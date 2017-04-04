Used 2014 Ram 3500 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 79,278 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,850$11,651 Below Market
Tom Ahl Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Lima / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3EJXEG100624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 182,164 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$32,995$6,446 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **CONVENIENCE PACKAGE**TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**6.7 CUMMINS I6 DIESEL**MEGA CAB SHORT BED**4X4**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**MEMORY SYSTEM**TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL**DIESEL EXHASUT BRAKE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**6.7L Cummins Diesel, **Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Exhaust Brake, **Tow Package, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound, Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel, 6-Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Convenience Group, Front dual zone A/C, Memory seat, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 Ram 3500 Diesel Heavy Duty Laramie Mega Cab Short Bed 4WD 4x4 Pickup Truck
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3ML9EG194708
Stock: 31202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 97,841 miles
$39,995$3,574 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2014 Ram Pickup 3500 6.7L Turbocharged Laramie Longhorn Mega Cab DRW 4WD. 1 OWNER RAM WITH A CLEAN CAR-FAX! Over 27 service records! TEXAS TRUCK ITS ENTIRE LIFE. This truck is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels and tires, leather seats, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, usb radio input, Bluetooth, navigation system, power sunroof, back-up camera, heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, push-to-start, power AMP running boards, tuned and deleted, tinted windows, power seats, cruise control, towing package, and more! Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRNLXEG216569
Stock: 216569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 119,170 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,900$3,273 Below Market
Shawano Auto Sales - Shawano / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRHLXEG255741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,950
SW Auto - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3GLXEG275177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,370 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,999$5,302 Below Market
AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Dual Rear Wheels Power Sunroof Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68Rfe Sun/Moonroof Black; Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Leather Seats Spray In Bedliner Convenience Group Remote Start System Single Disc Remote CD Player Keyless Go Power Adjustable Pedals W/Memory I/P Mounted Auxiliary Switches Cold Weather Group Engine Block Heater 180 Amp Alternator Clearance Lamps Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Protection Group Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Gvwr: 14;000 Lbs Lower Two-Tone Paint Quick Order Package 2Fh Laramie Tires: Lt235/80R17E Bsw As Wheels: 17" X 6" Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Ram 3500. This Ram includes: ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL Diesel Fuel Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Ram 3500 Laramie that you won't find in your average vehicle. When Ram created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ram 3500 Laramie. More information about the 2014 Ram 3500: Ram 2500 models are intended for the most extreme personal-towing needs, while the 3500 models are aimed at heavy commercial use by ranchers or construction crews. With diesel model's 10-percent gain in fuel efficiency, as well as other maintenance-related improvements, running costs should be down versus these trucks' predecessors. Even compared to the other latest heavy-duty trucks, the Ram 2500 and 3500 HD models have some of the best-appointed, most luxurious and most attractive interiors, picking up much of the look and some of the high-line materials from the latest light-duty Ram trucks. Strengths of this model include tow ratings up to 30,000 pounds, impressive powertrain offerings, excellent powertrain warranty, available Uconnect technology, luxury options, and Best-in-class features across multiple categories All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRMLXEG228044
Stock: EG228044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 96,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,500$4,905 Below Market
McKee Auto - Des Moines / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3EL3EG137337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,995$1,800 Below Market
Route 21 Auto Sales - Canal Fulton / Ohio
6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL - 4WD - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - UCONNECT SYSTEM - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED/COOLED SEATS - HEATED REAR SEATS - LONG WHEEL BASE - TOW PACKAGE - BEAUTIFUL TRUCK - SUPER LOW MILES - CLEAN AUTO CHECK WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE REPORTED ....CALL 330-854-5380 TODAY OR GOOGLE US @ R21MOTORSPORTS.COM.....ASK ABOUT OUR TRUCK FINANCING PROGRAM & NATIONWIDE TRUCK EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS ....IF R21 MOTORSPORTS HAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO HELP YOU IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES ...WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO PROVIDE YOU FAIR, HONEST AND STRAIGHT FORWARD TRANSACTION ....LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU AND PLEASE TAKE CARE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRJL2EG289263
