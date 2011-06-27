  1. Home
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Cool dual rear wheels come standard, standard driver's airbag, optional V-10 engine, outstanding towing ability, big rig styling, user friendly cab, optional 4-wheel ABS
  • It's a pain to rotate 6 tires, isn't it?
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Dodge boys had to know they had a winner when their bold Ram Pickup debuted for 1994. Few trucks have turned as many heads, or prompted so much comment. Whether decked out in Sport trim or wearing conventional chrome on its chest-thumping grille, this is macho mentality sculpted in steel.

Under the hood, the goods range from modest to mammoth. For the practical-minded, there's a mild-mannered 3.9-liter V6; or, a Cummins diesel whose throbbing note and power make a guy want to grab his Stetson and haul on out.

Those who'd like a little more muscle have a pair of V8s to choose from. Whoa! You're still not satisfied? Like TV's Tim the Tool Man, you want "more power?" Say no more. Just check the option list and you can barrel homeward with an 8.0-liter V10, blasting out 300 horses, and a locomotive-like 450 pound-feet of torque. The Magnum V10 is available only in heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 series pickups.

One first-season criticism centered on space. Only the regular cab was available, seating three on a bench.Dodge claimed its cab was the most spacious in the industry, but that was little consolation to potential buyers who needed to carry extra people. Two years ago, Dodge introduced a Club Cab that seated six adults, even if access to the rear wasn't so easy. Last year, Club Cab models received standard rear-quarter window glass.

For 1998, the rules have changed again. Dodge now offers a Ram Quad Cab, which means rear-access doors on either side of the cab. This is truly the most convenient truck you can buy.

Inside, the Ram Pickup is finally redesigned, creating ergonomics to match the utility of the rest of the truck. A new passenger-side airbag comes standard, and with a cutoff switch, it's safe to strap a child seat in up front. With any engine, tromping the gas produces a reassuring roar -- a reverberation of vitality. Otherwise, it's fairly quiet.

Ride and handling are so competent that you almost forget you're in a full-size pickup, though occupants will notice plenty of bumps. Visibility is great, and controls are excellent. Automatic transmission shifts are firm, but not harsh, and the column-mounted gearshift operates easily. For such a large and bulky vehicle, the Ram Pickup is surprisingly agile and reasonably surefooted, but think twice before making any quick maneuvers.

More than 800,000 Ram Pickups went to customers during the first three years of production. Demand is still strong, and Chrysler recently opened a new plant to keep the supply lines full. Curiosity has tapered off, but when pickup owners try to sleep on the idea of buying a new truck, they count Rams.

1998 Highlights

All Ram Pickups get a totally redesigned interior, standard passenger-side airbag with cutoff switch, and all airbags are "depowered" for safety.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Truck
hangnloose,03/11/2002
I highly recommend this truck. I bought mine brand new from the factory. It is a dually and it gets 19 miles to the gal. of diesel. The only thing that is bad is it has no weight in the rear end unless you are towing, which it is a great tower. It tows a 32' fifth wheel trailer with no problem.
Luxury workhorse
"DW",04/21/2004
I stepped up from a '96 1500. I was needed the additional hauling capacity as I have 32' trailer I use to haul 5 horses. I've hauled it from Greensboro, NC to Chicago, IL and back on a three day trip with no hassles. The Cummins TurboDeisel handled the mountains of WV without dropping from the posted speeds. The cab is well designed with all controls w/in easy reach.
Towing Buddy
dennis j hough,11/14/2004
I bought this truck to tow a fully loaded 34-foot fifth wheel camper in the Appalachia Mountians and she is a willing partner. The Low Range and 4wd make it possible to get the camper in almost anywhere. The 12 valve Cummings Turbo Diesel sounds like a big rig and when matched with the 5 speed manual transmission, you can putt down the highway at low rpms. 3rd gear will climb any highway mountain at 45 mph at full tow. A good contractors cap keeps the ride less bouncy when not runnig with loads. Diesel Fuel costs can swing more than gas. But if you need to tow heavy things, this is a hard truck to beat.
See all 3 reviews of the 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
245 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500

Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Overview

The Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 3500 Extended Cab. Available styles include ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

