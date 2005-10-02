Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Limited/Z71 for Sale Near Me

I test drove this truck with 14 miles on it. It now has over 97,000. I'm a drummer and I am constantly on the road for my gigs. My truck has been from Dallas to Key West to the Carolinas and every point in between many, many times. It has never left me stranded, it has hauled tons of band equipment, trailers... everything... I can't really express how great it has been. I've spent many nights in it on the raod and it brings me a comfort to know that when I'm away from home, my truck is always there and never far away.

