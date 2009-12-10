Used 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Tahoe Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
  • 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid in Black
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid

    123,682 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,795

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid in Black
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid

    157,585 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid in White
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid

    121,183 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    $1,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid in Black
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid

    194,028 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid in Black
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid

    167,984 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid

    76,665 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $25,726

    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid

    84,636 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,977

    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid

    101,204 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,990

    Details

Should have made it sooner
gary,10/12/2009
My last car is Tahoe 2002 LT. It had 145,000 miles with virtually no mechanical problems other than 2 failed power windows. It still runs great so I gave it to one of our store manager. I tow 4000 lb. boat and haul heavy loads of beverages. There is no other Hybrid that can do all that. I have been getting 20.7 mpg in city and highway combined driving. It tows my boat well. I really enjoy the quietness. The back seat doesn't hide away like the older Tahoe so I lose a little cargo space probably due to the space being used for battery storage. I hope the GM doesn't give up its' Hybrid program.
