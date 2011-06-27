  1. Home
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Significant fuel economy advantage versus regular Tahoe, handsome cabin with fine build quality, comfortable ride, seats eight passengers.
  • Third-row seat doesn't fold flat and must be removed, fuel economy still not much better than some crossovers, hefty price premium.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the merits of a full-size hybrid SUV can be debated, the 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid is a successful first application of GM's new Two-Mode technology and a worthy addition to the Tahoe lineup.

Vehicle overview

Increasing both power and fuel economy at the same time is like going out on a date with Scarlett Johansson and having her pick up the check. Yet this is just what the 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid accomplishes thanks to General Motors' first full-fledged hybrid system known as "Two-Mode." While other GM models have donned the hybrid badge, the Tahoe and its sister GMC Yukon hybrids are the first to feature sizable electric motors capable of propelling the vehicle without the gas engine. The result is a full-size SUV capable of fuel economy in the 20s, that also carries eight people and can tow a 6,000-pound trailer.

At the heart of the Tahoe Hybrid is the "Two-Mode" technology co-developed by GM, BMW and DaimlerChrysler. A 6.0-liter V8 with cylinder-deactivation technology serves as the gasoline engine, while a pair of 60-kilowatt motors packaged within the transmission provide the all-electric motivation. Dubbed an electrically variable transmission (EVT), the Tahoe's transmission features those two motors, three planetary gearsets and four traditional hydraulic wet clutches.

The EVT is essentially like having two transmissions inside one -- continuously variable drive for light load conditions and fixed-ratio for high load conditions. Hence two-mode. The hybrid system then constantly determines the most fuel-efficient means of propelling the vehicle -- be it electric power, gasoline power or a combination of the two. And like other hybrid models, there's a battery pack for storing power, regenerative braking to take advantage of the vehicle's momentum and the ability to shut off the engine when the vehicle is stopped.

The moral of the above story is that this 5,600-pound full-size SUV returns fuel economy better than most large crossovers. City mileage is particularly impressive, and like most hybrids, is about equal to highway mileage. This is the result of being able to accelerate up to approximately 25 mph using electricity only, a fuel-saving asset on surface streets and in stop-and-go traffic. If that's your driving domain, the Tahoe Hybrid makes a lot of sense.

In addition to improved fuel economy, the 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid boasts more power than its gas-only brother. However, don't expect much better acceleration, as the hybrid tips the scales at a hundred or more pounds heavier than a fully loaded Tahoe LTZ. That's despite Chevy's best efforts to cut weight by constructing several body panels of aluminum and trimming heft from the seats (though ironically not from the heavy removable third-row seats, which could easily benefit from a nip and tuck).

Other than its sophisticated running gear, the Tahoe Hybrid is essentially a fully loaded Tahoe LT. The only options are a sunroof and DVD entertainment system, with niceties like leather, a rearview camera and navigation system standard. However, the price premium is significant, ringing in at about $8,000 more than a similarly equipped gas-only Tahoe. Although the fuel economy difference is also pretty hefty, it's hard to say if your gas savings will justify the out-the-door premium. We'll let you decide if the environmental benefits are worth the price, but how green can a 5,600-pound SUV ever be?

So, unless the 2008 Tahoe Hybrid's significant towing capabilities are important, a full-size crossover like the Buick Enclave or GMC Acadia may be a better choice. They provide more usable passenger space, they're friendlier to drive, get close to the same fuel economy and are $10,000 cheaper when fully loaded. The new two-mode hybrid system is certainly impressive, but we're not entirely sure if the Tahoe is the right vehicle for it.

2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid models

The 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid is a full-size SUV available in one trim level. Standard equipment is extensive and includes 18-inch alloy wheels, rear parking assist with rearview camera, tinted windows, power-folding heated side mirrors, tri-zone automatic climate control and a trip computer. An auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote engine start, leather upholstery, power front seats, a removable 50/50-split third-row seat, OnStar, a navigation system and a hybrid system display are also standard. The Bose audio system comes with nine speakers, a CD/MP3 player, an auxiliary audio jack, two rear seat headphone jacks and satellite radio. A sunroof and rear-seat DVD entertainment system are the lone options.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid is the first full-fledged hybrid model produced by General Motors. It is based on the Tahoe full-size SUV that was redesigned last year.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Chevy Tahoe Hybrid utilizes a 6.0-liter V8 engine coupled to a pair of 60-kilowatt electric motors located inside what GM calls an electrically variable transmission. Together, they produce 332 horsepower and 367 pound-feet of torque. Both rear-drive and four-wheel-drive versions are offered.