Stock: 18726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,097 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,999$3,168 Below Market
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
1 OWNER! CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 6.7 Liter I6 Cummins High Output Turbo Diesel, 385 Horsepower, 850 Torque, Full Four Door Crew Cab, Long Box 8 Foot Longbox, Dual Rear Wheel Dually DRW, Laramie Package, 6 Speed AISIN Automatic Heavy Duty Transmission, Turn Dial 4x4 Four Wheel Drive 4WD, Factory GPS Navigation System, Power Sunroof Moonroof Sun Roof Moon Roof, Reverse Backup Camera in Rearview Mirror, Cargo Camera Rear View Box Camera, Dual Power Air Conditioned Ventilated and Heated Seats, Black Ebony Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Memory Driver's Seat, 2nd Row Heated Seats, Full Towing Package with Receiver Trailer Hitch, Wiring and Transmission Cooler Tow Package, Gooseneck Hitch Gooseneck, Factory Brake Controller, Factory Exhaust Brake, Fold Up Tow Mirrors, Heat Power Mirrors, Power Mirrors with Built-in Directional Signals, Electronic Stability Control Traction Control ESC, 3.73 Gears with Anti-Spin Differential, General Grabber AT2 LT235/80 R17 Tires, Polished Aluminum Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Factory Chromed Stepbars, Spray-in Bedliner, Bedrail Covers, Clearance Lights, Fog Lights, LED Running Lights, Projector Lamp Headlights, Reverse Sensors, Locking Tailgate, Chrome Trimmed Grill, Chrome Trimmed Mirrors, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio Capabilities Sirius / XM, CD Player, Uconnect 8.4AN System 8.4 Inch Touchscreen with AM/FM/BT/ACCESS/NAV, 7-Inch Multi-View Display, Alpine Premium Audio Sound System, 911 Assist System, U Connect Hands Free Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System Blue Tooth, Auxiliary MP3 Jack Portable Audio Connection, Factory Subwoofer, SD Card Slot, USB Jack Portable Audio Connection, Enter-N-Go System Keyless Entry System, Keyless Entry with Factory Remote Start, Push Button Start, Power Sliding Rear Window, Adjustable Height Seatbelts, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, L.A.T.C.H. Child Safety System, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, Heated Steering Wheel Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Homelink System with Three Programmable Buttons for Garage Doors, Lighting Systems & Security Systems, Compass, Outside Temperature Display and Mileage Display, Dual Multi-Zone Climate Control , Factory Floormats, Loadfloor Boot Tray, Storage Compartment Under Rear Seats, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, 115V / 150W Auxiliary Power Outlet, Bright White Clearcoat over Bright Silver Metallic two tone paint scheme! ONE OWNER! CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2014 Ram 3500 crewcab longbox duallie diesels we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean 4wd is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRJL8EG207052
Stock: 10990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 145,478 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$36,746$2,426 Below Market
AMS Cars - Indianapolis / Indiana
Priced to sell this 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn will not last long!!!!We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Contact us today to schedule a virtual walkaround. Local home delivery is now available!Black Clearcoat 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel 4WD 6-Speed AutomaticWe Deliver to your door *, All vehicles are inspected and reconditioned before being front lot ready*.Please call us at 317-571-8500 to schedule a test drive. Se Hablo Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRKLXEG209741
Stock: R9741SS
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 76,529 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$32,753$312 Below Market
Rouen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Woodville / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2014 Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat Ram 3500 Laramie 4WD 6.4L V8 6-Speed Automatic This Ram 3500 has many features and is well equipped including, *Automatic Headlights, Backup Camera, Chrome Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated and Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Premium Audio Package, Touchscreen Controls, Voice Recognition, Wi-Fi Hotspot, YEAH, IT'S GOT A HEMI!. Rouen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has been in business over 30 years and proud to have been awarded the FCA Customer First Award for Excellence! We are a full-service car dealership with a large new and used inventory of your favorite vehicles. You'll love our no pressure car buying atmosphere and our friendly staff. Each vehicle purchase comes with the Rouen Advantage- 2 years No Charge Oil Changes. Remember Rouen He'll Deal *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRMJ7EG100620
Stock: DT19809A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 37,919 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$43,900$1,360 Below Market
Hennessy Land Rover Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
