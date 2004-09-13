Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 205,237 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,900
Thornhill Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7LU38C44G222811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,988 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,388$2,704 Below Market
Discovery Auto Group - Grand Junction / Colorado
<style type=text/css>p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.0px Verdana; color: #000000; min-height: 15.0px} p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.0px Verdana; color: #000000} span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none} span.s2 {font-kerning: none} </style> <p class=p1 style=font-size:11px;><em></em> <p class=p2><em>NO FEES (NO Dealer/Handling NO Dealer Prep NO Doc Fees…NO FEES MEANS NO FEES)</em> <p class=p2>Free 90 Day Sirius/XM Trial (when vehicle is sat radio equipped) <p class=p2>Full tank of gas with every purchase <p class=p2>Customer Service Sundays - FREE CAR WASHES <p class=p2>Third party safety inspections performed & available upon request FREE CARFAX REPORT ON EVERY CAR <p class=p1> <style type=text/css>p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.0px Verdana; color: #000000} span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none} span.s2 {font-kerning: none} </style> <p class=p1><em>Cars That Found Us:</em>This vehicle came to us in the form of a trade-in on one of our hand selected vehicles. We have kept this car for our inventory as it represents a good value and has great potential to be enjoyed for years to come. While the background checks might show previous repairs or a history that is less than perfect, they still have potential for enjoyment by you at a lower cost than our premium, late model, low mileage inventory. <p class=p2> ***Price shown on website does not include state/local taxes. Depending on the age of the vehicle, normal wear and tear should be anticipated. Prices are subject to change without notice. While we do our best to describe each and every vehicles accurately, some descriptions and/or images provided by third parties may differ from the actual information or appearance of the vehicle. DISCOVERY AUTO GROUP assumes no liability for omissions or errors in this vehicle's description and encourages prospective buyers to verify the information carefully through contacting the dealership d
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D3MU48C94G215798
Stock: C842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 172,259 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,995$2,218 Below Market
M J McGuire Company - Rugby / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7LU38C54G114620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,990$1,345 Below Market
Bruns & Sons Auto - Plover / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7LU38CX4G276131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 394,585 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,989
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
5.9L (360) Ho I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine AM/FM Stereo W/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Hd 6-Speed Manual Transmission W/Od Trailer Tow Group Two-Tone "Lower Break" Paint Light Group Sliding Rear Window Pwr Adjustable Pedals Flat Folding Load Floor Storage Folding "Trailer Tow" Pwr Exterior Mirrors Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Tow Hooks 3.73 Axle Ratio Dual Rear Wheels Hd 750-Amp Battery Manufacturer Statement Of Origin Monotone Paint Powertrain Slt Quick-Order Pkg This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Lexus of Cerritos's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2004 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT with 394,585mi. This Dodge includes: SLIDING REAR WINDOW Sliding Rear Window PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Adjustable Pedals HD 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD 6-Speed M/T M/T AM/FM STEREO W/6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER CD Player AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Premium Sound System HD 750-AMP BATTERY 3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD) POWERTRAIN -inc: 5.9L I6 HO High Output Diesel Fuel 6-Speed M/T M/T Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged TOW HOOKS Tow Hooks TRAILER TOW GROUP MANUFACTURER STATEMENT OF ORIGIN 5.9L (360) HO I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE High Output Diesel Fuel Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat LIGHT GROUP Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror FLAT FOLDING LOAD FLOOR STORAGE FOLDING TRAILER TOW PWR EXTERIOR MIRRORS Power Mirror(s) TWO-TONE LOWER BREAK PAINT SLT QUICK-ORDER PKG AUTO DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror DUAL REAR WHEELS (STD) Dual Rear Wheels *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Bright White on Dark Slate Gray Dodge Ram 3500 SLT could end up being the perfect match for you. This Bright White Dodge is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Lexus of Cerritos and get behind the wheel and test drive it today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Upgraded Stereo, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7MA48C84G156783
Stock: 4G156783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 239,265 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,500
Mountain Top Motor Co - Troy / Missouri
