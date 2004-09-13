Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale Near Me

  • 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT in Black
    used

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT

    205,237 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT in White
    used

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT

    141,988 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,388

    $2,704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT

    172,259 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,995

    $2,218 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT

    121,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,990

    $1,345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT in White
    used

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT

    394,585 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,989

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie in Red
    used

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie

    239,265 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,500

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST

    199,083 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,991

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT in White
    used

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT

    240,348 miles

    $18,988

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT

    212,742 miles

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT in White
    used

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT

    258,157 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT in Black
    used

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT

    235,114 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,684

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT in White
    used

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT

    190,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,500

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT

    225,652 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,785

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT in White
    used

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT

    221,513 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT

    238,077 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,999

    $3,515 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT

    291,988 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,500

    $693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT

    345,926 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,999

    $454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST in Red
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST

    143,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details

  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  4. Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Ram Pickup 3500

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
Overall Consumer Rating
4.927 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (15%)
Amazing Truck
snowtime,09/13/2004
Have a Ram 3500 HO diesel. In a word the truck is phenomenal. It drives like a 1/2 ton, it's comfortable, reliable, has great looks (I recommend the sport package), and has unbelievable power. I live in snow country and it drives through snow (no matter how deep) like it's not there. I actually pulled 2 (yes, two) trucks out that were both stuck in the snow (an older dodge and a ford), and my 3500 pulled them both out together! As if all of this isn't enough, I average about 14 mpg around town and always get over 20 mpg on the highway (makes you think the fuel gauge is stuck). The Big 3 all make good trucks - but none better than this one.
Report abuse
