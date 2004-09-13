Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale Near Me

Mountain Top Motor Co - Troy / Missouri

This vehicle is Missouri State Safety Inspected. It has been through 102 Point Inspection. The 5.9L Cummins features a spacious interior with room for 6 passengers, back up camera, upgraded Kenwood Stereo with a heart pounding Infinity Premium Sound System, and No Accidents! Options on this truck include: Keyless Entry, Power Package, Power Locks, Power Windows, Upgraded Kenwood Stereo, Bluetooth, Hands-Free Calling, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Infinity Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Back Up Camera, Power Heated Tow Mirrors, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Adjustable Pedals, Tilt Steering Wheel, Manual Sliding Rear Glass, Dual Climate Control, Auto Climate, Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Cruise Control, Overdrive, Tow Package, Impulse Trailer Brake Control, Gooseneck Hitch, 17'' XD Series Wheels, 295/70/17 Hankook Dynapro A/T Tires, No Accidents, 19 Service History Records.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3D7LU38634G140028

Stock: 5398

Certified Pre-Owned: No