The system can accelerate the Tahoe up to speeds of approximately 25 mph using electricity only, while the V8's cylinder-deactivation system helps reduce fuel consumption at higher speeds. Regenerative braking replenishes the batteries by capturing energy normally lost when coming to a stop. Fuel economy is 21 mpg city and 22 mpg highway for rear-wheel-drive Tahoe Hybrids and 20/20 with 4WD. Properly equipped, a 4WD Tahoe Hybrid can tow 6,000 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes full-length side curtain airbags, antilock disc brakes, traction control, OnStar and a rearview camera. In government crash testing, the 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid scored a perfect five stars in all frontal and side tests.

Driving

It's not a stretch to say that driving the 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid feels like being behind the wheel of a 5,600-pound Prius. There's the same eerie quiet when accelerating and braking, as the gas engine shuts off to let the electric motors do their thing. Although a tad strange, the result is a quiet cabin, while transitions between gas and electric modes, and eight- and four-cylinder power delivery, are either undetectable or easy to ignore.

The regenerative braking system produces a firm braking feel and, according to GM, actually stops the big SUV better than the regular Tahoe's conventional brakes do. Although the Hybrid is the most powerful Tahoe available, it's also the heaviest, so don't expect particularly brisk acceleration. Still, its abundance of low-end power -- aided by those torque-rich electric motors -- proves ample for around town and trailer towing.

Interior

Aside from instrumentation, there's nothing to distinguish the Tahoe Hybrid from a loaded regular Tahoe. Unlike past generations, that's a very good thing. The newest Tahoe boasts attractive high-quality materials and tight build quality, while maintaining a simple control layout. Even the standard navigation system is easy to use.

With its standard third row, the Tahoe can seat up to eight passengers. Unfortunately, that 50/50 third row does not fold flat into the floor. Since the two seats weigh more than 60 pounds each, you'd better have an American Gladiator on standby to help remove them. Once they're out, though, maximum cargo capacity is a whopping 109 cubic feet with the second-row seats down -- much more than any other hybrid offers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid.

