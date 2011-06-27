  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  4. Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine lineup, huge payload and towing capacities, very spacious interior in Mega Cab, compliant ride, available side curtain airbags.
  • Stunted standard bed, cramped rear seat in Quad Cab.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$6,057 - $10,564
Used Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The heavy-duty Ram 3500 offers serious diesel power, stout suspensions and a well-built, functional interior -- all of which make it an impressive package for hard-core truck users.

Vehicle overview

Although Dodge has been producing heavy-duty utility trucks since 1917, it wasn't until 1994 that Americans started paying close attention. It was then that the all-new Dodge Ram was introduced. This full-size truck was an immediate hit thanks to its combination of big-rig styling, powerful engine lineup and carlike interior. The heavy-duty Ram 2500 and 3500 were particularly popular with contractors who appreciated the truck's rugged nature. A completely redesigned Ram 1500 debuted for 2002, followed in 2003 by the Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 series trucks that saw similar changes.

For the redesign, Dodge figured that most folks don't often fill up their truck's bed to full capacity and subsequently took 3 inches from the standard bed length (previously 6 feet 6 inches) and added it to the passenger compartment. For heavy-duty users with more serious needs, there's an 8-foot bed option. Because Ram 3500 series trucks carry much heavier loads than their light-duty siblings, their frames are noticeably more robust. Extensive use of hydroforming construction technology offers outstanding frame stiffness. Dodge says this improves ride and handling characteristics as well as payload ratings. As you would expect, two-wheel- and four-wheel-drive configurations are offered. The 4WD system is manually or electronically controlled, depending on trim level. Four-wheel-drive Ram 3500 trucks have a solid front axle, while two-wheel-drive trucks get an independent front suspension. Additionally, the 2WD trucks have a rack and pinion steering system, while 4WD trucks utilize a recirculating ball setup.

The heavy-duty Ram 3500 interiors are essentially identical to their half- and three-quarter-ton counterparts, a trait that we would consider a good thing. There's plenty of room in every direction, simple controls that are easy to master at a glance and solid construction. Though not as roomy as its competitors, Quad Cab 3500 models have enough room to seat a few extra passengers as well as carry sensitive cargo if the need arises thanks to a flat load floor. Need more room? Go for the huge Mega Cab model, which adds 20 inches to the Quad Cab's cabin. To make it Mega, Dodge takes the extended 160.5-inch wheelbase frame and adds a short bed to allow 20 more inches for the oversized cabin. This makes for a lot of "biggest" and "first" claims for the Mega Cab: The largest, longest cab in its class, at 142.2 cubic feet and 111.1 inches, respectively. Largest interior cargo volume of any full-size pickup, largest second-row legroom, largest rear-door open angle, at 85 degrees; and the first ever reclining rear seats, which go from a 22-degree seatback angle to 37 degrees.

Overall, the Ram 3500 is an excellent all-around heavy-duty truck. Particularly this year, with the introduction of the Mega Cab model, it would be our choice for a heavy-duty truck over Ford and General Motors' offerings.

2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 models

Ram 3500s are available in three cab styles: regular, Quad Cab (crew cab) and Mega (really big crew cab). The regular and Quad Cab models come with either a short or long cargo bed. The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the Quad Cab long bed but pairs an even bigger cabin with the short bed. The regular cab and Quad Cab come in ST, SLT or Laramie trim; the Mega Cab is SLT or Laramie only. The Ram ST is pretty bare-bones, offering 17-inch wheels, vinyl seating, air conditioning and a CD player. Go with the SLT for alloy wheels, cruise control, cloth seating, keyless entry and power windows, locks and mirrors. The luxurious Laramie comes with standard upgrades like dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, a power driver seat, a six-CD changer and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. The selection of available options depends on model and trim but highlights include a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD-based entertainment system, upgraded audio, a Sport package and a TRX4 off-road package.

2006 Highlights

For the 2006 Ram 3500, Dodge adds a new body style called Mega Cab. It features a 20-inch-longer cabin than the Quad Cab to provide best-in-class interior room. All Ram 3500s also feature a new dash, center console, seats and radios. A navigation system and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system are newly optional. Wrapping things up for the 2006 Ram is freshened front-end styling.

