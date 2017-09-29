  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(54)
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quick acceleration and strong towing ability from the V8 engines
  • Front seats are comfortable for long drives
  • Cabin is pleasingly quiet at highway speeds
  • Long list of available options allows for extensive customization
  • Ride quality isn't as smooth as that of some other trucks in the class
  • Eight-speed automatic is available only with V8s on upper trim levels
  • Cabin materials feel cheaper than those in rivals
  • Feels heavier from behind the wheel than its competitors
Which Silverado 1500 does Edmunds recommend?

The WT and LS trims are great for buyers planning on using this pickup as a simple gear hauler, but it's best to skip those (and the Custom trim) and go straight to the LT if you're looking for a few creature comforts. Cloth upholstery, a larger touchscreen, satellite radio and tailgate dampers are all standard on the LT, while two available packages add a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a rear window defogger, among other upgrades. The LT also opens the door to other options that you can't get on lower trims, such as a navigation system and the city-friendly eAssist package.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.2 / 10

It's pretty easy to figure out why the Chevrolet Silverado is General Motors' best-selling vehicle. Americans love pickups, so there's that. But Chevy does its part by offering a huge range of Silverado configurations. It's sold with three cab layouts, three bed sizes and three engine choices across six distinct trim levels. Whether you want a bare-bones work truck or a luxurious cruiser, there's probably a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for you.

A number of notable additions for 2018 further bolster the Silverado's wide-ranging appeal. They were options last year, but a rearview camera and 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard on even the humble Work Truck trim. The eAssist package, which adds an engine stop-start system for improved fuel economy in city driving, is now available nationwide — the package was previously sold in a limited number of California dealerships.

The Silverado isn't as new as the Nissan Titan, as light as the Ford F-150, or as comfortable as the Ram 1500. But Chevy's bread and butter does most things well and should command a high spot on your shopping list of potential pickups.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 as one of Edmunds' Best Pickup Trucks for 2018.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 models

Like most full-size trucks, the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is not only sold in a number of cab and bed configurations, a bevy of trims and options packages are also available.

The Silverado 1500 full-size pickup is available in three cab styles: the two-door regular cab, the four-door extended (Double) cab and the crew cab. The regular cab seats three and can be had with either a 6.5-foot-long standard bed or an 8-foot-long bed. The extended cab can seat up to six and comes only with the standard bed. The crew cab adds full-size rear doors and increased rear legroom and is available with the standard bed or a shorter 5-foot-8-inch bed. All cab and cargo bed configurations can be ordered with two- or four-wheel drive.

Regular cabs are limited to the Work Truck (WT), LS and LT trims. The extended cabs come in WT, LS, Custom, LT and LTZ trims, and the crew cab comes in all the aforementioned trim levels as well as the plush High Country. The off-road-oriented Z71 package can be ordered in LT and LTZ models with four-wheel drive.

The WT is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 engine (285 horsepower, 305 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. Its standard features list includes 17-inch steel wheels, xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, black front and rear bumpers, manually adjustable mirrors, a bed light, a rearview camera, air-conditioning, cruise control, power door locks, a tilt-only steering column, a driver information display, vinyl seating, vinyl floor covering and a 40/20/40-split front bench seat.

Standard technology includes a 7-inch touchscreen with Chevrolet's MyLink interface, Bluetooth and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack, and smartphone compatibility via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The standard equipment changes slightly depending on the cab configuration. Extended-cab models get a full-width folding rear bench, while crew cabs have a 60/40-split folding bench. Extended- and crew-cab models get power windows, while regular cabs get manually operated windows. Front tow hooks are standard with four-wheel-drive models.

The LS adds stainless-steel finish wheels (crew-cab models get alloys), chrome bumpers and grille, power and heated mirrors, deep-tinted glass, remote locking and unlocking, OnStar (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi), and power windows for the regular cab.

The Silverado Custom is similar to the LS but receives special exterior trim, front tow hooks and 20-inch chrome wheels (Onstar and remote locking and unlocking are deleted but can be added back by selecting the Convenience package).

