Used 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid for Sale Near Me

This is a 2009 Tahoe Hybrid . CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee. . Classy! . Want to feel like you've won the lottery? This Tahoe Hybrid will give you just the feeling you want, but the only thing your long lost relatives will be after is a ride!! . Gassss saverrrr!!! 20 MPG Hwy.. . Call us at (847) 831-4100 for more information on this vehicle or to Schedule an Appointment for your Test Drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNFK13589R180930

Stock: H45290B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020