Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale Near Me

Mike Anderson Chevrolet of Chicago - Chicago / Illinois

Recent Arrival! GOOD TIRES GOOD BRAKES, Local Trade, Diesel, Mist Gray w/Deluxe Cloth & Vinyl Bench Seat or HD Vinyl Solid Back Bench Seat or Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, 3.55 Axle Ratio, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Dual rear wheels, Fog Lamps, Overhead Console w/Trip Computer, Power steering, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Keyless Entry, Security Alarm, SLT Plus Decor Group, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Travel Convenience Group, Voltmeter. Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2002 Dodge Ram 3500 DRW During this difficult time, we at Mike Anderson Chevrolet are taking additional steps to ensure your safety with your next car purchase. We are working by appointment only right now, so please call or email us to schedule yours. We can also do video chats and virtual walk-arounds of the vehicle youre interested in. Were also constantly sanitizing the dealership and our vehicles for your safety. When you visit Mike Anderson Chevrolet of Chicago, you will be greeted by our team of knowledgeable and enthusiastic sales professionals, a team of people who are passionate about giving their clients an easy and hassle-free experience. All of our pre-owned vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection that will give you peace of mind that the vehicle you purchase is ready for all your needs and backed by the Mike Anderson Chevrolet guarantee. Mike Anderson Chevrolet is located in the heart of Chicago, making it easy for you to come by for a visit. Mike Anderson Chevrolet is family owned since 1969. We look forward to helping you with all your vehicle needs. Welcome to our family!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST with Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Extended Cab, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3B7MC33622M252276

Stock: 00CP4651

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020