*A RATED WITH THE BBB ***** *TOP NOTCH VEHICLES **** *****WE SHIP NATIONWIDE***** *****SPECIALIZING IN FINDING WESTERN RUST-FREE VEHICLES**** This vehicle is Missouri State Safety Inspected It has been through 102 Point Inspection Financing Available!! 5 STAR GOOGLE RATED WITH OVER 400 REVIEWS FOR A REASON ** LOCATED IN TROY, MO. ( JUST 15 MINUTES NORTH OF WENTZVILLE MO. ) WE ARE HERE TO PROVIDE YOU WITH AN EXCELLENT SELECTION OF TRUCKS. AS WELL AS CARS AND SUV'S CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS ON GOOGLE AND SEE WHAT THE TALK IS ABOUT!!! 617 JOHN DEERE DR. TROY, MO 63379 *** You deserve the MTMC Experience *** Do the entire deal remotely from your home via phone, computer, facetime if you choose and allow us to deliver your vehicle and the paperwork to your door via our White Glove Delivery Program! Browse. Decide. Drive. WWW.MOUNTAINTOPMOTORS.COM 636-356-1020 Not only are we continuing to monitor the situation locally and globally, we are also taking active measures to ensure our grounds and facility are safe and secure. We have done this by increasing our cleaning and disinfecting efforts to combat any chance possible contamination. As always, if you feel remaining in the comort of your home is most beneficial for you and your family we will be offering our White Glove Delivery Program for your shopping convenience. Our store will continue business as usual with the same hours, and our sales department will be able to help you with any questions you might have. We are ensuring a safe space for you to shop and visit for all your vehicle needs! 636-356-1020 WWW.MOUNTAINTOPMOTORS.COM *** The 5.9L Cummins doesn't drive on roads, it rotates the earth underneath it! This beauty features a spacious interior with room for 6 passengers, back up camera, upgraded Kenwood Stereo with a heart pounding Infinity Premium Sound System, and No Accidents! Options on this truck include; * Keyless Entry * Power Package * Power Locks * Power Windows * Upgraded Kenwood Stereo * Bluetooth * Hands-Free Calling * AM/FM Radio * CD Player * Infinity Premium Sound System * Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls * Back Up Camera * Power Heated Tow Mirrors * Power Driver and Passenger Seats * Adjustable Pedals * Tilt Steering Wheel * Manual Sliding Rear Glass * Dual Climate Control * Auto Climate * Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener * Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror * Cruise Control * Overdrive * Tow Package * Impulse Trailer Brake Control * Gooseneck Hitch * 17'' XD Series Wheels * 295/70/17 Hankook Dynapro A/T Tires (best tires money can buy) * No Accidents * 19 Service History Records And so much more! *** Credit Union Financing Available with rates starting as low as 2.99%. *** This car is safety inspected. Call today at 636-356-1020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7LU38634G140028
Stock: 5398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 199,083 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,991
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! 48Re 4-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Trailer Tow Group Speed Control Two-Tone "Lower Break" Paint AM/FM Stereo W/CD Player Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat 3.73 Axle Ratio 5.9L (360) Ho I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine Lt265/70R17 All-Season Bsw Tires Monotone Paint No Anti-Spin Rear Axle Powertrain St Quick-Order Pkg This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2004 Dodge Ram 3500? This is it. This Dodge includes: 5.9L (360) HO I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE (STD) High Output Diesel Fuel Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Dodge Ram 3500. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7LA38C54G112682
Stock: 4G112682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 240,348 miles
$18,988
Medina Cadillac - Medina / Ohio
KBB Fair Market Range High: $15,714 Bright White Clearcoat 2004 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic Clean CARFAX. Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel Ram 3500 SLT, 4D Extended Cab, Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel, 4-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Bright White Clearcoat, ABS brakes. We are Ohio's #1 Buick GMC Cadillac dealer & Ohio's fastest growing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer. Come see why we have the #1 deals in Ohio! Nobody can beat a Medina Price. We have the best lease deals in Cleveland Ohio. You HAVE TO check out our lease specials. We advertise with TAX included! NO HIDDEN FEES! We know you are SICK of the hidden lease fees so we INCLUDE THEM unlike other dealers! We are #1 in OHIO for a reason! Medina Buick GMC Cadillac - Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina Auto Mall www.medinaautomall.net - Check out our 1500 car inventorY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7MU48C04G199912
Stock: D201199B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 212,742 miles
$16,500
Randy Wise Chevrolet - Flint / Michigan
2004 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT, Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High Output Turbodiesel, 4WD, ABS brakes, Air, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Dual front impact airbags, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel. REASONS YOU SHOULD MAKE THE WISE CHOICE: 1) A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau 2) We recondition ALL vehicles to Certified Standards 3) We WILL show you the Car Fax 4) All vehicles come with a 3-day 150 mile exchange policy 5) We have LIVE MARKET PRICING 6) Our prices are the SAME on the lot as they are on the Internet 7) We offer a FREE PRICE CHECK on every used vehicle in stock 8) Our Sales Staff is paid to HELP you purchase a vehicle NOT to sell you one. Stop by or call today, 810-629-1551.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7LU38C64G222776
Stock: B201433B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 258,157 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$16,500
Fresh Rides Inc. - Evans / Colorado
Check out this 2005 dodge 3500. it has a 5.9 diesel engine. It also comes with a 6 speed stick shift. IT has a single cab and its a 4x4. Nice flat bed with built in tool boxes. RUNS PERFECT! Come in to Fresh Rides today this truck won't last long. Be sure to ask about our FRESH START GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL PROGRAM W.A.D! We understand your time is Valuable. We will do our best to offer a quick and painless buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7MU46C64G117846
Stock: 5865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 235,114 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,684
Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
VEHICLE DETAILS -, 4WD, 5th Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Leveling Kit, Lift Kit, Towing Package, Off Road Package, Premium Plus Package, Premium Sound Package, Safety Package, Tow Package, Trailer Package, Stock# R-107253, Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel, 4WD. Roan Street Motors North Johnson City 423-952-2277 Check us out at roanstreetmotors.com Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Black Clearcoat 2004 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT DRW 4WD 6-Speed Manual Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output TurbodieselRecent Arrival!We are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7MU48CX4G107253
