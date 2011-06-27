Vehicle overview

Full-size SUVs are either the best or worst candidates for hybrid technology, depending on how you look at it. The 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid is a full-size SUV that manages a noteworthy feat: It delivers fuel economy in the 20s, thanks to the technology of General Motors' first full hybrid system. Although there have been other, "mild" GM hybrids, those models required both the electric motor and gas engine to run. The "two-mode" system on the Tahoe Hybrid (and its sibling, the GMC Yukon Hybrid), however, is engineered to allow the electric motor to power the vehicle independently of the gas engine -- provided the vehicle's weight, driver's technique and terrain all fall within the limits of the electric power plant. When the driving gets more demanding, the gas engine kicks in. Essentially, the two-mode system does its most efficient work while driving around town or in stop-and-go traffic, but also affords the flexibility to deliver plenty of power when needed.

The gasoline part of this hybrid is handled by a beefy 6.0-liter V8 with cylinder-deactivation technology for enhanced fuel economy; it essentially turns a V8 into a V4 when full power isn't needed. On the electric side, there are two 60-kilowatt motors packaged inside a specialized transmission. When load conditions are light, the transmission operates as a continuously variable transmission. For heavier loads, it uses a fixed-ratio system that offers four fixed gear ratios. Like most hybrids, the Tahoe delivers city mileage that's on par with that seen on the highway. It pulls this off thanks to its ability to accelerate up to about 25 mph on electric power alone.

The gains in fuel economy above a regular Tahoe are pretty impressive from a percentage standpoint -- the hybrid posts an improvement in city mileage of up to about 50 percent (which is also better than most large crossovers). However, not all people who would need an SUV would necessarily be able to drive it in a way that would maximize fuel efficiency. Heavy loads, steep inclines and even heavy-footed acceleration all call on the V8 for assistance, which, logically, causes fuel economy to plummet. Another potential deterrent is the Tahoe Hybrid's mid-$50,000 price tag. Even factoring in federal tax credits, it could take up to a decade to recoup that price premium based on gas savings alone. We'll let you decide if the environmental benefits are worth the price, but how green can a 5,600-pound SUV ever really be?

If maximum towing capacity isn't a concern, you may also want to take a look at midsize crossovers like the GMC Acadia and the Buick Enclave. Both these choices offer fuel mileage and passenger capacity that are comparable to the Tahoe Hybrid's, yet cost considerably less. Still, if you rack up lots of miles on city streets and need an SUV that can haul the biggest loads, the 2009 Chevy Tahoe Hybrid shines as an appealing choice.