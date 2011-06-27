  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(283)
Appraise this car

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy extended-cab models, strong V8 engines, innovative features.
  • Cheap interior materials, questionable build quality.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,330 - $4,445
Used Silverado 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Powerful drivetrains, stout underpinnings and unique options make the Silverado a pickup worth considering, but Ford's new F-150 has it beat when it comes to interior design and overall refinement.

2004 Highlights

The value-priced Work Truck package is now available on both regular and extended cabs. Base models pick up cruise control, a sound system, chrome rear bumper and chrome wheels. An automatic transmission is now standard on LS models, and the V6 is no longer an option in this trim. Other updates include new polished aluminum wheels and 265/70R16 tires with either black sidewalls or raised white lettering. The Quadrasteer option no longer requires the buyer to order trailering equipment. There's also a new tonneau cover, and inside, you'll find underseat storage. Finally, Chevrolet has deleted the Silverado's passenger-side outside door lock.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

5(77%)
4(17%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
283 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 283 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

287000 miles Minimal Issues
KB,05/03/2018
4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
We purchased this used in 09 with 100k miles and it has been very reliable. The motor does not drink oil like the old 350 motor and the oil color has always been a bright yellow. The transmission was still smooth at 287k mi, a/c still worked fine. the following parts needed to be replaced:Fuel pump, brakes and rotors, spark plugs.
Almost the perfect truck
mobey,06/05/2011
I bought my truck with 6 miles on the odometer in March 2004. It was recalled for the instrument panel. Very good experience there. While it was under warrenty, I had it in for new Cats and O2 sensors, three times, but never again since. The last warrenty items I had replaced were the comfort control switches. I now have 190,000 miles on the truck and, get this....I'm replacing the brake pads for the first time, and the rotors have very little wear. This is by far the best vehicle I've ever owned.
2004 Silverado XCab 5.3 with Engine Issues
Sky,08/20/2015
4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
Bought truck new. Put the majority of miles on the truck between 2004-09; then, as planned, kept it as my 'chore' truck. 4-5k miles per year, max. Always light duty use. In 2013, at 79k miles the Head cracked - coolant in engine. $4500 repair. Dealer. There is a 'service bulletin' which implies a manufacturing defect, issued in 2006. CasTech Heads (see #06-06-01-019B bulletin). 1250 miles and 8 months later the 'check oil' light came on. The engine was 4-ish quarts low on oil! So I took it back to the dealer (I was working out of the area at the time so very little use). Their response? Can't find anything wrong; we must have forgotten to put the oil in the engine properly after the repair. Seriously? You told me that after a $4500 repair that your mechanic can't put oil in the engine? Bottom line: they didn't know and they weren't going to do anything. So I continued to drive it - very light duty. 20 months later with 84,600 miles: I check the oil (about 3800 miles since the 'top off at the dealer) and: down 3.15 qts! I take it directly back to the dealer. Dealer won't take responsibility AT ALL. I'm supposed to do an every 1000 mile 'oil consumption' test where I take it in for a top-off to see how much oil it has consumed. Not 1 mile over 1000 miles or start again! All this is to get GM to pay. The dealer assumes no liability for its work (and I might add, premium cost for the repair). Upshot: Be careful of these engines. There is a lot out there about oil consumption on these engines. This one DOES NOT have the 'stop cylinder' technology, but the engines have the same problem over multiple years. Plenty about the head and oil consumption out on the internet. In terms of the rest of the truck, its been ok, but the interior dash buzzes incessantly at certain RPMs. I noted on several of the trucks that interior fit was awful; fortunately I did not experience this. Paint is generally ok. No problems with the tranny, wheels, steering, AC - but it only has 84k miles. So much for buying a quality vehicle I could drive for 25 years (which was the plan).
Z71 Bliss
Mark,07/16/2010
My truck is a daily driver in the city but also a back road wonder on the weekends. In the winter I use four wheel drive for duck hunting with my sons in the country. It has been from Texas to California and many Colorado trips. It look good in the field, but when it is cleaned up it looks good under the city lights. Safe, dependable and a real pleasure. Maybe the best vehicle I have ever owned, out of maybe 11-12 cars and trucks.
See all 283 reviews of the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500 Crew Cab, Silverado 1500 Regular Cab, Silverado 1500 Extended Cab, Silverado 1500 SS. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab SS AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z71 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z71 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Z71 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Z71 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), and 2dr Regular Cab Z71 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Base is priced between $4,900 and$12,900 with odometer readings between 141532 and205550 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2004 Silverado 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 141532 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Can't find a used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,525.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,588.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,228.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,030.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 1500 lease specials

Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles