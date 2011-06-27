  1. Home
1993 Dodge RAM 350 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

A 30-gallon fuel tank is standard, along with a modified wheel and center cap design. An engine block heater, premium AM/FM/cassette with graphic equalizer, transmission oil cooler for 5.9L diesel and a snowplow prep package are optional. New colors include Flame Red, Emerald Green and three two-tone color combinations.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge RAM 350.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Truck
kenneth440,12/22/2003
This has got to be the best truck ever made. Sure its rough riding and the extended cab is just for kids but for its design and use its the greatest truck out there.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Diesel
160 hp @ 2500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Dodge RAM 350

Used 1993 Dodge RAM 350 Overview

The Used 1993 Dodge RAM 350 is offered in the following submodels: RAM 350 Regular Cab, RAM 350 Extended Cab, RAM 350 Diesel. Available styles include LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M), and 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M).

