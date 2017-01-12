Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid for Sale Near Me
8 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 84,636 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,977
- 101,204 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,990
- 76,665 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$25,726
- 167,984 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
- 123,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,795
- 157,585 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900
- 121,183 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999$1,733 Below Market
- 194,028 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid searches:
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating53 Reviews
Report abuse
Mark,12/01/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
Since the Hybrid version isn’t available anymore, there’s not much to say unless you can find a low mileage last year version. I wish it had a power lift gate, and air condition seats (as it has heated seats). I live in FL. But it has tons of power. Especially when you punch it hard like when your passing a car on a two lane highway. All the reviews have horse power rating wrong. Most state it has 345 horsepower engine/electric motor combined. That’s the horsepower for just the engine. The electric power is 60 kilowatts per electric motor or a tic above 80 horsepower each. So yes, the 6000 lb behemoth has roughly 525 total horsepower. And at over 20 mpg. I have a Vette and yes that has more g’s when you floor it but not by much. Great vehicle
Related Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2015
- Used Honda Crosstour 2014
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2012
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2013
- Used Dodge Viper 2016
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2017
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010
- Used Hyundai Veracruz 2011
- Used Ford C-Max Energi 2014
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2018
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2010
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2010
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2011
- Used Suzuki Kizashi 2011
- Used Nissan NV Cargo 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Phoenix AZ
- Used Chevrolet HHR Salt Lake City UT
- Used Chevrolet HHR Marietta GA
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Vancouver WA
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Colorado Springs CO
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Dallas TX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Reno NV
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Cincinnati OH
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Hialeah FL
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Lafayette LA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2010 Bellevue WA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2013 Orange CA
- Used Chevrolet Express 2018 Milwaukee WI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News