2014 Ram 3500 Lone Star **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Exceptionally Low Miles!**, **Local Trade-In!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, 5.0" Touchscreen Display, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group, 6 Month Trial (Registration Required), ABS brakes, Bright/Bright Billets Grille, Compass, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, Folding Flat Load Floor Storage, For Details Go To DriveUconnect.com, Front Center Seat Cushion Storage, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Lone Star Regional Package, Lonestar Badge, Low tire pressure warning, Power 10-Way Driver Seat, Power Lumbar Adjust, Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Quick Order Package 2FY Lone Star (Regional), RAM Active Air, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear View Mirror w/Microphone, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Traction control, Underhood Lamp, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Polished Forged Aluminum.Here at Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Gwinnett, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory! Why pay a Premium elsewhere when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way!Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Gwinnett, one of the original 35 Land Rover Dealerships in the United States! We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 14 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRHL0EG326087
Stock: 2010590A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 42,839 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,995$1,104 Below Market
Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Oxford / Pennsylvania
Bright White Clearcoat 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel great condition, locally owned.Say No More. Call us today at 610-932-0500. Odometer is 54244 miles below market average!Say No More, Call us today at 610-932-0500.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRKL2EG198623
Stock: C20416A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 11,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,990
Bob Ridings Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Pana / Illinois
Very Low Mileage: LESS THAN 12k miles*** 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD** If you've been longing for just the right Truck, well stop your search right here!!! New In Stock. Runs mint! Optional equipment includes: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Dual Rear Wheels, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE, Chrome Tubular Side Steps, Spray In Bedliner, Remote Start System, Tires: LT235/80R17E OWL On/Off Road, Chrome Bodyside Molding, I/P Mounted Auxiliary Switches, Cold Weather Group...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRML6EG245780
Stock: 20062.1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 51,194 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$47,000$1,120 Below Market
Tempe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Tempe / Arizona
Rare in color, shape, detail and performance, this Ram 3500 could almost be one of those trucks that are foreign. It includes, bumpers that are chrome and even a grille, automatic/door opening side step rails to help you in without fail! There are, front bumper sight shields, heated/power door mirrors, a rear step bumper, turn signal indicator mirrors, an overhead camper for protection, a 115V auxiliry power outlet, 10 speakers, Sirius XM radio, UConnect 8.4, front dual zone A/C, an auto - dimming rear - view mirror, folding flat load storage and a garage door transmitter, I don't even think that we have come across something as loud and as proud on Twitter! The steering wheel is heated and wrapped in leather, there is memory seating, power lumbar support, 10-way driver/6-way passenger seating memory, power steering, power windows, rear 60/40 split folding seating, steering wheel mounted audio controls as well as traction control for different terrain, it is so sensitive, just like a human brain! It is safe, has a tilt steering wheel, transmission oil cooler, brake assist, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, heated front and high back seats, cruise control and an electronically controlled throttle it is as sophisticated as an expensive champagne or sparkling wine alcohol bottle! It also has a parking camera, park assist, leather trim 40/20/40 bench seat, a central media hub, Bluetooth wireless, towing package, custom bumper, fog lights, two - toned leather, cooled/ventilated seats, navigation as well as premium sound, all-around! There's more, a power sliding rear window, keyless start button, ABS (4-wheel) brakes, and last, but certainly not least, an anti-theft system for so much more extra/added security, come in the dealership and the Ram are so beautiful to be around if you have any form of insecurity! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 3133 miles below market average! You Will Like How We Do Business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRJL5EG212886
Stock: HR12181A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-04-2017
- 39,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$40,391$1,785 Below Market
Staunton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Staunton / Illinois
