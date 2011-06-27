  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(27)
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine choices, huge payload and towing capacities, comfortable interior, compliant ride, numerous safety features.
  • Stunted standard bed, no high torque gas engine available, fewer body configurations than the competition.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the mighty V10 has been dropped, the heavy-duty Ram still offers serious diesel power, stout suspensions and a well-built, functional interior that makes it an impressive package for hard-core truck users.

2004 Highlights

The Laramie model gains more flash via a new grille, body molding and interior accents. A hands-free cell phone with Bluetooth technology is now available, as is a new Off-Road package and a navigation system. Lastly, the Magnum V10 engine is dropped from the power plant roster.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500.

5(85%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing Truck
snowtime,09/13/2004
Have a Ram 3500 HO diesel. In a word the truck is phenomenal. It drives like a 1/2 ton, it's comfortable, reliable, has great looks (I recommend the sport package), and has unbelievable power. I live in snow country and it drives through snow (no matter how deep) like it's not there. I actually pulled 2 (yes, two) trucks out that were both stuck in the snow (an older dodge and a ford), and my 3500 pulled them both out together! As if all of this isn't enough, I average about 14 mpg around town and always get over 20 mpg on the highway (makes you think the fuel gauge is stuck). The Big 3 all make good trucks - but none better than this one.
Best of the best
bugsey829,01/27/2015
4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
Had my 04 for 3.5 years now. Have had to replace 3 lights (1-fog, 1 headlight and 1 brake light) and the lift pump. Replaced my Michelins with Bridgestones and am still "paying" for them. Cost me almost 5 mpg. Still get 22+ , but the 28 @ 62 mph was pretty sweet. She loves 75 and 80 , but you better have deep pockets , 17 mpg empty 10.5 pulling fully enclosd car trailer. Bought it when I retired hoping it would easily outlast me. So far so good .
Dodge Quality Built Trucks
Bob Schuhl ,04/08/2004
I bought this truck so i could transport everyone in the household in one vehicle instead of two. This truck is also able to do the work that i need it to do. This truck rides like a dream you would never think a one ton truck could ride so good. My old 1988 half ton Dodge didn't ride as good.
best truck ive owned
greg,07/25/2009
I have had ford, chevy, dodge, and toyota and this is by far and away the best i have had! I have 128,000 miles on my 2004 and have done basically nothing to it (brakes and universal joints) thats it. Reliable as it gets, whether its -30 degrees or 110 the truck will always start the first crank. Great towing capacity and stability. handles like a car and rides good (with a load in the bed). The 4x4 is the most aggressive i have had. I bought a ford f-450 to replace this truck because i need a utility body and i do not like the ford at all! The dodge is superior in every way except for cabin room. Needless to say i am selling the ford and buying a dodge 4500 utility!!
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
330 hp @ 5400 rpm
More about the 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500

Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Overview

The Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab, Ram Pickup 3500 Diesel. Available styles include 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), 2dr Regular Cab Laramie 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Laramie Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M).

