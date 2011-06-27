  1. Home
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Bigger. Faster. Stronger. Smarter.
  • The bow tie boys weren't smart enough to figure out how to get a fourth-door installed on the extended cab (aka the Windstar effect). The interior revision didn't go nearly as far as it should have in terms of design and materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Imagine the pressure engineers and designers were under when they undertook the task of completely revising the best-selling model General Motors produces. Success would insure that GM could continue to reap large benefits from a booming truck industry. Failure would reduce market share, profits and credibility. Making matters worse, the existing platform was already a hot seller. How to fix something that wasn't broken?

They started by asking Chevy truck customers what they wanted in a new full-size pickup. More power, better handling, more interior room, better fuel economy and a stronger chassis were the answers. What they most certainly did not want was cartoonish or sissified styling, like the Dodge and Ford stores were selling.

So Chevrolet gave the customer what they asked for. Looking at the new Silverado, some might be hard-pressed to discern differences between it and the old C/K model. Inside the trucks look even more identical in appearance, unfortunately. But under the skin, GM has served up a heaping pile of massive improvement.

A new three-section frame is stiffer, lighter and easier to assemble than that of the C/K. It contributes to better impact absorbing, a smoother ride and quieter interior noise volumes. Payload capacity is up as well. A new family of Vortec V8 engines makes more power and torque over a flatter curve, though the 4300 V6 and turbo-diesel 6.5-liter V8 carry over with minor enhancements. Transmission modifications mean the gearchangers should prove more durable, and a tow-haul mode improves performance under heavy loads.

Revised steering, suspension and braking systems make driving the Silverado a joy. Four-wheel disc antilock brakes are standard, steering feel has been tightened up thanks in part to the inclusion of power rack-and-pinion gear on models under 6,400 GVWR, the turning circle is smaller and a wider rear track contributes to greater stability. Optional is Adjustable Electronic Ride Control, the first selective damping system ever offered on a pickup.

Inside Silverado buyers will find logically laid out switchgear, though the plastics still have the same Fisher Price feel to them as the knobs and panels in the previous truck. The cabin is very roomy, particularly on extended cab models. A standard third door on the latter makes entry and exit to the rear bench seat easy, and if front passengers are willing to sacrifice a bit of leg room, the back of the extended cab is actually quite comfortable. Front seatbelts are mounted to the seats themselves so rear passengers don't need to chop through a web of fabric to get in and out. Oddly, a fourth door is unavailable on the Silverado, a major oversight now that Dodge, Ford and Toyota all offer this added convenience.

We've only been able to briefly skim over the major changes Chevrolet made to its full-sized truck in the space alloted here. Electrical system improvements, changes to the manufacturing process and myriad minor modifications all mean the new Silverado is among the most technologically-advanced pickups on the market. The bar has been raised with the introduction of the Chevy Silverado, and GM bean counters needn't worry about their bonuses at year's end. This truck will be a huge success.

1999 Highlights

Chevrolet has redesigned the decade-old C/K pickup and given the truck a new name. Major structural, power, braking and interior enhancements characterize the new Silverado. Styling is evolutionary rather than revolutionary, inside and out.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

5(54%)
4(29%)
3(12%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.3
76 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 76 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bought New in 1999
passedu,01/17/2011
I purchased this truck new in 1999, trading in a 1997 Monte Carlo. The truck has been reliable and comfortable for over 165,000 miles. Within the last month the gear selector and mileage indicator LED failed. Repair requires replacement of the entire gauge assembly. Early on I had to have the ABS manifold replaced, under warranty. Since then, starter at 158,000, drivers window electric motor at 156,000, and I had the front end rebuilt at 159,000. I replaced the orginal rear shocks within the last two weeks (Jan 11). There was no leakage, but rear end bouce was noticeable.
Great Truck
Eric,10/26/2010
I bought this truck with 136,000 miles and now has 207,000. The motor and transmission has never given me a problem, lots of power and hasn't seemed to have lost any. Still doesn't use oil. The only problems (replaced both front brake lines, front right side spindle, both rear rotors, one of the passenger side manifold bolts broke and caused a small exhaust leak, and had rust fixed on rear lower drivers side quarter panel). This truck has been very reliable, I drive it all over the country and still driving it all over the country, the mileage doesn't worry me at all. 5.3 extended cab, z71. Fuel mileage is 17 on highway and 12 in cities.
1999 silverado
devin,06/05/2010
Bought my truck in 2005 with 95k on the 4.8 v8. I now have 176k and still going strong at 19 mpg hwy. Ive done everything with this truck from drag racing and towing a 24 ft ski boat on the weekends to a 78 mile commute each day for work and countless frozen hunting trips up north. It's never let me down or stranded me. Love this rig!
99 silverado LS z71 330,000 miles and still strong
Will,08/04/2015
LS 3dr Extended Cab Stepside SB
Best truck I've ever owned original 5.3 v8 engine with 330,000 miles on it and still runs great still hauls and tows everything I put in bed or hook to hitch. Only design flaw is the common lifter tap and having to pull the heads to replace the lifters other tgen that I love this truck and I will rebuild it when time comes
See all 76 reviews of the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