Performance & mpg

Dodge's 5.7-liter Hemi V8 is the standard engine for the 3500. Rated at 345 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque, it out-muscles both of GM's and Ford's standard offerings. A Cummins diesel engine is also offered: a 5.9-liter inline six with 325 hp and a towering 610 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come with a standard six-speed manual transmission. A five-speed automatic is optional for the V8, and the diesel can be equipped with a four-speed overdrive automatic. The dual-wheel rear axle is standard on regular cabs and optional on Quad Cabs. A Ram 3500 regular cab with dual rear wheels and the Cummins has a 16,250-pound tow rating.

Safety

Side curtain airbags are optional on all Rams. All center seats have three-point seatbelts. Optional on the SLT and standard on the Laramie are power-adjustable pedals, which allow shorter folk to find a comfortable driving position without having to sit too close to the steering wheel. The trucks also feature ABS and four-wheel disc brakes. Although heavy-duty versions of the Ram have not been crash tested, the Ram 1500 received a "Good" rating (the highest possible) from the IIHS.

Driving

Although it's built to take on the most demanding tasks, the Ram 3500 is still a surprisingly comfortable truck for daily use. Between its quick steering and supple ride, it's nearly as comfortable as most half-tons. The Hemi engine is a competent all-around engine, but for serious towing and hauling, the turbodiesel engine is essential.

Interior

Interior room is generous, and the overall design is very functional with comfortable seats and simple controls. If you've got more cargo than passengers, you can fold up the rear seats in Quad Cabs. The rear seats also recline in Mega Cab models, or you can fold them to reveal an expansive load area and numerous utility bins and hooks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500.

5(76%)
4(24%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2006 5.9L with Mileage Max
Free2BE,03/14/2010
I have an 06 Dodge 2500 with automatic and tow package. Put on after market cold air induction and 5 inch cat back exhaust. Added the Edge Mileage Max and boom, mileage on overhead computer reads 27 to 28 mpg constantly. Figuring actual mpg (miles driven divided by amount of fuel) and I get 16.1 on the highway at 65 not towing. Have kept service up to date. Other than poor mileage anyone have an idea as to how I might get better mpg. I called Edge about it, they were about as helpful as a dead slug. Edge Mileage Max did increase power but took my mileage down from stock condition by about 5 mpg.As far as I am concerned Edge can jump off the bridge.
First One in Houston!!
christian in texas,10/14/2005
If you haven't ordered yours yet go do it now! Third Dodge truck in our family going back to '97 and they keep getting better. I ordered this the first day you could back in July and have been counting the days. Who else can say they drive a truck that the backseat leg room is compaired to an S- class Benz? Go for the bucket seats up front and hog all the room for yourself, roll back the sunroof and enjoy. Cummings has more power than 99.5% of us needs and after the break- in should see 20 mpg highway or better. The backseat headrests make for a few blindspots but the oversized mirriors more than make up for it and make it so you never have to turn around to backup. Quiet,smooth,fancy, powerful
My Nice RAM
ChicoMike,03/12/2009
I have the 06 2500 Quad cab 4x4, 5 speed auto with 5.9 Cummins and love it. This is my second Dodge Cummins. I put an after market cold air intake on along with a 5 inch cat back exhaust and the EDGE Mileage max chip. At 65 MPH I am getting a WHOPPING 28 MPG highway and 19.1 city according to the overhead computer and also against actual mileage according to speedo. Dealership has no problem and says they actually recommend the Edge Mileage Max chip which does not affect the warranty. I wouldn't have any other set up as the increased mileage and HP is amazing. Wouldn't have it any other way.
Mega power and room
JW,01/04/2006
I bought this truck to pull a 30 foot fifth wheel camper and to travel in. The first time I had a chance to pull my camper the Cummins engine had the rig going 80 MPH mergeing into a interstate highway off a ramp with lots of power to spare. This truck and engine combination cann't be beat for comfort and power. The first mpg for towing a 12 foot tall, 30 foot long fifth wheel camper was 15 mpg. No bad at all for only having 1500 miles on the truck and not being broken in.
See all 25 reviews of the 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
335 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
335 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
335 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
335 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 features & specs
More about the 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500

Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Overview

The Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 3500 Mega Cab, Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab, Ram Pickup 3500 Diesel. Available styles include SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Laramie 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), and Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie is priced between $19,900 and$19,900 with odometer readings between 291015 and291015 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2006 Ram Pickup 3500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,900 and mileage as low as 291015 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500.

Can't find a used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,436.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,637.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,670.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,286.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 lease specials

Related Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles