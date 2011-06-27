Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,533
|$36,348
|$39,091
|Clean
|$32,269
|$34,991
|$37,631
|Average
|$29,743
|$32,276
|$34,712
|Rough
|$27,216
|$29,561
|$31,792
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,341
|$31,170
|$33,919
|Clean
|$27,273
|$30,006
|$32,652
|Average
|$25,137
|$27,677
|$30,119
|Rough
|$23,002
|$25,349
|$27,585
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,876
|$27,559
|$30,166
|Clean
|$23,939
|$26,530
|$29,039
|Average
|$22,064
|$24,471
|$26,786
|Rough
|$20,190
|$22,413
|$24,533
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,222
|$30,074
|$32,844
|Clean
|$26,196
|$28,951
|$31,618
|Average
|$24,145
|$26,705
|$29,165
|Rough
|$22,094
|$24,458
|$26,711
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,440
|$34,310
|$37,102
|Clean
|$30,255
|$33,028
|$35,717
|Average
|$27,886
|$30,466
|$32,945
|Rough
|$25,517
|$27,903
|$30,174
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,883
|$26,728
|$29,487
|Clean
|$22,983
|$25,730
|$28,385
|Average
|$21,184
|$23,733
|$26,183
|Rough
|$19,384
|$21,737
|$23,981