a surprisingly well-trimmed interior, so you won't mind driving it under normal circumstances, too.

If a basic work truck is all you need, the Ram 3500 Tradesman provides sufficient creature comforts for most folks, including air-conditioning, cruise control, an audio system with USB/iPod connectivity and a pleasantly quiet ride. But if you've got a hankering for something more like a Texas-style limousine, there's always the ultra-luxurious Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn "Mega Cab" with its upgraded leather upholstery, power-adjustable pedals, heated wood-and-leather steering wheel and heated front and rear seats. With so many models and features to choose from, there's almost certainly a Ram 3500 that's tailored to your needs.

In addition to that unique Mega Cab (extra-large crew cab) body style, the Ram 3500 also offers the option of a load-leveling rear air suspension. Available for both single- and dual-rear-wheel trucks, it supplements the 3500's standard leaf spring rear suspension with a dual-mode airbag system that helps level out the rear of the truck whether you're towing or hauling. We also appreciate the Ram 3500's three available engines, including a midrange 6.4-liter gasoline V8 with robust performance that slots beneath the immensely capable (but costly) Cummins turbodiesel inline-6.

There are basically two other choices in this very heavy-duty truck class: the 2015 Chevy Silverado 3500HD (and its twin, the GMC Sierra 3500HD) and the 2015 Ford F-350. Neither matches the Ram's 30,000-pound maximum tow rating, but in real-world use these are all very capable trucks that can handle enormous loads without breaking a sweat. Where the 2015 Ram 3500 really sets itself apart is inside the cab, thanks to its high-quality materials, impressive array of creature comforts and user-friendly tech features. If you're looking for a big truck that's dependable on the job and still up for a good time on the weekend, the 2015 Ram 3500 is a great choice.