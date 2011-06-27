Used 2017 Ram 3500 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Truck Details
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Rear Wheels
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- Price Drop$43,499Great Deal | $9,613 below market
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie99,043 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Umansky Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Charlottesville / Virginia
3500 Laramie, 4D Crew Cab, Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel, 4WD, Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic, 10 Speakers, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group, Air Conditioning, Auto Level Rear Air Suspension, Bumpers: chrome, Cold Weather Group, Engine Block Heater, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Leather Trim 40/20/40 Bench Seat, LED Bed Lighting, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear step bumper, Rear Window Defroster, Speed control, Spray In Bedliner, Wheel to Wheel Side Steps, Winter Front Grille Cover.Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic 2017 Ram 3500 Laramie 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival!BRAND NEW TIRES ALL AROUND****Price Includes $750 Finance Coupon****At Umansky Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Charlottesville, we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our dealership. For your next used or new car, truck or SUV visit us at www.umanskycdjr.com. Prices are exclusive of TT&L, Doc Fee, and Recon Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3JL6HG619603
Stock: C54949A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $52,595Great Deal | $3,556 below market
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie12,923 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chesrown Chevrolet Buick GMC - Delaware / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2017 White Ram 3500 Laramie 4WD Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel This Ram 3500 has many features and is well equipped including, *Heated and Cooled Seats, Backup Camera, 3500 Laramie, 6-Speed Automatic, lt frost beige brown Leather, 1 Year Trial (Registration Required), 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4 Touchscreen Display, Automatic temperature control, Clearance Lamps, Cold Weather Group, Engine Block Heater, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Front Seats, I/P Mounted Auxiliary Switches, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Media Hub (USB, AUX), Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 28H Laramie, Radio: Uconnect 3C NAV w/8.4 Display, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4 Display, Remote Start System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Snow Chief Group, Speed control, Storage Tray, Uconnect Access, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Polished Aluminum, Winter Front Grille Cover.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 66630 miles below market average!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3JL5HG649806
Stock: T20433A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $26,995Great Deal | $5,392 below market
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman87,510 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dan Welle Chevrolet Buick - Sauk Centre / Minnesota
2017 RAM 3500 Tradesman 4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again!! I'm what you call a smooth operator and you'll love every minute with me! I promise to show you off everywhere we go!!! Optional equipment includes: Engine: 6.4L Heavy Duty V8 HEMI w/MDS, Spray In Bedliner, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Trailer Brake Control...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRGJ3HG647142
Stock: 647142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $32,990Great Deal | $8,344 below market
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie78,991 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Griffin Motors Company - Meadville / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3MJ5HG566712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,995Great Deal | $2,731 below market
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman24,222 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Spitzer Ford Hartville - Hartville / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3AJ9HG762835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$37,000Great Deal | $637 below market
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman11,744 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fuccillo Chevrolet of Nelliston - Nelliston / New York
** JUST ARRIVED - CLEAN PHOTOS COMING SOON **, **ONE YEAR COMPLIMENTARY NITROFILL - ASK US ABOUT IT**, **CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED AVAILABLE**, **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN AUTOCHECK**, **LOW MILES**, **AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS**, **BLUETOOTH**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BEDLINER**, **TOW PACKAGE**, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, 4.10 Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.0" Touchscreen Display, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bright Front Bumper, Bright Grille, Bright Rear Bumper, Carpet Floor Covering, Chrome Appearance Group, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, Front Bumper Sight Shields, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, HD Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub (USB, AUX), Mini Floor Console, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead Console, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Popular Equipment Group, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 22A Tradesman, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear Folding Seat, Rear step bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Storage Tray, Tachometer, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Steel.Nobody outsells the Fuccillo Auto Group because NOBODY buys deeper and NOBODY sells cheaper! Come see this deal in person today before it's too late!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 31365 miles below market average!When you come visit our dealership in Nelliston, NY, you'll find a friendly and committed staff that will help you find the new or pre-owned vehicle that you need. Whether you're ready to test-drive something right out of our new vehicle inventory or you're just coming in for a routine checkup at our world class service center, you'll be greeted by people who just want to help maximize your buying experience.Certified.FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 125 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3CJ9HG775713
Stock: P7174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $44,588Great Deal
