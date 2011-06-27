1993 Dodge RAM 350 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$903 - $1,900
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
A 30-gallon fuel tank is standard, along with a modified wheel and center cap design. An engine block heater, premium AM/FM/cassette with graphic equalizer, transmission oil cooler for 5.9L diesel and a snowplow prep package are optional. New colors include Flame Red, Emerald Green and three two-tone color combinations.
kenneth440,12/22/2003
This has got to be the best truck ever made. Sure its rough riding and the extended cab is just for kids but for its design and use its the greatest truck out there.
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Diesel
160 hp @ 2500 rpm
