Used 2014 Ram 3500 for Sale Near Me

724 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
3500 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 724 listings
  • 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Ram 3500 Laramie

    79,278 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,850

    $11,651 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie in Silver
    used

    2014 Ram 3500 Laramie

    182,164 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $32,995

    $6,446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn in Black
    used

    2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn

    97,841 miles

    $39,995

    $3,574 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 3500 SLT in Gray
    used

    2014 Ram 3500 SLT

    119,170 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,900

    $3,273 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 3500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram 3500 Tradesman

    132,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,950

    Details
  • 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie in Gray
    used

    2014 Ram 3500 Laramie

    125,370 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,999

    $5,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie in Gray
    used

    2014 Ram 3500 Laramie

    96,915 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,500

    $4,905 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie in Black
    used

    2014 Ram 3500 Laramie

    62,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,995

    $1,800 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie in White
    used

    2014 Ram 3500 Laramie

    45,097 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,999

    $3,168 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn in Black
    used

    2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn

    145,478 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $36,746

    $2,426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Ram 3500 Laramie

    76,529 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $32,753

    $312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 3500 SLT in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Ram 3500 SLT

    37,919 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $43,900

    $1,360 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn in White
    used

    2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn

    42,839 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,995

    $1,104 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie in White
    used

    2014 Ram 3500 Laramie

    11,487 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $52,990

    Details
  • 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Ram 3500 Laramie

    51,194 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $47,000

    $1,120 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 3500 SLT in White
    used

    2014 Ram 3500 SLT

    39,912 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $40,391

    $1,785 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn in Silver
    used

    2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn

    70,910 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,995

    $440 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn

    105,836 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $40,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ram 3500 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 724 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 3500
  4. Used 2014 Ram 3500

Consumer Reviews for the Ram 3500

Read recent reviews for the Ram 3500
Overall Consumer Rating
2.45 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (20%)
  • 3
    (20%)
  • 2
    (20%)
  • 1
    (40%)
DON'T GETTED RAMMED!
J.Chors,03/15/2019
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Megacab diesel dually Laramie 4x4, the works. What a heap. EVERYTHING attached to that mighty Cummins motor is junk. I had $21,000 of repairs (3months of shop time) in the first year! Towed off the highway 6 times Only half of it was covered under warranty. Here's what was replaced or rebuilt: Transmission, rear end twice, AC compressor and condensor, sepentine pulleys and brackets, ECM, water pump, front brakes complete rebuild, rear calipers, front wheel hubs, u-joint, harmonic balancer, fan clutch and fan shroud. The worst part is this truck was a replacement for another Mega Cab i owned for 17 months before it caught fire and burned to the ground in a snowstorm ( along with the brand new 5th wheel toy hauler i was pulling). I'll never buy another RAM.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ram
3500
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Rear Wheels
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Ram 3500 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings