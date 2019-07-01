Used 2015 Ram 3500 for Sale Near Me
- 83,460 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,988$11,510 Below Market
Billion Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bozeman / Montana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRJL4FG511836
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,920 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,000$8,967 Below Market
Jones Junction Used Cars - Bel Air / Maryland
2015 Ram 3500 Deep Cherry Red Crystal 4D Crew Cab 4WD 6-Speed Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Maryland State Inspection, Oil, Lube, and Filter Change.JONES CERTIFIED USED CAR DETAIL: -Qualifies for Jones for Life Program -30 day/1000 mile Limited Warranty with $0 Deductible -Free Carfax Report -155 Point Inspection -Jones Inspection exceeds Maryland's minimum requirements -Thorough Interior and Exterior Detail -Factory Trained Technician -Checked for Factory Recalls -Clean Title.Jones Junction is proud to announce that 2020 marks their 103rd consecutive year as a family-run automotive business serving the Harford County and surrounding Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware communities. The Jones family believes their success lies in focused dedication to hard work and integrity. Their goal is not simply to sell a car; it is to create a lifelong partnership with their customers. All prices plus Taxes, Tags, and $500 Dealer Processing fee, not required by law, Feel free to visit us at WWW.JONESJUNCTION.COM, or come by today at 1713 Harford Rd Fallston, MD. 21047.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3ML4FG625182
Stock: C6588A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 106,138 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$30,997$5,338 Below Market
Kalispell Toyota - Kalispell / Montana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRHL2FG648201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,221 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,999$5,490 Below Market
Bill Alexander Ford Lincoln - Yuma / Arizona
Trustworthy and worry-free, this Used 2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. This Ram 3500 has the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 6.0" PREMIUM ALUMINUM, WESTERN BROWN, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Transmission Oil Cooler, TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE SHIELD, TIRES: LT235/80R17E BSW AS, SINGLE DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FK LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: transfer case skid plate shield, POWER SUNROOF, and MONOTONE PAINT -inc: Bright Chrome Rear Bumper, Body Color Fender Flares, Chrome Tubular Side Steps, Bright Chrome Front Bumper. Transport everyone in comfort and style in this trustworthy and dependable Ram 3500. Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty and get a hassle-free deal today at Bill Alexander Ford Lincoln, 801 E 32Nd St, Yuma, AZ 85365.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRKL0FG506602
Stock: FG506602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- certified
2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman20,227 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,300$1,082 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
FACTORY CERTIFIED WARRANTY AVAILABLE THROUGH 2023!! CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Premium Cloth Seats - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRAL5FG575089
Stock: U201049
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 39,553 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,495
Katy Motors Company - North - Sedalia / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRHL3FG515186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,825 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,823$6,598 Below Market
Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Blair / Nebraska
This Ram 3500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED 865 TORQUE OUTPUT AISIN -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Transmission Oil Cooler, TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE SHIELD.*This Ram 3500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed 865 Torque Output Aisin , TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: HD Radio, Media Hub (SD, USB, AUX), GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required), SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required), Harman Radio Manufacturer, Uconnect Access (subscription required), 8.4" Touchscreen Display, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield, POWER SUNROOF, MONOTONE PAINT, KEYLESS GO -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, GVWR: 12,300 LBS.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: If you want a heavy-duty truck engineered to give you the power you need and deliver it in a gorgeous package, look no further than the Ram 3500. With its signature rounded curves and huge front grille, this truck is instantly recognizable and respected wherever it goes. All Ram 3500s come standard with a 5.7L HEMI V8 with 38hp, 400 lb-ft of Torque and a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. Plus, you have the option to choose the available 6.4L HEMI V8 or the 6.7L Turbo Diesel instead. Ram also gives you other transmission choices as well. On all 3500 sizes and trims you have the option to choose a 6-Speed HD Automatic or a 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive. The exception to this is the Laramie Longhorn Edition and Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Crew Cabs and Mega Cabs, which do not have the manual as an option. Plus, all Ram 3500s give you the option of two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. Standard on all trims are Anti-Lock Brakes and Stability Control. With Pickups, storage space is always handy. Ram has reserved a very special option, the innovative RamBox Cargo Management System, which is included when you purchase either of the Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Trims. The interior of the 3500 is a beautiful combination of strength and refinement. The environment has a polished feel even on the base trims. The regular cab can seat 3 on a bench, and the 4-door versions can either seat 5 when there are two-bucket seats up front, or 6 people on 2 rows. For those who love technology, the Laramie Longhorn Edition and Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Trims have a combination of 3 powerful tools: A GPS Navigation System, Rear Park Assist, and a Rear View Camera.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ram 3500 come see us at Woodhouse Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Blair, 2171 U.S. 30, Blair, NE 68008. Just minutes away!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3ML0FG657448
Stock: D193674A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 146,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,995$4,705 Below Market
Max Curnow Chevrolet Buick GMC - Chillicothe / Missouri
Here it is just for you!! This 2015 RAM 3500 *LARAMIE*LOADED*CALL* just arrived for you and we have it priced to make it irresistible. This 3500 is loaded with safety: Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...! It also features the comfort and convenience: ! Compare this 3500 with others like it and we think you will choose this one. In addition to the amazing price and all the features available you will receive the piece of mind of knowing that all pre-owned vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection process to make sure that all you have to worry about is getting behind the wheel and driving. At Max Curnow Chevrolet we are dedicated to providing the best possible experience in your search for a new vehicle for you or your family. In fact, we are so sure you will receive great treatment that our General Manager, Michael Ball, insists on having his cell phone available to all customers at any time. That number is 816-863-4589. Please feel free to reach out to him at any time with any questions. We look forward to helping with any of your automotive needs and we look forward to seeing you on the showroom floor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3JL3FG613058
Stock: 100917A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-07-2019
- 98,773 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$32,898$2,969 Below Market
Mark Allen Chevrolet - Glenpool / Oklahoma
MARK ALLEN CHEVROLET LETS DO BUSINESS!!!! CONTACT US TODAY!!! Bright White Clearcoat 2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel 3500 Tradesman, 4D Crew Cab, Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Bright White Clearcoat, black Cloth, 1-Yr. SIRIUSXM Radio Service, 220 Amp Alternator, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext, Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps, Carpet Floor Covering, Clearance Lamps, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Rear Wheels, Electronically Controlled Throttle, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, Fully automatic headlights, Occupant sensing airbag, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Popular Equipment Group, Quick Order Package 2FA Tradesman, Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM, Rear Folding Seat, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display, Remote Keyless Entry, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Tire Pressure Monitoring Delete, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" x 6.0" Steel Argent.Recent Arrival!Reviews: * Monumental torque with diesel and automatic powertrain; high-quality interior; Mega Cab's roomy rear seat; quiet highway ride. Source: Edmunds * If you want a heavy-duty truck engineered to give you the power you need and deliver it in a gorgeous package, look no further than the Ram 3500. With its signature rounded curves and huge front grille, this truck is instantly recognizable and respected wherever it goes. All Ram 3500s come standard with a 5.7L HEMI V8 with 38hp, 400 lb-ft of Torque and a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. Plus, you have the option to choose the available 6.4L HEMI V8 or the 6.7L Turbo Diesel instead. Ram also gives you other transmission choices as well. On all 3500 sizes and trims you have the option to choose a 6-Speed HD Automatic or a 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive. The exception to this is the Laramie Longhorn Edition and Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Crew Cabs and Mega Cabs, which do not have the manual as an option. Plus, all Ram 3500s give you the option of two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. Standard on all trims are Anti-Lock Brakes and Stability Control. With Pickups, storage space is always handy. Ram has reserved a very special option, the innovative RamBox Cargo Management System, which is included when you purchase either of the Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Trims. The interior of the 3500 is a beautiful combination of strength and refinement. The environment has a polished feel even on the base trims. The regular cab can seat 3 on a bench, and the 4-door versions can either seat 5 when there are two-bucket seats up front, or 6 people on 2 rows. For those who love technology, the Laramie Longhorn Edition and Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Trims have a combination of 3 powerful tools: A GPS Navigation System, Rear Park Assist, and a Rear View Camera. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryOKLAHOMA LETS DO BUSINESS!!! MARK ALLEN CHEVROLET.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRGL9FG534245
