Vehicle overview

If you're reading this review, we're guessing you frequently face some absolutely massive towing and hauling challenges. While its baby brother Ram 2500 can tow up to 17,980 pounds and carry a payload of 3,990 pounds, the 2016 Ram 3500 eclipses those figures by offering up to 31,210 pounds of towing capacity and a payload rating of 7,390 pounds. But just because you need a truck that can move mountains doesn't mean you have to suffer with a harsh, uncompromising ride. Depending on how you equip it, the Ram 3500 can be one of the most luxurious pickups on the market.

The 3500 is the top dog in the Ram Truck kennel.

If all you need is a truck that can haul anything you throw at it, the base Ram Tradesman might be right for you. Niceties such as automatic headlights, tow hooks and an audio system with a USB port come standard on even the most modestly equipped 3500. Go up the price ladder and you'll find heated and ventilated seats, premium leather upholstery, LED taillights and a cargo-view camera. Opt for the crew or Mega Cab configurations and you'll find rear legroom to rival that in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class limousine.

In addition to the unique Mega Cab (extra-large crew cab) body style, the Ram 3500 also offers the option of a load-leveling rear air suspension. Available for both single- and dual-rear-wheel trucks, it supplements the 3500's standard leaf spring rear suspension with a dual-mode airbag system that helps level out the rear of the truck whether you're towing or hauling. We also appreciate the Ram 3500's three available engines, including a midrange 6.4-liter gasoline V8 with robust performance that slots beneath the immensely capable (but costly) Cummins turbodiesel inline-6.

The only two competitors in this specialized heavy-duty truck class are the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD (and its GMC Sierra sibling) and the Ford F-350. Neither come close to the Ram's tremendous 31,000-pound tow rating, but both can tow a significant amount without breaking a sweat. Where the 2016 Ram 3500 really differentiates itself is inside the cabin, thanks to its high-quality materials, impressive array of creature comforts and user-friendly tech features. If you're looking for a big truck that's dependable on the job and still up for a good time on the weekend, the 2016 Ram 3500 is a great choice.