5(73%)
4(9%)
3(9%)
2(4%)
1(5%)
4.4
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great SUV
Tom,07/11/2009
We had a 2001 Chevy Tahoe that we liked very much. When it was time to trade we checked out the Chevy Tahoe Hybrid. We really love the truck, we call it the magic carpet ride because it rides so smooth. Wind noise is minimal and the power is great for a full size SUV. Recently we took it on a trip pulling our 6,000lb boat and trailer, I hardly knew the trailer was on the back of the vehicle. After 180 miles one way, we arrived as if we had been riding without the trailer. I own a 2003 Dodge 2500 with Hemi engine, that truck beats us to death and it does not pull the trailer with the ease of this vehicle. We also got between 12.5 and 14.3 MPG, the truck would get 9.5 MPG.
The best Tahoe i have ever had.
John,07/25/2016
4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
I have owned my 08 hybrid Tahoe for about 8 years and has been a great suv for my family it drives great and is highly recommended mine has just hit 200000 miles and never has had problems just a few minor recalls you can fit 8 perfectly please get one it is the best.
Wasn't what I thought it would be.
Carlos,11/14/2015
4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
There are a bunch of other problems that you get with this purchase. First, you lose a lot of standard features that come on cheaper models of this vehicle. Convenience features like automatic lift gate and luggage rack, and safety features like a spare tire and jack. Also, if you get a bad hybrid generator (battery pack) like I did you're screwed. I tried several times to have it replaced while it was under warranty and GM came up with all types of excuses why it wasn't the battery pack. But once the warranty went out they said that the new battery pack would be about $5k. The battery pack controls EVERYTHING.. When it goes everything will run intermittently. And they will gradually die off at a very high expense to safety. For example: The computer that controls the interchange between gas and electric motors will cut the car off when you try to go after stops for lifts or signs. So you will cut off intersections and sometimes in slow or stop-no-go traffic. Mine has cut off thing to cross intersections with vehicles coming. I have to hold down the brake and rev the gas (Almost like in a manual transmission) to keep it from going to electric to avoid this. Which defeats the purpose of the hybrid because you still burn the extra fuel. It's just not worth it.
Honest Review, 2008 Tahoe Hybrid, Owned 5 yrs
Thomas,09/04/2015
4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
2008 Tahoe Hybrid, birch metallic. Just sold it after 5 yrs ownership, bitter sweet ... Honestly, I bought this big truck for its looks. And because I have 3 kids so I needed something bigger. Im also a car guy so I just cant spend $30 or $40 k and have to look at a minivan in my driveway. Im a man, so I do like to mow the lawn, wash the truck, and have a beer in the yard and admire both. This truck allowed me to check that box. The magnesium alloy 18" wheels are beautiful and the box shape was so anti-minivan I just had to have it. The Tahoe had a legendary reputation. I also found my Hybrid model at a dealer off trade in for $35K with only 12K miles on it. Made the decision easy. Good : The looks. If you dont like the boxy GMT900 style, dont get it. Its the single most appealing feature. Its exterior far outshines the bland, big Pilot looking Expedition. The Durango in that time frame looked like it was built in the early 1900's. Nothing from the Germans came anywhere close for the price (or features). The looks of this vehicle sells it (and all those cheesy Hybrid decals come off easily using a hair dryer). The ride was also great, I was dumbfounded as to how a body on frame vehicle could cruise at 85 mpg as if it were an Audi. Very impressive body dampening. Engine reliability was perfect for 90k miles. And the 6L V8 with electric motors assisting would really rocket this vehicle to dangerous speeds. Good thing it was limited to 96 mph, I often found myself hitting that limiter as the truck felt like it was good for much much more. Now with the good comes the bad. This is a heavy, dumb, clumsy, body on frame truck. Make no mistake about that. You are sacrificing vastly superior minivan and unibody drivability and mall parking lot maneuverability in big sums to own this truck. Its 39' turning radius is abysmal. Ingress/egress is also more difficult because it rides higher up. The 2wd model I owned was LESS capable off road than a Yugo GVX. It seemed like 90% of the weight rode on the front axle, and they drive the rear wheels. Dont take the 2wd version even into a dry lawn. OK what else ... the transmission had a "clunkiness" that just got to my nerves eventually. It would sometimes get confused between hybrid mode, 4 cylinder, and 8 cylinder modes. This would result in driveline shutters and clunks that just should not of been there in a vehicle costing $55k new. The rear diff was replaced under extended warranty at 80K miles. The entire rear diff, all the gears, bearings, bushings, everything. I never towed anything. You have of course read about the infamous cracked dash issues. I wont go into that, but mine was nearly cracked in 2. All the door locks failed repeatedly. Thankfully we found GruvenParts.com making the reliable replacements, never had a problem since. The Nav and OnStar, while it all functioned fine, was far behind the times (and still is). I miss the truck, mainly for its stunner looks. Sadly its reliablity and driveability left so much to be desired. I wonder if the 2015 model is better, I still see they use a live rear axle. I hope they didnt just reshape the sheet metal and slap a $70K sticker price on it. If they did, GM has no merit to receive another bail out. Cmon guys you can do far better... I would not buy another GM, ever. Mainly due to the repeated interactions with GM customer service on the dash and door locks. They have hired off shore contractors to hire customer service who know nothing and care nothing about the US owners. With the dash, they directed me to a local dealer, then told me it was entirely up to them. I sat down with the service manager and he said why the heck is it my problem ? I agreed. The dash is flawed, GM should cover it, not give owners of $55K trucks a circle jerk. I will not buy another because of this. Sorry.
See all 22 reviews of the 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 22 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Hybrid
332 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
20 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Hybrid
332 hp @ 5100 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid Overview

The Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe Hybrid SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), and 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A).