Stock: LF275488A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 59,431 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$47,990$5,089 Below Market
Brickner's Park City - Merrill / Wisconsin
2015 Ram 3500 Laramie Tube Steps, *Local Trade*, BALANCE OF FACTORY 5 YEAR 100,000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, HARD TO FIND MEGA CAB WITH THE 6 SPEED AISIN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 17 x 6.0 Aluminum Wheels, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 5-Year SIRIUSXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext, Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps, Clearance Lamps, Cold Weather Group, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Dual Rear Wheels, Engine Block Heater, GPS Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Keyless Enter-N-Go, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 28H Laramie, Radio: Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, SIRIUSXM Traffic, SIRIUSXM Travel Link, Ventilated Front Seats.Odometer is 8831 miles below market average!Brickner's Park City is a Customer 1st Award for Excellence Winner for 2016, 2017, and 2018!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRML9FG511939
Stock: 30369A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,800 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,900$3,267 Below Market
Roberts Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Pryor / Oklahoma
***NAVIGATION***, ***ACTIVE BLIND SPOT MONITOR***, ***COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM***, ***PARKING SENSORS***, ***LEATHER AND LOADED***, ***HEATED MIRRORS***, ***REMOTE START***, ***RUNNING BOARDS***, ***TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLS***, ***TOW PACKAGE***, PUSH BUTTON START, NAVIGATION/GPS, AWD/4X4/ALL WHEEL DRIVE/4WD, REAR BACKUP SENSORS, TONS OF CARGO ROOM, USB, 6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext, Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps, Chrome Tubular Side Steps, Clearance Lamps, Dual Rear Wheels, Navigation System, Tire Pressure Monitoring Delete, Wheels: 17" x 6.0" Premium Aluminum. ***THE NEW ROBERTS...NEW MANAGEMENT..NEW EXPERIENCE*** 2015 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Bright White Clearcoat
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRKL4FG514847
Stock: DSL5718A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-25-2020
- 94,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,000$863 Below Market
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this stunning-looking 2015 Ram 3500 in Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Backup camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Tow Package, Heated front seats, AUX Input Jack, 3500 Laramie Longhorn, 4D Crew Cab, Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 3965 miles below market average!Here at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3KL7FG613482
Stock: J13482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 57,641 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$49,990$523 Below Market
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2015 Ram 3500 Laramie with 57k miles. Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat with Black Leather. 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel with AISIN 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.Factory options include:Convenience Group.5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group,Keyless Remote Start,Heated and Ventilated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Navigation,Satellite Radio,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3ML9FG518595
Stock: 005322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 27,838 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,885$1,154 Below Market
Nucar Chevrolet - New Castle / Delaware
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This 2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman in Bright White Clearcoat features: 6.4L V8 6-Speed Automatic 4WD 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Carpet Floor Covering, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, Front Floor Mats, Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group, Popular Equipment Group, Power & Remote Entry Group, Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors, Power Locks, Premium Vinyl Door Trim w/Map Pocket, Protection Group, Remote Keyless Entry, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio. Odometer is 34042 miles below market average! This vehicle comes with a 12 Mo. 12,000 Mile Warranty & 1st free oil change. Ask your Nucar Rep for additional details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3AJ2FG556463
