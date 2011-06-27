  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(111)
Appraise this car

2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy extended cab models, strong V8 engines, available composite bed, disc brakes at all four corners, optional traction control.
  • Cheap interior materials, sketchy build quality.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$7,250 - $11,995
Used Silverado 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Chevrolet makes a pretty good pick-'em-up if powerful engines are your thing. But it has a ways to go to match the Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra when it comes to the quality of the materials and assembly.

Vehicle overview

Chevrolet's Silverado has a reputation as a fast, comfortable and capable truck. With class-leading engine power and clean looks, Silverado offers innovative features that make it an attractive truck in the competitive world of half-ton pickups.

Two cab styles are available in three different trim levels. Regular cabs can be outfitted with Base or LS trim, while extended cabs come in Base, LS or LT. Base Silverados are best used as work trucks, as they come from the factory with a vinyl bench seat, rubber floor covering and few amenties. Mid-grade LS trim is the most popular, with upgrades like cloth upholstery, air conditioning, power windows and locks, cruise control, CD player, remote keyless entry and chrome exterior trim. Fully trimmed LT trucks add aluminum wheels, leather upholstery, the OnStar communications system and premium audio.

Several engine choices are available for the Silverado, ranging from a 4.3-liter V6 to a 5.3-liter V8. Most buyers select the mid-range 4800 and 5300 Vortec V8 engines, generating 270 and 285 horsepower respectively. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on regular cabs. Optional on that model (standard on extended and crew cab) is the venerable 4L60-E four-speed automatic, which features a tow-haul mode that improves shifting performance under heavy loads.

Holding all this together is a three-section frame that is very stiff and lightweight, giving the big truck a smooth ride and a quiet interior. State-of-the-art steering, suspension and braking systems help make driving the Silverado a joy. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS are standard, and power rack-and-pinion steering (on models with a GVWR less than 6,400 lbs.) gives the big truck excellent road feel. Electronic traction assist is available on 2WD models for those who don't want the added expense and complexity of four-wheel drive.

Unique to the Silverado in the big pickup market is the availability of a PROTEC truck box on extended-cab 4X4s with the Z71 option. A factory alternative to an aftermarket bedliner, this all-composite box is 50 pounds lighter than its steel counterpart. It offers protection from dents and scratches along with superior resistance to corrosion. The tailgate is also lighter for easier opening and closing while its load-carrying capacity increases to 1,000 pounds compared to 600 pounds for the steel version.

Inside, Silverado buyers will find a logically laid-out interior, with an easy-to-use climate control system and clear, uncluttered gauges. The cabin is roomy, particularly on extended cab models. Standard rear doors on the extended cab make entry and exit to the rear bench seat easy, and if front passengers are willing to sacrifice a bit of legroom, the back of the extended cab is quite comfortable. Since the front seatbelts are mounted to the seats themselves, rear passengers don't need to chop through a web of straps to get in and out.

With its powerful range of V8 engines, wide lineup of cab and trim levels, and appealing styling, the Silverado should have no problem continuing its successful run in the highly competitive full-size truck market.

2002 Highlights

Only minor changes are made to Chevrolet's bread-and-butter Silverado pickup for 2002. Some options packages have been revamped for easier ordering and all extended-cab models now come standard with a four-speed automatic transmission, with the manual no longer available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

5(67%)
4(22%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.5
111 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 111 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LOVE THIS TRUCK!!!!
rick1733,08/08/2013
Bought a 2002 Chevy Silverado in 2004. It had 39,000 miles on it. I was a bit nervous I was paying too much but I was betting the engine would make my deal a sweet one. I've got a bit over 230,00 miles on it now. It'll be ten years ago this fall I bought it. NEVER had an issue. NOT one. Had to have the fuel injection-stuff cleaned out at about 185k miles... that kinda sucked but I guess it comes with 'maintenance'. Look'n for a vehicle for my twin sons. Seems every vehicle I look up, including this truck, someone has had transmission issues. I felt compelled to write a review on my Chevy. NO ISSUES. EVERRR!!! God Bless this TRUCK!!!
Great Service for 14 Years
Great Service for 14 Years,06/23/2016
2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M)
We purchase a 2002 truck new and we still have this truck, looks like new inside and out. What's great about this truck is, I drive it to work everyday and I have 340,000 +miles and we have never touched the motor!!! Feel safe to drive it anywhere and drives like the day we purchase it. Thanks to all who had a hand on the build and proud to drive a Chevy !!!
best truck anyone could own
nicke123,12/04/2014
I have driven many truck ford dodge and Nissan but this truck is always going to be number one in my book all my other trucks kept breaking down after one haul of hay or one pull of my horse trailer it just quit on me I put more in my other trucks then this one ford and dodge don't run very well I'm just saying that my point of view this is the best truck ever and when I go mudding in this truck it doesn't struggle like my old ones did.
Perfect truck
owenwrico,09/20/2012
This truck is great for any young teenager looking for a first truck. If you want something fun fast with good handling then this is your truck. Sure it may have a little clunk in the transmission buut eh a little issue.
See all 111 reviews of the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Overview

The Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500 Regular Cab, Silverado 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS is priced between $7,250 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 71706 and203427 miles.
  • The Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Base is priced between $5,992 and$5,992 with odometer readings between 149328 and149328 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2002 Silverado 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,992 and mileage as low as 71706 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Can't find a used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,836.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,839.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,342.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,987.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 1500 lease specials

Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles