Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Impressive fuel economy in city operation
- eight-passenger capacity
- generous cargo room.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid.
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
Since the Hybrid version isn’t available anymore, there’s not much to say unless you can find a low mileage last year version. I wish it had a power lift gate, and air condition seats (as it has heated seats). I live in FL. But it has tons of power. Especially when you punch it hard like when your passing a car on a two lane highway. All the reviews have horse power rating wrong. Most state it has 345 horsepower engine/electric motor combined. That’s the horsepower for just the engine. The electric power is 60 kilowatts per electric motor or a tic above 80 horsepower each. So yes, the 6000 lb behemoth has roughly 525 total horsepower. And at over 20 mpg. I have a Vette and yes that has more g’s when you floor it but not by much. Great vehicle
great car ,great mileage, all ways starts would buy agian
So far so good. Purchased used,in great shape. We’ll see how it holds up
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV 4WD
6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 8
|4-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|332 hp @ 5100 rpm
|4dr SUV
6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 8
|4-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|332 hp @ 5100 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|24.6%
Is the Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid a good car?
Is the Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid is the 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,620.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) which starts at $56,425
- 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) which starts at $53,620
What are the different models of Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid?
Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid Overview
The Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe Hybrid SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), and 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A).
What do people think of the 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2013 Tahoe Hybrid 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2013 Tahoe Hybrid.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2013 Tahoe Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
What's a good price for a New 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid?
Which 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid.
Can't find a new 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,628.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,412.
Should I lease or buy a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
