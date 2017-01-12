Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Tahoe Hybrid Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid

    84,636 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,977

    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid

    101,204 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid

    76,665 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $25,726

    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid in Black
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid

    167,984 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid in Black
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid

    123,682 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,795

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid in Black
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid

    157,585 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid in White
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid

    121,183 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    $1,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid in Black
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid

    194,028 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid

Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Love my Tahoe Hybrid
Mark,12/01/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
Since the Hybrid version isn’t available anymore, there’s not much to say unless you can find a low mileage last year version. I wish it had a power lift gate, and air condition seats (as it has heated seats). I live in FL. But it has tons of power. Especially when you punch it hard like when your passing a car on a two lane highway. All the reviews have horse power rating wrong. Most state it has 345 horsepower engine/electric motor combined. That’s the horsepower for just the engine. The electric power is 60 kilowatts per electric motor or a tic above 80 horsepower each. So yes, the 6000 lb behemoth has roughly 525 total horsepower. And at over 20 mpg. I have a Vette and yes that has more g’s when you floor it but not by much. Great vehicle
Report abuse
