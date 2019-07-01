Used 2015 Ram 3500 for Sale Near Me

Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Blair / Nebraska

This Ram 3500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED 865 TORQUE OUTPUT AISIN -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Transmission Oil Cooler, TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE SHIELD.*This Ram 3500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed 865 Torque Output Aisin , TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: HD Radio, Media Hub (SD, USB, AUX), GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required), SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required), Harman Radio Manufacturer, Uconnect Access (subscription required), 8.4" Touchscreen Display, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield, POWER SUNROOF, MONOTONE PAINT, KEYLESS GO -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, GVWR: 12,300 LBS.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: If you want a heavy-duty truck engineered to give you the power you need and deliver it in a gorgeous package, look no further than the Ram 3500. With its signature rounded curves and huge front grille, this truck is instantly recognizable and respected wherever it goes. All Ram 3500s come standard with a 5.7L HEMI V8 with 38hp, 400 lb-ft of Torque and a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. Plus, you have the option to choose the available 6.4L HEMI V8 or the 6.7L Turbo Diesel instead. Ram also gives you other transmission choices as well. On all 3500 sizes and trims you have the option to choose a 6-Speed HD Automatic or a 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive. The exception to this is the Laramie Longhorn Edition and Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Crew Cabs and Mega Cabs, which do not have the manual as an option. Plus, all Ram 3500s give you the option of two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. Standard on all trims are Anti-Lock Brakes and Stability Control. With Pickups, storage space is always handy. Ram has reserved a very special option, the innovative RamBox Cargo Management System, which is included when you purchase either of the Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Trims. The interior of the 3500 is a beautiful combination of strength and refinement. The environment has a polished feel even on the base trims. The regular cab can seat 3 on a bench, and the 4-door versions can either seat 5 when there are two-bucket seats up front, or 6 people on 2 rows. For those who love technology, the Laramie Longhorn Edition and Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Trims have a combination of 3 powerful tools: A GPS Navigation System, Rear Park Assist, and a Rear View Camera.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3C63R3ML0FG657448

Stock: D193674A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020