From the LS, stepping up to the LT adds a tailgate damper, alloy wheels, body-colored door handles and mirrors, cloth upholstery (with adjustable lumbar support for the driver), carpeting, vinyl floor mats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, an upgraded driver information display, and an 8-inch touchscreen with HD radio, satellite radio and a CD player. Double- and crew-cab models with front bucket seats also get a floor-mounted console with wireless phone charging.

Under the hood of the LTZ lies a 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 hp, 383 lb-ft) matched to either a six-speed or eight-speed automatic, depending on configuration. Its additional features include chrome exterior trim, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED foglights and taillights, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, front tow hooks, a seven-pin wiring harness connector, a trailer hitch, remote engine start, a security system, power-folding mirrors with puddle lamps, auto-dimming driver and rearview mirrors, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 110-volt power outlet, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power driver and passenger front seats with heating and two-way power lumbar adjustment, and driver-seat memory settings.

The luxe High Country includes a unique grille, 20-inch chrome wheels, front and rear parking sensors, chrome side step rails, cargo box tie-downs, a spray-on bedliner, a trailer brake controller, a heated steering wheel, a seven-speaker Bose audio system, a navigation system, ventilated front bucket seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment, power-adjustable pedals, carpeted floor mats, wireless phone charging and the contents of the Enhanced Driver Alert package (see below).

The Z71 package, which is available for the LT or LTZ with 4WD, features 18-inch wheels and off-road-oriented hardware such as special shock absorbers, a heavy-duty air cleaner, hill descent control, underbody shields, recovery hooks, and a few unique exterior and interior styling tweaks.

Many of the features on the upper trim levels are offered on the lower ones as packages or stand-alone options. Other available features, depending on the trim level and configuration, include various axle ratios, off-road-oriented tires, larger wheels, tow mirrors, power-retractable side step rails, a power sunroof, LED cargo box light and a rear-seat entertainment system with a DVD/Blu-ray player. Notably, the Max Trailering package features an integrated trailer brake controller, heavier-duty suspension calibration and a higher-capacity radiator. For the ultimate hot-rod Silverado, a 6.2-liter V8 engine mated to an eight-speed auto is available on LTZ and High Country trims, producing a stonking 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque.

Another key option group is the Enhanced Driver Alert package, optional on the LT and LTZ and standard on the High Country. It includes a lane departure warning and prevention system, automatic high-beam control, forward collision warning with low-speed emergency braking, a safety alert seat, and front and rear parking sensors.

There are also the All Star Edition and Texas Edition options packages, whose highlights (depending on the package) include 20-inch wheels, one of the available towing groups, remote starting, a power driver seat and, of course, unique badging. Choosing an LT crew-cab model with the All Star Edition or LTZ crew cab with the Sport package opens the gate to the eAssist package. It adds a fuel-saving engine stop-start feature with an electric motor charged by regenerative brakes. Also included is the 5.3-liter V8, an eight-speed automatic transmission, a tonneau cover and LED cargo box lights.

Several styling packages are available, depending on body style and trim level. These include the Special Ops, Realtree, Midnight, Rally 1, Rally 2 and Centennial Edition packages.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado High Country Crew Cab Short Bed (6.2L V8 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD | 5-foot-8-inch bed).

Driving

7.0
The optional 6.2-liter V8 is certainly an impressive engine, and braking performance is good in this segment, but the Silverado's responsiveness and handling leave something to be desired. Competitors do it better.

Acceleration

7.0
The pedal is poorly tuned and has a detent at the bottom of travel before you hit full throttle, presumably for fuel economy. Put the hammer down and the Silverado really goes. The 6.2-liter V8 has a powerful presence, but the transmission shifts take time. Zero to 60 mph takes just 6.4 seconds.

Braking

7.5
The brakes feel relatively soft in casual driving, but they have a linear progression of pedal effort and an average amount of travel. In Edmunds testing, the Silverado was able to stop from 60 mph in 125 feet, which is good performance for the segment.

Steering

6.5
The steering is heavy, even for a truck and especially when you compare it to the newest Ford F-150. The steering wheel returns to center quickly and feels good in your hands. But from the driver's seat, there is absolutely zero sense of what the front wheels are doing.

Handling

6.5
The Silverado gets easily unsettled by midcorner bumps and has a lot of body roll due to its considerable weight. This isn't a truck that maintains composure well, and its mild all-terrain tires, which squeal around most corners, are a constant reminder.

Drivability

6.0
The massive torque from the Silverado's largest V8 does a good job of getting you off the line but only when you nail the accelerator. Otherwise, the throttle feels somewhat ponderous at times, and the eight-speed transmission can be clunky and hard-shifting.

Off-road

7.0
Four-wheel drive, relatively high ground clearance, and decent approach and departure angles make the Silverado pretty capable off-road, but its sheer size means it won't be getting into many tight spaces. Buyers who want more off-road ability should check out the Z71 package.

Comfort

7.0
Though it's not class-leading when it comes to comfort (the Ram 1500 gets that distinction), the Silverado is still a very livable truck. We found this High Country model to be a very friendly road-trip companion but less comfortable in the city over broken streets.

Seat comfort

8.0
The High Country's seats are pretty plush. Because of the seat's minimal side bolstering, most drivers will get comfortable easily and stay that way for nearly any duration. A wide range of adjustment helps, too.

Ride comfort

6.0
Ride comfort is good on the open highway, second only to the air suspension underneath the Ram. But the optional suspension fitted to this High Country trim level (the High Desert package) makes for poor ride quality over bumpy city streets. We wouldn't recommend it.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Aside from some wind noise due to the Silverado's boxy shape, there isn't much noise making its way into the cabin. A pleasant rumble comes from the 6.2-liter engine under the hood but only when you're accelerating hard. Otherwise, it's quiet compared to other trucks.

Climate control

7.5
It takes a while to get the A/C blowing cold, but it operates well once it's going. The awesome split-heating seats, which can heat the bottom and back cushions independently, should be on every car. Heated-ventilated front seats are standard on the High Country and perform well.

Interior

7.5
The Silverado's crew cab offers plenty of room and easy access to both rows. The instrument panel, central touchscreen, and array of buttons and knobs are attractive, well labeled and easy to use but they look a bit dated compared to more recently redesigned trucks in the class.

Ease of use

7.5
The Silverado's instrument panel has handy configurable screens and the central MyLink infotainment touchscreen system works well, but it can be a bit of a reach within the wide cabin. Buttons and knobs are large and intuitively laid out.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Optional retractable side steps help you get in and out quite a bit, but they can also hit you right in the shins if you aren't paying attention. The door openings are suitably large for simple entry, with grab handles all around to help you climb in.

Driving position

8.0
Silverado LTZ trims and above (including our High Country) get a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The High Country also gets power-adjustable pedals and eight-way power-adjustable seats with four-way lumbar adjustment. Drivers of all sizes should have an easy time here.

Roominess

7.5
While competitors may edge out the Silverado a bit on interior dimensions, this crew-cab truck never feels small. You can seat three adults in the back seat without issue, and adults of all sizes should fit comfortably up front.

Visibility

7.0
Large windows and a large windshield should mean great forward visibility, but the unnecessarily tall hood is hard to see over and the side mirrors aren't as tall as we'd like. The blind-spot mirror bubble is a nice idea but it's too small to see much. The good and the bad average out.

Quality

6.5
Compared to the new F-150, some of the Silverado's plastics feel cheap. Construction quality is fine, and we didn't notice any squeaks or rattles. But the cabin is less modern than those of top rivals. A side-box storage bin opened at highway speeds due to a big crosswind, shaking our confidence.

Utility

8.5
As is the case with most full-size trucks, the Silverado is very utilitarian even at its base trim levels. With the High Country, there are a few cool features such as the bed dividers and side-box storage. But they seem a bit like afterthoughts; they aren't as well-integrated as some rival systems.

Small-item storage

9.0
Pockets, pockets, pockets! The interior features a big center console, nearly a dozen cupholders, and a glovebox that could hold about 10 pairs of bulky work gloves. This is where full-size trucks like the Silverado shine. Only the Ram 1500 is better and just by a small margin.

Cargo space

8.0
The rear-seat bottoms fold up easily to create a flat in-cab storage space. The High Country bed has a removable water-resistant tonneau cover and a fold-up divider. The divider's usefulness is debatable: It impedes loading larger items but improves storage as it turns the bed into a big trunk.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
Two sets of lower LATCH anchors and three top tethers mean you can definitely fit three child seats in the back, depending on their width. Placing the seats may be difficult due to the ride height, but side steps and a tall cabin will help with that.

Towing

8.5
Our test truck's 9,200-pound tow rating is competitive for the class. Equipped with the 3.42 axle ratio via the Max Trailering package, a 12,500-pound tow rating is possible with the 6.2-liter engine.

Hauling

6.5
The High Country's 1,770-pound payload capacity is decent but not class-leading. Hauling in the High Country's tonneau-covered bed will be difficult thanks to three panels that need to be removed one at a time. Side-box storage helps with small items but infringes on the bed width quite a bit.

Technology

6.5
While it's aesthetically pleasing and has a simple layout upfront, Chevrolet's MyLink system isn't our favorite. There were some usability issues during our test, combined with difficulty pairing our devices and initiating voice commands. Mobile web is a strong point, though.

Audio & navigation

6.5
More modern systems from rivals mean the Chevy's audio and navigation systems seems a bit dated. The MyLink system has logical menus but can be slow to respond. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto seemed to have more reliable navigation than the Chevy system, so we relied on those.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Our experience with smartphone devices was poor, with even the USB dropping connections over the course of the test. We generally liked the interface when it was functioning, but it takes quite a bit of time to load music. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto work best and are standard on all trims.

Voice control

6.0
Multiple attempts to use the Silverado's built-in voice controls fell short, with a success rate of about 50 percent. It was easier to use the knobs and touchscreen controls. That said, Siri and Google Voice can be accessed if you've paired your smartphone by holding the talk button longer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

5(45%)
4(13%)
3(9%)
2(22%)
1(11%)
3.6
54 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Big mistake
C J,03/14/2018
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Ever since the body style change in 2014 I've wanted a new Silverado. I had a 2007 Silverado extended cab Z71 4wd 5.3 that I bought new, it was a great truck, but it had 156,000 miles on it and I wanted a crew cab. I sold my old truck in December and looked for a month until I found just the truck I wanted at the right price. 2018 Silverado LT, crew cab, 4wd, 5.3, my dream truck. Before it had 500 miles on it I could tell something wasn't right. The 1st to 2nd and 2nd to 3rd shift had a hesitation and was sloppy. At speeds 25 to 45 mph it felt like it would miss or shudder, not terrible but I could feel it. In the mornings it would idle at 1100 rpm, and run terrible for the first several miles. I took it to the local Chevy dealer and we drove it, they told me the transmission had to "learn" my driving style and it might take 2000 miles before it would improve. After some investigation on the internet, I found there was a lot of people with 2016 and 2017 with the same problems, GM actually has a name for it "chuggle and fish bite". I called GM and opened a complaint but basically got the runaround. At 2000 miles I took it back to the dealership armed with service bulletin numbers for the 2017 that were giving trouble. They drove it and said there was problem with the way it shifted but because the TCM service bulletins were for 2017 and my truck is a 2018 they couldn't perform thoses updates. But there was another ECM update and they did that and it shifted better. Bottom line is my truck doesn't run right. I have tried to call the GM customer service rep I have talked to last, he gave me his extension number. But I have left two messages and he hasn't called me back. I wish I had kept my old truck, it would run circles around this one.
Dealership Junk
Zack,12/02/2018
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Bought this truck 9 months ago has been in the shop 32 days for work since I bought it. It's a daily driver for the road to work and home so not abused at all. First it took them forever to figure out where the cab noise is coming from then when they did, it was the boot for the steering column, I have had the truck back a month and less than 500 miles and it's back again. Come to find out that is a common problem with this boot and its defective. My truck is a 2018 same look, model, style and the 2016, 2017, 2018 and they still refuse to design a new boot to fix the issue and keep replacing it with the same defective existing piece. My truck goes back on Monday for the exact same issue again.
My 5th and best General Motors Truck
ST. Larson,07/06/2018
LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I have owned six GM truck products, starting with a 1977 Silverado 15HD to my current 2017 Silverado LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) All Star package. I have had 1500’s, a 2500 and 3500 variations, all extended or Crew cab versions. This doesn’t make me an expert on Chevy trucks but I do have lots of experience with the brand. My favorite was my 2002 2500 LS HD but that’s ancient history now. My newest, the 2017 LT, has been in my driveway for a year now, used primarily for towing a 30’ travel trailer. I have about 7K miles on the odometer as I write this. Two of my past trucks, the 2500 HD and 3500 were also used to tow travel trailers. I am writing this evaluation for my 2017 as a towing vehicle. There are many trim levels of Chevrolet (and GMC) trucks but the underpinnings are the same with the differences in engine size and transmissions. I choose the All Star package that comes with the towing options sans the integrated trailer brake. One thing I don’t understand is why. In their infinite wisdom, Chevrolet swapped out the 3:73 rear end with a 3:18 for a tow package. It made absolutely no sense considering it is a designed package to be used as a towing vehicle. The end result is higher revs and slower speeds going up grades. Outside of that glaring issue, I have to consider that 90% of the time, I’m not towing anything so it’s only a small imposition at certain times. The truck still makes it up the grade, just not as speedily as the heavy duty tow package that has the 3:73 or 4:11 rear ends. I tow at the limits of my particular vehicle and outside of a little bucking on California highway loopty loops, it handles the load OK. I may add some rear suspension in the future. I have a lengthy road trip to Colorado coming up and will make my decision after that. So much for the driveline. Now for the interior/ride qualities; through my occupational history, I have driven all brands of American (using the term loosely) made trucks, Ford Dodge/Ram and GM, in several configurations and here is where my personal choice always trends toward Chevrolet/GMC products. It all comes down to the ride you want. Some critics think GM trucks are ponderous in their handling characteristics, slow to respond and soft in the brake pedal and lagging in the acceleration response. I find those characteristics to be quite predictable, and for a towing vehicle, that’s just the way I like it. The softer ride is easier on my aging torso and while the interior isn’t as roomy as other brands, I like to be “swaddled” to a small degree, in my vehicles. Bucket seats are too confining and bench with smaller fold down armrests are more room than I want or need, making me feel like I’m in the middle of a desert. I have found that Ford steering is “very” responsive, to the point of being jittery and a hand full to control on all but the best road conditions. Rams are a bit more predictable but still a ride better suited for the younger truck driving population. They are all good trucks in their own rite but I prefer the kinder gentler, predictable ride, even if it’s not considered sporty. I used to like loud, throaty exhaust systems like that of the Dodge Ram, but in my mature years enjoy the quite ride of the Chevy. My music can be played at tenable levels without competing for my aural attention with the exhaust system. I test drove a 2017 2500 HD gas double cab and for all the reasons I own a pickup, should have purchased it rather than a 1500, but the ride was just too stiff for me. In conclusion, I’m quite happy with my Silverado 1500 series truck as it suits all of my needs and plan to be driving it for some time to come.
Last chevy after 50 years
G A Marcum,04/14/2019
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
$50,000 truck that vibrates, shifts bad, drives terrible, jumps and jerks. And the dealer says its the way the truck should drive. I have owned 3 trucks and a suburban with the same motor and tranmission and none of them drove like this piece of junk. Dealer says you can not compare them??? All kind of complaints on same issue but GM has done nothing.
See all 54 reviews of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Silverado 1500 models:

Rear Vision Camera
Displays an image of the area immediately behind the Silverado in the central touchscreen. Standard on all trims.
Front and Rear Park Assist
Sounds an alert as the Silverado approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle.
Forward Collision Alert
Warns the driver if a potential front collision is detected. Can apply the brakes at low speeds.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%

