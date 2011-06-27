Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews
I've Ditched German Engineering for USA!
After owning 6 Mercedes (and 1 Volvo, 1 Toyota, and 1 BMW,) I've turned to the good old USA. My last car was a 2009 MB ML 320 Bluetec, and was nothing but serious, expensive trouble. And the main reason I started looking at the American made vehicles was because I just got sick and tired of the constant insane maintenance costs. So my expectations weren't super high when I walked into the Chevy dealer. But I was instantly surprised when I got into the new 2015 Tahoe. Now that I have 32K miles on the odometer (I drive a LOT!), I have to say that I love it even more. After all of the supposed "luxury" cars I've owned over the years, this Tahoe seems to be the best built, most comfortable, and nicest riding car/truck. The ergonomics are excellent. Great stereo, GPS, Rear camera, etc. I do mostly highway driving, and I've been getting 24-25mpg on the highway, with a high of 26.5mpg. Around town i get 21-22mpg. Handling is spot on, and always feel well controlled and safe. I have towed with it, and actually forgot that the loaded trailer was even back there! Plus, I think it really is a great looking SUV. I wish that the rear floor was lower. That's my only complaint. The dealers have been great. I have yet to pay for any service, so out of curiosity I recently asked what my oil changes will cost after warranty. About $40! I never escaped from the Mercedes dealer for less than $250! My father has the Ford Expedition, and used to love it until he drove my Tahoe. Now he is Tahoe Shopping. UPDATE: I now have 52000 miles on the clock, and I love this car even more. Why did I waste so many years and dollars on those stupid German status symbols??? I'm out of my free service period, so I had to pay for my last service. The dealer did the oil change (synthetic,) tire rotation, all fluids, state inspection, and a few other little things. The total was well under $100! That same service at the MB dealer was always way over $250, and they would ALWAYS find another $600+ of things that absolutely had to be done. This Tahoe remains tight (no squeaks or rattles,) super comfortable, very competent in the snow and heavy rain, and a joy to drive. No complaints at all. My mileage has dropped a little to the 21mpg overall range. But I am due for tires, and I'm sure that the mileage will pick back up with some quality high carbon tires. More updates to come! UPDATE 8/9/16: As mentioned, I drive a LOT! I just passed the 70K mile point, and I still LOVE this car! This Chevy is more reliable, more comfortable, and seemly better made than any of my last 3-4 Mercedes. There are zero signs of wear, suspension is still tight, no squeaks or rattles, and everything works perfectly. It's a shame that I am so surprised by how good this car is! I just had new tires installed, and I went with the same OEM tires that came on the Tahoe: Goodyear Assurance Fuel Max. They lasted 70K miles without any issues, they ran quiet, had good grip in all conditions (I don't encounter much snow,) and they're inexpensive. But I've had to return to the tire shop a couple times due to flat spots on one of the new tires. Same tire being replaced for the 3rd time! So back to the Tahoe... I still love it. Zero problems. And still seems brand new after 70K miles. What more can you ask for? Update 8/9/17: Yes... I drive a LOT! I now have 107K miles on the Tahoe. I'm afraid to jinx it, but I have honestly had zero issues, and the Tahoe is nearly as tight as when I bought it. No squeaks, rattle, or trim pieces falling off. The suspension is almost as tight as new, but you can tell it has a few miles on it now. It is a bit softer over big bumps, but still smooth and quiet, and the steering is still perfect. Mileage is unchanged. I've been able to spend more time just poking around the car, and I really am impressed with the construction, fit, and finish. I will probably be replacing the front rotors within the next 10K miles, as I'm getting a little rumble during hard front load braking. (Still on original pads!) I'm thinking that this may be a car that I'll hang onto for a while! 2/12/18 Update... 112K+ miles and still like new. The mileage has dropped a little, but I think that may be partially due to the newer tires (AT tires instead of highway... not as comfortable!) The service center guys say that after I do full/major service that mileage should come back up. Other than that, all is still perfect! I'd buy another one in a heartbeat. 2/12/19 Update... Absolutely no change... Again, after owning so many "High End Luxury" vehicles over the years, I simply can not believe how well this Tahoe has performed and held together. I just rolled over 150K miles, and I have had zero problems, issues, or disappointment. Besides being dirty, it really isn't much different that when I first rolled it off the dealer lot. Rock solid. 8/18/20 Update: Still flawless. 189K miles. Thoughts of getting a new 2021.