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn93,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Allen Honda - College Station / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX, NON-SMOKER, 1 Owner Clean Carfax, 6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext, Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps, Clearance Lamps, Dual Rear Wheel Fender Flare Tracking, Dual Rear Wheels, Tire Pressure Monitoring Delete.2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel Bright White ClearcoatAfter listening to our customers concerns when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle we decided to take action! BLUE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED! Every used car will come with a 12 month 12,000 mile comprehensive warranty that covers much more that just the engine and transmission. As well each vehicle will come with a copy of repairs made, a copy of the 172 multipoint inspection, 2 sets of keys and a full tank of gas. No Skimping at Allen Honda, you have spoke and we listened. Come experience the difference at Allen Honda and see where our pre-owned are a step ahead of the rest! Our team of experts is available to guide you through this process with ease in a welcoming and simple environment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRKL2HG650526
Stock: P650526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $35,900Great Deal | $2,994 below market
2017 Ram 3500 Big Horn21,804 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Burke Brothers Volkswagen - Cape May Court House / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3HJ4HG743258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $35,500Great Deal | $3,404 below market
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman102,710 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Browne Citrus Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Dade City / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRGL8HG599798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$31,995
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman46,818 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bonham Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bonham / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Towing Hitch.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RPGL3HG666005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,000Good Deal | $2,466 below market
Certified 2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman45,980 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dodge of Burnsville - Burnsville / Minnesota
2017 RAM 3500 TRADESMAN REG CAB LONG BOX!! BACKUP CAMERA, ONE OWNER CLEAN CAR FAX, $$$ SAVE SAVE SAVE THOUSANDS $$$, TOUCH SCREEN RADIO, HEATED SEATS, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, 220 Amp Alternator, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Bright Front Bumper, Bright Grille, Bright Rear Bumper, Carpet Floor Covering, Chrome Appearance Group, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, Front Floor Mats, Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group, Popular Equipment Group, Power & Remote Entry Group, Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors, Power Locks, Premium Vinyl Door Trim w/Map Pocket, Quick Order Package 22A Tradesman, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio.FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* Vehicle History* 125 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3AJ8HG546376
Stock: N381030A2
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $36,982Good Deal | $3,182 below market
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman21,914 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hiller Ford - Franklin / Wisconsin
DIESEL 6.7 *****, CUMMINS TURBO, DUAL REAR WHEELS, ONE OWNER, TRADE-IN AT HILLER, POWER AND REMOTE ENTRY GROUP, 5TH WHEEL GOOSENECK TOWING PREP GROUP, MUST-SEE!!!!!, *****PRICED TO SELL FAST
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRAL9HG666417
Stock: 20TR033A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $57,793Good Deal | $3,558 below market
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn34,050 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 4X4, NAVIGATION GPS, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER, 2 SETS OF KEYS. Click, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our BRAND NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Navigation System, Convenience Group, DOT Certified Roadside Safety Kit, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 28K Laramie Longhorn, 10 Speakers, Audio memory, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3C NAV with 8.4 Display, Automatic temperature control, Heated Second Row Seats, Pedal memory, Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power driver seat, Power Lumbar Adjust, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Tip Start, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Brake assist, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Chrome Tubular Side Steps, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Dual Rear Wheels, 220 Amp Alternator, Dual Alternators Rated At 440 Amps, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Chrome Belt Moldings, Chrome Bodyside Molding, Clearance Lamps, CTR Stop Lamp with Cargo View Camera, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Rear step bumper, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Folding Flat Load Floor Storage, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, I/P Mounted Auxiliary Switches, Illuminated entry, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Voltmeter, Bucket Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High Back Seats, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated Front Seats, Ventilated front seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group, Wheels: 17 x 6.0 Premium Aluminum, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Aluminum with Walnut Pockets, 4.10 Axle Ratio, CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION GPS, LEATHER, 2 SETS OF KEYS Bedliner, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRKL4HG619813
Stock: DD1925K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $37,887Good Deal | $1,776 below market