Stock: R-107253
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 190,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,500
O T Cars Auto Sales - Roseville / California
Call us at 916-346-5830 for availability or visit OT Cars Auto Sales at 706 Riverside AveRosevilleCA 95678To apply for financing visit www.otcarsautosales.comNon-smoker ownerVehicle Runs WellSmooth rideNew tiresAll records in possessionUpgraded stereoLots of storageCustom wheelsNew floor matsMust test driveSeats as good as newNo petsSpotless interiorGreat first ridePrimarily highway milesTitle in possessionMint ConditionNot seen any accidentsFamily friendlyDrives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7LU38C54G129179
Stock: 42
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 225,652 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,785
Ron Greenwell Automotive - Muncie / Indiana
SUPER CLEAN CUMMINS DIESEL 3500! LOADED UP AND INCLUDES A REALLY NICE FLAT BED WITH GOOSE NECK AND IT'S A 6-SPEED!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D3MU48C54G139965
Stock: 2414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 221,513 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,999
Lake Keowee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Seneca / South Carolina
Check out this gently-used 2004 Dodge Ram 3500 we recently got in.When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this DodgeRam 3500 4dr Quad Cab 160.5 WB DRW 4WD SLT, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability.Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Dodge Ram 3500 4dr Quad Cab 160.5 WB DRW 4WD SLT is sure to sell fast. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7MU48C84G195882
Stock: 16541A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 238,077 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,999$3,515 Below Market
12K And Under Motors - Nicholasville / Kentucky
This four wheel drive 2005 Dodge Ram 3500 4WD Crew Cab features a Maroon Exterior with a Dark Slate Gray Cloth Interior and has only 238,077 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This Dodge Ram 3500 Includes Keyless Entry, Auxiliary Power Outlet, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 0.0 Highway MPG and 0.0 City MPG! This Dodge Ram 3500 comes Factory equipped with an impressive diesel engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include All Wheel Drive, Heated Mirrors, Diesel Engine, Four Wheel Drive, Dual Rear Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Spare Tire (Full Size), Gasoline Engine, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers INTERIOR OPTIONS: Cloth Seats, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bench Seat (Split), Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat SAFETY OPTIONS: Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag This distinguished vehicle also has Keyless Entry , an Auxiliary Power Outlet , and Single-Disc CD Changer .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7MS48C15G759654
Stock: 759654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2019
- 291,988 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,500$693 Below Market
Fresh Rides Inc. - Evans / Colorado
Check out this 2005 Dodge 3500. It has a 5.9 cummins turbo diesel. 4x4. Automatic. On the back is a harbor bodies truck bed with alot of space for tools and you can step up inside it. It even has a lift tail gate! Power windows and door locks. power mirrors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7LS38C25G797769
Stock: 6055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 345,926 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,999$454 Below Market
Fresh Rides Inc. - Evans / Colorado
Check out this 2005 Dodge 3500. It has a 5.9 Cummins turbo diesel. 4x4. STICK SHIFT. Power windows and door locks. Power windows. We have videos up of this truck on our Facebook and Instagram! so look up Fresh Rides Inc in the search bar of your Facebook or Instagram and follow us for the best trucks around! come in to Fresh Rides today this truck won't last long. Be sure to ask about our FRESH START GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL PROGRAM W.A.D! We understand your time is Valuable. We will do our best to offer a quick and painless buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7LS38C75G706141
Stock: 6079a
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
5 speed manual Cummins with 4x4 and 4 full doors! Buy it with cash or finance with only $3,200 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7MU48613G756612
Stock: 756612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
- 5(85%)
- 4(15%)
Related Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo V90 2018
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2017
- Used Audi S8 2014
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2014
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse 2011
- Used Honda Crosstour 2012
- Used Volkswagen Eos 2012
- Used Audi S5 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2013
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2013
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2018
- Used Audi S7 2014
- Used Scion xB 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln MKS
- Used Ford F-150
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
- Used Mazda CX-7
- Used Jeep Gladiator
- Used Lotus Elise
- Used Pontiac Aztek
- Used Acura NSX
- Used Tesla Model Y
- Used Land Rover Defender
Shop used models by city
- Used Ram Promaster City Birmingham AL
- Used Ram Dakota Bradenton FL
- Used Ram Dakota Evansville IN
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Ocala FL
- Used Ram Dakota Lincoln NE
- Used Ram Promaster City Pompano Beach FL
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman Wilmington DE
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman Santa Monica CA
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman Oklahoma City OK
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Bangor ME
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ram Promaster City 2016 Hialeah FL
- Used Ram 1500 2017 Memphis TN
- Used Ram 1500 2016 New Germany MN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020