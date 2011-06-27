Vehicle overview

For a full-size, truck-based SUV, the 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid has exemplary fuel economy. You can thank the two-mode gas/electric hybrid power plant for that. The two 60-kilowatt electric motors can power the vehicle independently under low-speed, light-load conditions, yielding an unheard-of 21 mpg in urban driving. There's also a 6.0-liter V8 for when full power is needed, and a third-row seat in case you need to carry extra passengers. But here's the question: Is it worth spending more than $50,000 for a Tahoe Hybrid when many three-row crossover SUVs offer superior driving dynamics and competitive fuel economy, often for thousands less?

We suppose the Chevy might be worth the stretch if you plan to tow big, heavy things with your new SUV. With a maximum towing capacity of 6,200 pounds, the Tahoe Hybrid is more capable than many crossovers. It's less capable than a conventional Tahoe, however, which can pull up to 8,400 pounds and starts about $13,000 lower. The regular Tahoe may get 4-5-fewer miles per gallon, but 13 grand buys a lot of gas.

There are also similarly priced diesel-powered three-row crossovers to consider, notably the Audi Q7 TDI and BMW X5 xDrive35d. They only seat seven versus the Chevy's eight, but their third-row seats fold flat for hauling purposes (the Tahoe's need to be removed), even though the Tahoe has far more maximum cargo space. Moreover, their towing capacity and fuel economy are comparable, and they offer vastly superior driving dynamics.

Furthermore, you may want to check out midsize crossovers like the Buick Enclave and Ford Flex, which can't tow as much but offer comparable fuel mileage and versatility. Keep in mind, too, that pretty much any crossover will handle better than the old-school body-on-frame Tahoe. If you rack up lots of miles on city streets and need an SUV that can haul the biggest loads, the 2010 Chevy Tahoe Hybrid may make some sense. Otherwise, we recommend looking elsewhere.