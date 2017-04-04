Used 2014 Ram 3500 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Dual Rear Wheels Power Sunroof Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68Rfe Sun/Moonroof Black; Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Leather Seats Spray In Bedliner Convenience Group Remote Start System Single Disc Remote CD Player Keyless Go Power Adjustable Pedals W/Memory I/P Mounted Auxiliary Switches Cold Weather Group Engine Block Heater 180 Amp Alternator Clearance Lamps Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Protection Group Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Gvwr: 14;000 Lbs Lower Two-Tone Paint Quick Order Package 2Fh Laramie Tires: Lt235/80R17E Bsw As Wheels: 17" X 6" Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Ram 3500. This Ram includes: ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL Diesel Fuel Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Ram 3500 Laramie that you won't find in your average vehicle. When Ram created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ram 3500 Laramie. More information about the 2014 Ram 3500: Ram 2500 models are intended for the most extreme personal-towing needs, while the 3500 models are aimed at heavy commercial use by ranchers or construction crews. With diesel model's 10-percent gain in fuel efficiency, as well as other maintenance-related improvements, running costs should be down versus these trucks' predecessors. Even compared to the other latest heavy-duty trucks, the Ram 2500 and 3500 HD models have some of the best-appointed, most luxurious and most attractive interiors, picking up much of the look and some of the high-line materials from the latest light-duty Ram trucks. Strengths of this model include tow ratings up to 30,000 pounds, impressive powertrain offerings, excellent powertrain warranty, available Uconnect technology, luxury options, and Best-in-class features across multiple categories All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3C63RRMLXEG228044

Stock: EG228044

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020