Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me

Cole-Valley Motor - Warren / Ohio

Newly Detailed, * Clean Vehicle History Report, And More!!, Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Ebony Cloth. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 LT Graystone MetallicAwards:* NACTOY 2007 North American Truck of the Year*

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2GCEK13C271670532

Stock: 143910

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020