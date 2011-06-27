Vehicle overview

One of the cornerstones of marketing is the belief that perception is more important than reality. Another theory states that it's best to be first to market in any given product category. And a third is that making people feel good about themselves or the things they buy is a surefire way to boost sales. All three are in play -- with varying degrees of success -- with the 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid SUV.

First, Chevy promotes its Tahoe Hybrid as a smart, green SUV that sips fuel and therefore does its part to help conserve Earth's resources. It's rated at a surprising 21 mpg in combined driving. But the Tahoe Hybrid is quite expensive and operates with overall efficiency only slightly better than conventional crossover SUVs that are likely better choices for most shoppers.

As for the other marketing principles, Chevy's Tahoe Hybrid (and its GMC Yukon Hybrid twin) was indeed America's first full-size hybrid SUV. But given the lack of competition and slow sales, it seems more like the answer to a question few have asked. Allowing green thinkers to feel better about their vehicle choice certainly plays a role here; if they want to spend over $50,000 for the satisfaction of owning a Tahoe Hybrid, we won't rain on their parade.

If you tow moderately heavy loads and price isn't an issue, a case might be made for the Chevy Tahoe Hybrid SUV. Of course, one could tow more and spend much less with a regular Tahoe. Alternately, you might consider smaller, diesel-powered three-row luxury crossovers like the 2011 Audi Q7 TDI and 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d that have less interior room but greater fuel efficiency and a superior driving experience. And if pulling heavy objects isn't a requirement, you'd be well advised to consider a large crossover like the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, 2011 Dodge Durango or 2011 Ford Explorer.