Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale Near Me

12K And Under Motors - Nicholasville / Kentucky

This four wheel drive 2005 Dodge Ram 3500 4WD Crew Cab features a Maroon Exterior with a Dark Slate Gray Cloth Interior and has only 238,077 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This Dodge Ram 3500 Includes Keyless Entry, Auxiliary Power Outlet, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 0.0 Highway MPG and 0.0 City MPG! This Dodge Ram 3500 comes Factory equipped with an impressive diesel engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include All Wheel Drive, Heated Mirrors, Diesel Engine, Four Wheel Drive, Dual Rear Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Spare Tire (Full Size), Gasoline Engine, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers INTERIOR OPTIONS: Cloth Seats, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bench Seat (Split), Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat SAFETY OPTIONS: Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag This distinguished vehicle also has Keyless Entry , an Auxiliary Power Outlet , and Single-Disc CD Changer .

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3D7MS48C15G759654

Stock: 759654

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-14-2019