Stock: 99698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 119,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,995$2,562 Below Market
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
ONE OWNER OFF LEASE NICE TRUCK OVER 50 DOGE 500 USED CARS IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS .NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRGL3FG535312
Stock: 535312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,981 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$28,977$939 Below Market
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
** CLEAN CAR FAX **, ** 4 X 4 **, NICE TRUC.Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!Reviews: * Monumental torque with diesel and automatic powertrain; high-quality interior; Mega Cab's roomy rear seat; quiet highway ride. Source: Edmunds * If you want a heavy-duty truck engineered to give you the power you need and deliver it in a gorgeous package, look no further than the Ram 3500. With its signature rounded curves and huge front grille, this truck is instantly recognizable and respected wherever it goes. All Ram 3500s come standard with a 5.7L HEMI V8 with 38hp, 400 lb-ft of Torque and a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. Plus, you have the option to choose the available 6.4L HEMI V8 or the 6.7L Turbo Diesel instead. Ram also gives you other transmission choices as well. On all 3500 sizes and trims you have the option to choose a 6-Speed HD Automatic or a 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive. The exception to this is the Laramie Longhorn Edition and Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Crew Cabs and Mega Cabs, which do not have the manual as an option. Plus, all Ram 3500s give you the option of two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. Standard on all trims are Anti-Lock Brakes and Stability Control. With Pickups, storage space is always handy. Ram has reserved a very special option, the innovative RamBox Cargo Management System, which is included when you purchase either
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3GL1FG555703
Stock: 555703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,684 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,500$237 Below Market
Walker Buick GMC - Alexandria / Louisiana
Want us to come to you? No problem! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2015 3500, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text, email, or Facebook messenger. We look forward to hearing from you! 2015 Ram 3500 in Bright White Clearcoat exterior and Diesel Gray/Black interior, 4WD, 6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext, Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps, Clearance Lamps, Dual Rear Wheels, Tire Pressure Monitoring Delete, Wheels: 17' x 6.0' Steel Argent. Bright White Clearcoat 3500 Tradesman CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Reviews: * Monumental torque with diesel and automatic powertrain; high-quality interior; Mega Cab's roomy rear seat; quiet highway ride. Source: Edmunds * If you want a heavy-duty truck engineered to give you the power you need and deliver it in a gorgeous package, look no further than the Ram 3500. With its signature rounded curves and huge front grille, this truck is instantly recognizable and respected wherever it goes. All Ram 3500s come standard with a 5.7L HEMI V8 with 38hp, 400 lb-ft of Torque and a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. Plus, you have the option to choose the available 6.4L HEMI V8 or the 6.7L Turbo Diesel instead. Ram also gives you other transmission choices as well. On all 3500 sizes and trims you have the option to choose a 6-Speed HD Automatic or a 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive. The exception to this is the Laramie Longhorn Edition and Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Crew Cabs and Mega Cabs, which do not have the manual as an option. Plus, all Ram 3500s give you the option of two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. Standard on all trims are Anti-Lock Brakes and Stability Control. With Pickups, storage space is always handy. Ram has reserved a very special option, the innovative RamBox Cargo Management System, which is included when you purchase either of the Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Trims. The interior of the 3500 is a beautiful combination of strength and refinement. The environment has a polished feel even on the base trims. The regular cab can seat 3 on a bench, and the 4-door versions can either seat 5 when there are two-bucket seats up front, or 6 people on 2 rows. For those who love technology, the Laramie Longhorn Edition and Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Trims have a combination of 3 powerful tools: A GPS Navigation System, Rear Park Assist, and a Rear View Camera. Source: The Manufacturer Summary No matter where you are, come to where the cars and trucks are!!!!! Walker's 'Big Lot Used Cars' on MacArthur in Alexandria. Call us now 318-443-2525.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRGL9FG518577
Stock: B20127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 63,892 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,495$2,263 Below Market
Stephens Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Of Bennington - Bennington / Vermont
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3CJ8FG690259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
