Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,930
|$45,915
|$48,020
|Clean
|$42,681
|$44,621
|$46,667
|Average
|$40,182
|$42,033
|$43,960
|Rough
|$37,683
|$39,445
|$41,253
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,720
|$37,999
|$40,403
|Clean
|$34,705
|$36,929
|$39,264
|Average
|$32,673
|$34,787
|$36,987
|Rough
|$30,641
|$32,645
|$34,710
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,720
|$34,894
|$37,188
|Clean
|$31,790
|$33,911
|$36,140
|Average
|$29,929
|$31,944
|$34,044
|Rough
|$28,068
|$29,977
|$31,948
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,221
|$43,352
|$45,607
|Clean
|$40,048
|$42,130
|$44,322
|Average
|$37,704
|$39,687
|$41,751
|Rough
|$35,359
|$37,243
|$39,180
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,152
|$39,359
|$41,690
|Clean
|$36,095
|$38,249
|$40,515
|Average
|$33,982
|$36,031
|$38,166
|Rough
|$31,869
|$33,813
|$35,816
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,957
|$33,323
|$35,815
|Clean
|$30,076
|$32,384
|$34,806
|Average
|$28,316
|$30,506
|$32,787
|Rough
|$26,555
|$28,628
|$30,769