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman59,353 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Chillicothe Truck - Chillicothe / Ohio
Recent Arrival! This Ram 3500 has many features and is well equipped including, 180 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bright Front Bumper, Bright Rear Bumper, Chrome Appearance Group, Clearance Lamps, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bumper Sight Shields, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, HD Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub (USB, AUX), Mini Floor Console, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 2FA Tradesman, Radio data system, Radio: 3.0, Radio: Uconnect 3.0, Rear Folding Seat, Rear step bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Speed control, Spray In Bedliner, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Steel, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Steel Chrome Clad. Bright White Clearcoat 2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3GL5HG762615
Stock: CT-762615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $34,900Fair Deal | $319 below market
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman35,316 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Whitewater Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Saint Charles / Minnesota
5th Wheel / Gooseneck Towing Prep Group $445, ParkSense® Rear Park Assist System $295 ParkView® Rear Back Up Camera $395 Trailer Brake Control $295, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, 5.0" Touchscreen Display, Bright Front Bumper, Bright Grille, Bright Rear Bumper, Carpet Floor Covering, Chrome Appearance Group, Clearance Lamps, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, GPS Antenna Input, I/P Mounted Auxiliary Switches, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Media Hub (USB, AUX), Overhead Console, Popular Equipment Group, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear Folding Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Snow Chief Group, Storage Tray, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Steel Chrome Clad. granite crystal metallic clearcoat 2017 Ram 3500 TradesmanOdometer is 41030 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3CJ5HG714939
Stock: 10513B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $59,967
Certified 2017 Ram 3500 Limited6,032 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT Johnson City - Johnson City / Tennessee
Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Quick Order Package 2Fm Limited Dual Rear Wheels Power Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Dual Alternators Rated At 440 Amps Ctr Stop Lamp W/Cargo View Camera Chrome Tubular Side Steps Tires: Lt235/80R17E Owl On/Off Road 220 Amp Alternator Clearance Lamps Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 3.42 Axle Ratio Black; Laramie Limited Leather Bucket Seats Bright White Clearcoat Gvwr: 14;000 Lbs Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68Rfe Wheels: 17" X 6.0" Polished Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRKL7HG628005
Stock: HG628005
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- Price Drop$31,488Fair Deal | $1,870 below market
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman30,013 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hudson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hudson / Wisconsin
: Ram Certified == CLEAN == GREAT MILES 29,511 == PRICED TO MOVE $1,700 below Kelley Blue Book == Trailer Hitch == PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA == Four Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, MP3 Player, CHROME TUBULAR SIDE STEPS , POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP , POWER REMOTE ENTRY GROUP , TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 66RFE. REAR SLIDING WINDOW, ENGINE: 6.4L HEAVY DUTY V8 HEMI W/MDS. DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for “The Works” car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM HUDSON CHRYSLER JEEP DODGE?: Our competitive Luther Fair Value Pricing considers the Kelley Blue Book current fair market range to save you time and money on all new and used vehicles in stock and we maintain a “haggle-free” environment to remove vehicle shopping anxieties. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: 125-point inspection and reconditioning, 24-Hour Towing and Roadside Assistance, 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-Month/3,000-Mile Maximum Care Coverage OPTION PACKAGES: POWER REMOTE ENTRY GROUP Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Premium Vinyl Door Trim w/Map Pocket, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors Check whether a vehicle is subject to open r
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3AJ3HG527248
Stock: P8822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $45,995Good Deal | $2,158 below market
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie90,212 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Fisher Chevrolet - Reading / Pennsylvania
You'll feel empowered behind the wheel of our One Owner, Clean CarFax, 2017 RAM 3500 Laramie Crew Cab 4X4 that's ruggedly handsome in Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat! Powered by a Cummins 6.7 Liter Turbo Diesel that offers 385hp while connected to a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission to handle massive torque and power. Appreciate stellar payload and towing capability along with a smooth, comfortable ride that will have you looking for the long way home in this Four Wheel Drive machine! Check out the great-looking wheels and sculpted stance of our Laramie Crew Cab.Inside, enjoy the incredible amenities awaiting you in the cabin that has heated/ventilated leather-trimmed front seats and get acquainted with the Uconnect multi-media touchscreen display featuring integrated voice command with Bluetooth, a media hub, and available satellite radio. You'll also appreciate a customizable driver information digital display, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote keyless entry, and LED interior lighting.Drive with peace of mind in this brawny truck by RAM. You're well-equipped with anti-lock brakes, front/rear park assist, a backup camera, front seat and side curtain airbags, stability and traction control and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Step up to strength and luxury with our Laramie! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3EL5HG549733
Stock: L2364A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020