LTZ Magnetic Suspension Problems
I have put just under 5000 miles on my '15 LTZ 4x4, and take serious issue with the ride quality of this car. This is my 3rd full-size GM SUV in 10 years, and the LTZ magnetic suspension this year is, by far, the roughest riding I have ever experienced. I purchased this "top of the line" model due to great luck and comfort experienced with previous Tahoe/Yukon's with adaptive suspensions, but this one fails to deliver. I paid out another $800 on a tire upgrade about 2000 miles ago (to Michelin LTXs) and the ride quality is still unacceptably harsh. I really hope GM is listening, as i am contemplating trading this car in, and giving up on my life-long love for GM products.
2015 Chevy Tahoe Problems
Purchased the 2015 Chevy Tahoe new. 38,000 miles on it now and have owned it 2 1/2 years. Traded a 2000 Chevy Tahoe with 220,000 miles on it that we also purchased new in 2000. Awesome Tahoe, I miss it now. The issues we've experienced since owning the 2015, in order. Steering column popped during steering in parking lots during parking or in town driving. Steering bearing kit replaced. Steering wheel begin to pop again 5 days later. I complained and demanded an entire steering column be replaced. Dealership agreed and it was an all day job replacing it. A year later. Steering is still excellent, no problem. Next, climate control knob broke on front passenger side. Had to use the sync button to control temp until repaired. Next, dash board panel above odometer bubbled up and was replaced. Next, three side panels by the window broke in a car wash, had to endure an 8 hour car drive with whistling noises outside everyone's window. I've read they could fly off into traffic, so I had to tape them all down for the drive. The Tahoe metal body is like a thin beer can. It dents really easily. I've even had acorns drop on it from an oak tree. No kidding, small dents from that. The hood metal is so thin, it flexes up and down rapidly, during highway driving and is very distracting. Next, the Continental tires it comes with are the worst as far as wear goes. They drive nice but wear terrible. We will need new tires at about 45,000 miles. The worst problem yet, the air conditioning no longer works. We've been stuck with driving a hot Chevy Tahoe with no AC for over a week and are told the part will not be in for another 4 days. I read that there is a design flaw on the air conditioning unit. There is no bracket that secures the line coming out of the compressor that produces 350 psi. Every time the compressor kicks on, the tube flexes and over time, will crack and all of the Freon will leak out and destroy the condenser. It only effects 2015 Chevy Tahoes. So it you own a 2015 Chevy Tahoe, you're air conditioner will go out, it is a matter of time. GM will not fix it prior to the failure. They will not issue a recall on it, it is not a safety issue. The condenser is on back order due to the high demand on replacing them on the 2015 Chevy Tahoe, only. Bottom line, I'm not convinced I'm going to make 220,000 miles on this 2015 Chevy Tahoe like I did with my other Tahoe. That 2000 Chevy Tahoe was a tank. This 2015 Chevy Tahoe seems to love going to the dealership repeatedly. Once the extended warranty that I purchased runs out, I'm going to be extremely nervous about what will happen next to this 2015 Chevy Tahoe. Again, it only has 38,000 miles on it and we purchased it new. I'm shaking my head on the idea of that. 65K for a Giant Beer Can that keeps falling apart. What a shame GM.
Huge leaps forward...
Had a '12, now have the '15. The difference is a great surprise between the two. Its quieter, handles better and is more comfortable then the previous one. This time I have the 4x4 and Im still getting better gas mileage than I was on the '12 4x2. 600 miles so far and averaging 19, and I live up a steep incline. Nav system is WAY better than previous. Mine is sliver with gray leather, 22" wheels with the luxury package
2015 Tahoe interior leak
I bought a 2015 Tahoe less than 45 days ago and its been in the shop twice for interior leaking. They can't seem to find the issue so their solution at this point is to rip down the headliner and remove the insulation and put silicone on the frame. They also told me that my head room will end up being lower and they will put less insulation in. I have made a complaint to Chevrolet and I don't think they care. I do not want this vehicle and I am requesting another. For 65000.00 they should take their lemon back and give me another one. The dealer told me Chevy will not put me in a new one. I also found out from the dealer that there are two other Tahoes in the USA with the same issue and they
