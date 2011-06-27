Vehicle overview

The 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid is an expensive but well-appointed full-size SUV with impressive green credentials, considering its size and capability. It can seat eight and tow up to 6,200 pounds, but still gets an estimated 20 mpg in city driving. That's better fuel economy than a six-cylinder Honda Odyssey, for instance.

Credit for this capability goes to the Tahoe Hybrid's two-mode hybrid powertrain, which combines a 6.0-liter V8 with a pair of electric motors and a specialized transmission. Shoppers with an eye on conserving the earth's resources, yet who still need the size and towing capability of a big SUV, can feel good about choosing the Tahoe Hybrid. This is especially true if you routinely end up in stop-and-go traffic, as the efficiency improvement delivered by its electric components is maximized in such driving conditions.

From a practical standpoint, however, the 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid isn't as appealing. Other full-size SUVs can tow more than the Tahoe Hybrid, and there's a gaggle of vehicles -- including minivans and big crossovers -- that provide greater comfort, versatility and agility while returning fuel economy within 2 or 3 mpg of the Tahoe Hybrid. Then there's the issue of price, with the Hybrid starting about $5,000 more than a similarly equipped regular Tahoe. Based on average use, the EPA says you'll only save about $550 per year from reduced costs at the gas pump.

There are clearly alternatives available. The Toyota Highlander Hybrid isn't quite as spacious or brawny as the Tahoe, but it's far cheaper and achieves much better fuel economy. You might consider smaller, diesel-powered, European luxury crossovers like the BMW X5 xDrive35d that have less interior room but offer greater fuel-efficiency and a superior driving experience. And if pulling heavy objects isn't a requirement, you'd be well advised to consider a large crossover like the Chevy Traverse, Dodge Durango or Ford Explorer.

In the end, the Tahoe Hybrid will definitely save fuel compared to other large family haulers, especially in the city. If this is your chief priority while also maintaining maximum utility, then the 2012 Chevy Tahoe Hybrid is really the only show in town. But will you also save money? That seems extremely doubtful.