New Price! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 12179 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. 2014 Ram 3500 SLT Bright White Clearcoat 6-Speed Automatic Bluetooth Hands-Free, Keyless Entry, Miles are only 39912, Portable Audio Connection, Premium Wheels, STILL SMELLS LIKE NEW!, SUPER DEAL ON THIS 2014 Ram 3500 SLT, ACCIDENT FREE CLEAN CARFAX, 4x4, 8' Bed, 3500 SLT, 4D Crew Cab, Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel, 4WD, Bright White Clearcoat, 1-Yr. SIRIUSXM Radio Service, 5.0 Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Low tire pressure warning, Quick Order Package 2FG SLT, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT, Rear View Mirror w/Microphone, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Tip Start, Traction control.Staunton Chrysler Jeep Ram serving Drivers in the Staunton IL, Gillespie, Litchfield IL, Edwardsville & Glen Carbon Areas, Your Source for New,Used, Preowned and Certified Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & RAM Models is our Dealership: Staunton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram You and your family and friends are all invited to stop in to Staunton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Staunton IL, We want to know all of you in the greater Gillespie, Litchfield IL, Edwardsville and Glen Carbon areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3HL7EG217316
Stock: 17316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,995$440 Below Market
Quality Auto Sales LLC - Anchorage / Alaska
This 2014 Ram 3500 Longhorn Limited Mega Cab Comes Equipped with 4WD, a 6.7 Liter Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine, Bedliner, ARE Topper, Block Heater, UConnect, Vision X Lighting, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Sunroof, Alpine Audio, Navigation, Park Assist, Reverse Camera, Running Boards, 70K Miles, and Much More! This Vehicle Qualifies for a Premiuim Mechanical Breakdown Protection Package. Ask For Details! *Our Low Price includes Documentation Fee of $95. Our Low Price does not include title, licensing or registration fees. - This 2014 Ram 3500 4dr 4WD Mega Cab 160.5 Longhorn Limited features a 6.7L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER TURBO 6cyl Diesel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Tow Package, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, ARE Topper Block Heater 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Air Conditioned Seats, All Weather Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, Bedliner, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, FAST- KEY entry system, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Locking Tailgate, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Start, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Our Friendly Sales Team at 907-341-4100 or qualityauto@alaska.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3NL9EG122244
Stock: 122244-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 105,836 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$40,000
Vernon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vernon / Texas
This 2014 Ram 3500 DRW Laramie Longhorn Mega Cab 4x4 with only 105,836 miles is proudly offered by Vernon Auto Group. Enjoy hands free Bluetooth capabilities and take on heavy payloads with true power thanks to the 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine. Take the trip of a lifetime with the help of the state of the art navigation system. Ride in the comfort of heated/cooled leather seats and take in sights through the built-in sunroof. Call us today and take it home! Vernon Auto Group - A new, unique way to buy a vehicle! In a small town in North Texas lives a unique company with BIG ideas. We're redefining how our customers buy and own vehicles and it's working... Simply put, you will appreciate the easiest, most efficient and enjoyable buying and ownership experience ANYWHERE! In fact, our innovative approach has driven us to be the Dealer Rater National Ram Dealer of the Year and a eBay Motors Top Strategic Seller! Here are just a few reasons why customers have chosen Vernon Auto Group: Transparent Deals Upfront Pricing, No Haggling, No Numbers Game Fast Friendly Service and Delivery Technology driven company with low overhead and a market driven systematic approach to pricing vehicles. So come by or give us a phone call and lets start your journey on the most fun and enjoyable purchase experience you will ever make. Here at Vernon Auto Group our job is to serve you. Call our team today at 1-(833)-275-3894 or email us at internetsales@vernonautogroup.com Our pricing is based on current market conditions. All new vehicle pricing includes applicable rebates which everyone has the opportunity to qualify for. Rebates are determined by the manufacture and can change at anytime. Rebates are region specific and our prices are based on Texas Region Rebates. These rebates may include customer cash, trade in assistance (if applicable), and finance offers (if applicable) . Your rebates may be more or less depending on where you register the vehicle at. All vehicles go through our vigorous multi-point inspection before advertised to the public. We appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. For more information please call us at 1-(833)-275-3894 or email us at internetsales@vernonautogroup.com .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRNL7EG112864
Stock: D7358A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ram 3500 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ram 3500
- 5(20%)
- 3(20%)
- 2(20%)
- 1(40%)
Related Ram 3500 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman Alexandria VA
- Used Ram Dakota Springfield IL
- Used Ram Dakota Hampton VA
- Used Ram Dakota Fort Worth TX
- Used Ram Dakota Bloomington IL
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Naples FL
- Used Ram Dakota Dayton OH
- Used Ram Promaster City Oklahoma City OK
- Used Ram Dakota Marietta GA
- Used Ram Dakota Long Island City NY
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS