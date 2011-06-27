Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Consumer Reviews

Since I purchased it in 1995 no repairs has been done. Gas mileage has not been excellent, but I have the V10 model.

In stock form it was a slug. Add injectors and a turbo and you have a fun to drive truck. MPG 16 to 20 empty. 12 to 15 towing. Auto trannys need to be upgraded with power upgrades.

gartho , 10/11/2014

I have a Reg cab 2wd 3500 dually diesel with an Auto. I Have 178k miles on her and I just rebuilt the Tranny and had a mild upgrade done to it. I added 4" exhaust and a cold air filter other than that its stock. The truck fires right up in a split second. I had to replace the steering box...at 170k...no biggie...for the most part it been a great truck. the dash cracks as everyone knows... Yes I would get another one!