Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

Located 19 miles away from Ashburn , VA

This Pontiac TORRENT AWD LOW MILES is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this TORRENT AWD LOW MILES's mileage reads low at 112,453. This Pontiac TORRENT AWD LOW MILES has been smoke free since when it was new. This SUV has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked SUV? Not this Pontiac TORRENT AWD LOW MILES and we can guarantee it! The powerful 3.4L 6 cyl engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Pontiac TORRENT AWD LOW MILES's 3.4L 6 cyl gives you the gas mileage that you want. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Pontiac TORRENT AWD LOW MILES will give you the luxury that everyone wants. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Pontiac TORRENT AWD LOW MILES like this at any price! We have gone over this SUV with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this SUV has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. With amazing deals at Best Auto of Manassas INC, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Quantico. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2CKDL73F766186050

Stock: 11905

Certified Pre-Owned: No

