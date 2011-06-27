Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews

An Engineers view of my Tahoe Chad Parks , 12/30/2017 Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 32 of 34 people found this review helpful I'll start off with two big ones...Great Power and Handling. I've got the Max Tow package which came with a slightly lower gear ratio, but with a 6 Speed transmission, it still has a nice power band through the upper gears. The Front Strut and Rear coil spring is a tried and true combination proven by GM over several years now and with the addition of the magnetically controlled medium for the shocks it ensures a quick to respond firm, but comfortable ride. Fit and Finish of interior and exterior are on par with upper end European brands...which was not the case a couple decades ago. Go stop in and look at the clearances at the body seams and paint application on any current European model and then look at the Tahoe...the fit/finish speaks for itself. Dash and User interfaces are intuitive and easy to engage with, either bare handed or with gloves on. The various electronics applications are more than sufficient in coverage and are user-friendly to learn and utilize in making your travels easier and safer. This is my first vehicle with a back-up camera and after thinking I'd rarely trust it in day-to-day real life, I've found myself checking less and less with the "over-the-shoulder" verification assuming the camera can't totally be trusted with visibility and depth perception on things I thought it wouldn't be able to display accurately. (Just for peace of mind, I still do the quick looks over the shoulder if backing in between vehicles in parking areas). Electric seats, heaters, release controls, rear A/C, etc. all work well and placement of their controls is intuitive for the drivers and passengers. It has a drop-down DVD player that I know will never get used, but came as an option with the vehicle package ordered. I'd been a Grand Cherokee owner of a few models over the last 24 years, but the current Jeep lineup just couldn't match what the Tahoe had for attributes and its evolving pedigree. I'm an engineer with Pratt & Whitney and I've not typically been impressed with the layout of engine bays on any SUV's, but it appears obvious GM put some well-thought-out plans to the future accessibility regarding maintenance aspects of the Engine/Transmission/Drivetrain...everything is easily accessible and brackets/hoses/cables/etc. were all designed with long term viability with a mindful stance on areas where chafing could occur and extra clearances or anti-chafing materials applied. I put the Tahoe up on my garage lift (yes I did mention I'm an engineer and I inspect everything) shortly after purchasing and noticed the design/engineering of the undercarriage was well thought out as well. Strategically placed body and transmission mounts/component brackets/brake and fuel lines/control modules were all laid out with an eye on placement for accessibility and serious engineering utilized in the design for long term durability with thicker gauge steel on most everything(where it used to be thinner gauge metal and/or plastic). A great amount of thought was put toward corrosion control as well...when I was going over every inch of the underbody/frame with a high-power light, I couldn't find one area where there wasn't at least some form of long term engineered corrosion control used in maintaining the long term viability of a specific component/bracket/etc. I even noticed a full-sized spare wheel/tire tucked up nicely behind the rear axle with plenty of clearance around it as well...it even had a tumbler type lock securing the spare release cable. The Jack/Tire tools were stowed securely behind a quick release panel on the back left side of the cargo area. You'll need to keep your owners manual handy in the glove compartment, as it will explain(with pictures) exactly where everything is kept for getting your spare down and a potential flat changed. You'll have some fun exploring the finer touches on this vehicle, which I don't have time to cover in a short review, but rest assured this one is designed and built for long term viability and enjoyment for the owner. I also have some peace of mind on the aspect it is an American vehicle, and from what I've seen in examining the various attributes inside and out....I'd say GM has a winner with its Tahoe. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Just bought Tahoe Christina E , 03/03/2017 LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Honestly. We haven't bought a GM product in over 7 yrs. which my husband has had 2 Ford leases and I personally have had Honda minivans. We since bought a Tahoe and I am so in love. I am 4'11" and he is 6'4.5". I have test drove one a few years back and decided not to get it. The braking is amazing. It doesn't feel like I'm driving a big truck, which is a big deal to me. It also is such a smooth ride im impressed. The touch screen is super responsive, acceleration is a bit slow but that's the v8. But this also shifts down to a v4 at stop lights. (So cool) and when you shut off the engine it tells you to look in the back seat (kids safety). We searched for a second row bench (we have 3 kids) and all the seats are the same size. Meaning the middle seat is also very wide (and could fit an adult). I just had to say how much I am in love with this vehicle, they have done such a great job and we are not regretting buying it at all! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Luxury SUV Dan Brown , 06/29/2017 Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Excellent choice for full sized SUV. Very nicely equipped and well appointed on the inside. Only downside is the very poor design for the third row seat. There is no leg room what so ever as the seat cushion sits on the floor. Otherwise, a very nice vehicle. We traded our 2016 Tahoe LTZ for this new Tahoe Premier as we wanted a second row bench seat. We are much happier with the bench seat than the buckets from before. Our only regret is that Chevrolet has stopped installing "cooled" seats in favor of just "ventilated" seats now. They are just not as effective. An obvious cost cutting move but regrettable on a $70000 plus vehicle. Otherwise, it's the same as the 2016 version. Update: We still own the Tahoe and for the most part we are pleased with it. Winter is when we travel and are about to do some long distant trips in the next few months. The new and updated Chevrolet Traverse looks like it could easily replace the current Tahoe in that it is roomy, lower, has useable third row seat and costs on average $15-20000 less. Safety Performance Interior Comfort

Nice, but choose options carefully Jeff K , 06/09/2018 LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I had, and loved, a 2007 GMC Yukon years ago, and recently traded my 2014 Durango with loads of miles for this Tahoe. I love the exterior appearance. The front and middle seats are SUPER comfy, but the third row sits too close to the floor to accommodate anyone but kids. I don't mind the trade off of the truck ride for the truck capability, but wouldn't get the 22" wheels. They help with handling, but they make the ride a little harsh. Turning radius is amazingly tight for a big vehicle, making it easy to turn around. The rear view camera and parking sensors help infrequent drivers of the Tahoe more comfortable parking it. The lane departure system is a little obnoxious, nudging the wheel to put you back in the lane. Chevy/GM has done a nice job of improving the gas mileage over the years, but I feel like I'm filling the tank a lot due to the mileage and gas tank size. I didn't have that issue with the Durango. The loading height at the rear hatch is pretty high. I'm tall, so no big issue, but I notice my wife struggle with it when she borrows it. The instrument panel and controls are well thought out, and all of the electronics are easy enough to figure out and use. I bought this to haul people and stuff, and tow a trailer once in a while. If I didn't need to tow the trailer, I'd consider another V6 Durango or maybe the Traverse.