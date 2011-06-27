  1. Home
2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Limited/Z71 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-equipped, nattily attired, roomy and powerful.
  • Based on the old Tahoe platform, may depreciate rapidly.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The old Tahoes were good, the new Tahoes are better. You'll be much better off buying one of the new and improved versions than either of these marketing department "special editions."

Vehicle overview

A new Tahoe is in town. Based on the redesigned Silverado pickup platform, the new truck is more powerful, more efficient, more sturdy, and roomier to boot. The Z71 and Limited are not a part of this equation. These two special-edition Tahoes are based on the old C/K platform that's been the foundation for millions of vehicles since 1988.

Produced in the same Arlington, Texas, assembly plant as the Cadillac Escalade and the GMC Yukon Denali (all carryover models for 2000), Chevy concocted the Z71 and Limited to appeal to buyers who like the old styling better than the new, and to take up some slack in the production schedule while the Texas plant prepares to change over to the redesigned Caddy and GMC. So if you like what you see here, 2000 is your only chance to snag one.

Let's start with the Limited. Based on the 2WD Tahoe, it's powered by the evergreen 5.7-liter Vortec V8 that makes 255 horsepower and 330 ft-lbs. of torque at 2,800 rpm. The standard equipment list is long, and includes all the goodies from last year's leather-lined LT model plus high-gloss black monotone paint, beautiful five-spoke polished aluminum wheels, sporty ground effects and a front air dam, integrated front fog lights, and two-tone leather seats. Options are, uh, limited to a 3.73 rear axle ratio, a trailering package, and a comfort and security package that includes heated dual power seats, HomeLink transmitter and electrochromic heated outside mirrors.

The Z71, like the Limited, has the Vortec 5.7-liter V8 and the contents of last year's LT trim level. But it's based on the 4WD Tahoe chassis, costs $5,000 more, and gets macho off-road garb in the form of a brush guard, taillight protectors, side rails, recovery hooks, color-keyed wheel flares, and a roof rack. Chrome wheels, fog lights, and a monotone paint treatment in one of four different colors round out the appearance package. Options mirror the Limited's, except the 3.73 rear axle ratio is standard.

Inside, both models are lined with leather and nearly every option available. You get front and rear air conditioning, deep-tinted glass, self-dimming rearview mirror with compass and outside temperature display, combination CD and cassette deck, cruise, tilt, and a bunch of power operated doo-dads. Rear cargo doors are standard, but if you don't like that center pillar blocking your view, you can opt for a conventional fold-down tailgate at no charge.

Tahoes, even the oldie moldy ones, are pretty decent trucks. They're adequately powerful, adequately comfortable, and adequately reliable. Just the right size inside for a family of five, they're still more manageable around town and in the woods than a hulking Expedition or Suburban. But with the newly redesigned and greatly improved versions sharing showroom floor space in LS and LT trim, you'll likely want to skip these leftovers for more modern machinery.

2000 Highlights

All old-style Tahoes are dropped, except these two four-door special editions. The 4WD Z71 is for off-road use, while the 2WD Limited appeals to on-road customers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Limited/Z71.

5(94%)
4(6%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
16 reviews
See all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My favorite truck
reedsdrummer,02/10/2005
I test drove this truck with 14 miles on it. It now has over 97,000. I'm a drummer and I am constantly on the road for my gigs. My truck has been from Dallas to Key West to the Carolinas and every point in between many, many times. It has never left me stranded, it has hauled tons of band equipment, trailers... everything... I can't really express how great it has been. I've spent many nights in it on the raod and it brings me a comfort to know that when I'm away from home, my truck is always there and never far away.
It doesn't get any better.
1rstgenerationZ,05/20/2008
Purchased the truck with 24000 miles when it came off lease in 2003. It has 105,000 miles on it now, and the only thing I have done to it is add a battery and a U-joint. I have used synthetic oil and changed it religiously every 5000 miles, if you do this, it will run forever, so it seems. Suggestion: always set the parking brake before placing it in park.. if you do this then the transmission won't have to hold the weight of the vehicle. Great ride, would drive it anywhere. Comfortable on long trips from GA to CO. 4wd has been valuable. Gas mileage is pretty bad, but you get what you pay for. 16 MPG. Ive been to 19 but also 14 too..(running 285 tires).
Could have a new vehicle if I wanted one.
sherriweaver,05/30/2012
At 286,000+ miles my tranny has given up. My husband said it is time for me to get a new vehicle. I do NOT want a new one! I haven't seen anything that looks as awesome as my Tahoe. So to the transmission shop it goes. When the engine gives up I will replace that too. I LOVE MY TRUCK! We bought it in 2006 at 175k miles this has been the only major problem we have had. I would rather fix the problems with the truck of my dreams than make payments on something I hate. My Tahoe looks great, sounds great and turns heads everywhere we go. I have never seen another one exactly like it anywhere. Dark Carmine Red trimmed in Gold with 32in aluminum wheels, big ole mud grips and dual exhaust! AWESOME!
Hardy Vehicle That lasts
Slusc009,02/16/2010
I have had to repair the alternator and the door actuators and that is all in ten years of service. I probably could keep it another ten years if I wanted too.
See all 16 reviews of the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Limited/Z71
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Limited/Z71 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Limited/Z71

Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Limited/Z71 Overview

The Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Limited/Z71 is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe Limited/Z71 SUV. Available styles include Z71 4dr SUV 4WD, and Limited 4dr SUV.

Can't find a used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Limited/Z71s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Tahoe Limited/Z71 for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,077.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,402.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Tahoe Limited/Z71 for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,710.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,274.

