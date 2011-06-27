2021 Ram 3500
|MSRP
|$37,490
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$33,090
2021 Ram 3500 Review
- Massive towing capacity with diesel engine
- Comfortable seating and a quiet cabin
- Easy-to-use and feature-packed infotainment system
- The diesel engine is on the noisy side
- The driving position is a little high
- High-output diesel engine gains 75 lb-ft of torque, now makes 1,075 lb ft
- Digital rearview mirror added to HD models
- Limited Night Edition adds black wheels, exterior trim
- Part of the fifth Ram 3500 generation introduced for 2019
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ram 3500.
Trending topics in reviews
2021 Ram 3500 video
Read Description
NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Ram 3500, but since the 2021 Ram 3500 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Last year's Detroit Auto Show release of the 2019 Ram 1500 "half-ton" pickup was a real eye-opener. We later bought one for the Edmunds long-term test fleet, and it has proven itself to be a new standard for its segment. This time it's the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500 that have been fully redesigned, and our expectations are quite high. Could lightning possibly strike twice? Dan Edmunds, our director of vehicle testing, looks them over to find out.
DAN EDMUNDS: We're here in Detroit getting a sneak peek at the Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty pickups. Last year in Detroit, they debuted the Ram 1500 pickup. And we were so impressed that we bought one. We put tons of miles on it. And we haven't been disappointed. But that's also set expectations really high for this heavy duty pickup. Can lightning strike twice? We're about to find out. Last year's base engine was a 5.7 liter Hemi V8. The 6.4 liter Hemi V8 was optional. This year, the 6.4 is the standard offering. But it's not just that. They've gotten rid of the six-speed automatic and given it an eight-speed automatic. That was an amazing change when they did it to the Ram 1500 several years ago, and we expect more of the same here. But if you don't want a gas V8, they've really improved the 6.7 liter Cummins Turbo Diesel, as well. It's still a straight six, but now the base version of it has 370 horsepower and 850 pound feet of torque, which is a big improvement. But if you get a 3500, you can opt for the marquee high-output version, which makes 400 horsepower and-- get ready for this-- 1,000 pound feet of torque. Amazing. Ram is putting all of that torque to good use, because the maximum tow rating of a 3,500 dually with that engine is 35,100 pounds. That's almost 4,000 pounds higher than it was last year. And the maximum payload is 7,680 pounds, which is higher than anyone else, as well. But they've also got the suspension to do it. Both versions of the truck-- the 2500 and the 3500-- offer an optional rear air suspension. That was true last year. But this year, they've added a new capability-- a bed lowering mode that allows you to lower the hitch ball or the tailgate two inches. You can actually back under the trailer and raise the truck up and make the coupling. You don't have to jack the trailer up and down as far to make the connection. That's something I really am looking forward to playing with. One of the things that really got us excited about the Ram 1500 is what they did inside the cab. And the Ram 2500 and 3500 are nearly as impressive. I'll get to the nearly in a minute, but here's the stuff that's really cool. You've got the 12-inch touchscreen option. The 8.4 is also available. They've also just improved the quality of all the switch gear and the materials. I mean, this is a really, really nice place to spend time. And if you're going to tow long distances, like this thing is made to tow, that's really important. This truck also has something that other trucks in the class don't have. You can get a safety suite with automatic emergency braking-- which actually involves the trailer brakes, as well, which is really unique-- and adaptive cruise control that will work all the way down to a stop. That package also comes with rain sensing wipers, LED headlights, and automatic high beams. It's a pretty unique setup in a heavy duty truck. If you get the gasoline V8, there's a rotary shifter for the 8-speed automatic. But the diesels have a six-speed automatic that's controlled by this column shifter. So whichever way you want it, they've got it. One thing that's missing, though, is the manual. Last time, you could get a D-tuned version of the diesel with a manual transmission. This time, they're not offering it. It's also got the Swiss army knife center console we first saw in the 1500. I mean, look at this thing. It opens up in all these different ways. There's all this space, a million ways to connect your devices, a wireless charging pad. And it's got side pockets here on each side. This is really nice. But there's a couple things missing. One thing that's missing is, this steering wheel doesn't telescope. It tilts, but it doesn't telescope like the Ram 1500. And it's also got an older design on the knobs, here. So it's like they changed a lot of things, but they left a couple of things the same as last year. But from the driver's seat, you would barely notice that. The back half of the Ram Heavy Duty cab is a little different from the 1500. The crew cab is the same as it was before. So it's not quite as big as the Ram 1500's crew cab. But that's because Ram has always had a mega cab for the 2500 and 3500. And that's what I'm sitting in right now. It's got more leg room than the 2500 crew cab. And it has this trick-- seats recline-- which is something that the 1500 did in the crew cab. This one does it in the mega cab. And it reclines back so you actually get more leg room as you recline the seat. It's also got the same nice features on the back of the center console. It's a flow-through console with vents. There's USB and USB-Cs and a 110 outlet. And that's pretty much like what we saw in the 1500. So the crew cab's a little smaller than a 1500 crew cab, but the mega cab-- it's right there. And it's got the recliner that makes it a really nice place to spend time. All in all, there's a lot to like here-- the cab, the tech, the air suspension. And it's hard to argue with 1,000 pound feet of torque. That's a lot of lightning. I think they've struck twice. There are a whole lot more videos where this came from. Subscribe now to see all of Edmunds' latest reviews.
Features & Specs
FAQ
Is the Ram 3500 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Ram 3500?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ram 3500:
- High-output diesel engine gains 75 lb-ft of torque, now makes 1,075 lb ft
- Digital rearview mirror added to HD models
- Limited Night Edition adds black wheels, exterior trim
- Part of the fifth Ram 3500 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Ram 3500 reliable?
Is the 2021 Ram 3500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Ram 3500?
The least-expensive 2021 Ram 3500 is the 2021 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,795.
Other versions include:
- Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $39,670
- Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $39,670
- Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $42,470
- Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $42,470
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $35,795
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $38,595
What are the different models of Ram 3500?
More about the 2021 Ram 3500
2021 Ram 3500 Overview
The 2021 Ram 3500 is offered in the following submodels: 3500 Crew Cab, 3500 Mega Cab, 3500 Regular Cab. Available styles include Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), and Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 Ram 3500?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ram 3500 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 3500.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Ram 3500 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 3500 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Ram 3500?
2021 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
The 2021 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,375. The average price paid for a new 2021 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is trending $3,582 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,582 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,793.
The average savings for the 2021 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is 7.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Ram 3500s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Ram 3500 for sale near. There are currently 80 new 2021 3500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $46,905 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Ram 3500. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $12,444 on a used or CPO 2021 3500 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Ram 3500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ram for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,869.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Ram 3500?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ram lease specials
