Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,595
|$5,399
|$6,328
|Clean
|$3,227
|$4,845
|$5,688
|Average
|$2,491
|$3,738
|$4,410
|Rough
|$1,755
|$2,631
|$3,132
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,993
|$4,663
|$5,525
|Clean
|$2,686
|$4,185
|$4,967
|Average
|$2,074
|$3,229
|$3,851
|Rough
|$1,461
|$2,273
|$2,735
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,963
|$4,015
|$4,553
|Clean
|$2,659
|$3,604
|$4,093
|Average
|$2,053
|$2,781
|$3,173
|Rough
|$1,446
|$1,957
|$2,254
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,435
|$3,288
|$3,723
|Clean
|$2,185
|$2,951
|$3,347
|Average
|$1,687
|$2,277
|$2,595
|Rough
|$1,189
|$1,603
|$1,843
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,207
|$3,219
|$3,738
|Clean
|$1,981
|$2,889
|$3,361
|Average
|$1,529
|$2,229
|$2,606
|Rough
|$1,077
|$1,569
|$1,850
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,611
|$3,953
|$4,645
|Clean
|$2,343
|$3,548
|$4,176
|Average
|$1,809
|$2,738
|$3,238
|Rough
|$1,274
|$1,927
|$2,300
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,584
|$3,996
|$4,726
|Clean
|$2,320
|$3,587
|$4,249
|Average
|$1,791
|$2,767
|$3,294
|Rough
|$1,262
|$1,948
|$2,340
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,023
|$4,696
|$5,561
|Clean
|$2,713
|$4,215
|$4,999
|Average
|$2,094
|$3,252
|$3,876
|Rough
|$1,476
|$2,289
|$2,753
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,558
|$3,676
|$4,250
|Clean
|$2,296
|$3,300
|$3,821
|Average
|$1,772
|$2,546
|$2,962
|Rough
|$1,249
|$1,792
|$2,104
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,280
|$5,017
|$5,914
|Clean
|$2,944
|$4,503
|$5,317
|Average
|$2,273
|$3,474
|$4,122
|Rough
|$1,601
|$2,446
|$2,928
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,104
|$3,034
|$3,512
|Clean
|$1,889
|$2,723
|$3,157
|Average
|$1,458
|$2,101
|$2,448
|Rough
|$1,027
|$1,479
|$1,739
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,320
|$5,108
|$6,032
|Clean
|$2,980
|$4,585
|$5,423
|Average
|$2,300
|$3,537
|$4,205
|Rough
|$1,621
|$2,490
|$2,986
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,904
|$2,844
|$3,327
|Clean
|$1,709
|$2,552
|$2,991
|Average
|$1,319
|$1,969
|$2,319
|Rough
|$930
|$1,386
|$1,647
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,517
|$3,337
|$3,755
|Clean
|$2,260
|$2,995
|$3,376
|Average
|$1,744
|$2,311
|$2,617
|Rough
|$1,229
|$1,627
|$1,859
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,605
|$6,169
|$7,500
|Clean
|$3,236
|$5,537
|$6,743
|Average
|$2,498
|$4,272
|$5,228
|Rough
|$1,760
|$3,007
|$3,713
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,321
|$3,413
|$3,975
|Clean
|$2,083
|$3,063
|$3,574
|Average
|$1,608
|$2,363
|$2,771
|Rough
|$1,133
|$1,664
|$1,968
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,681
|$2,153
|$2,392
|Clean
|$1,509
|$1,933
|$2,150
|Average
|$1,165
|$1,491
|$1,667
|Rough
|$821
|$1,050
|$1,184
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,711
|$4,147
|$4,889
|Clean
|$2,434
|$3,722
|$4,396
|Average
|$1,879
|$2,872
|$3,408
|Rough
|$1,324
|$2,022
|$2,420
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,571
|$5,449
|$6,417
|Clean
|$3,206
|$4,890
|$5,769
|Average
|$2,474
|$3,773
|$4,473
|Rough
|$1,743
|$2,656
|$3,176
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,020
|$4,504
|$5,269
|Clean
|$2,711
|$4,043
|$4,737
|Average
|$2,093
|$3,119
|$3,673
|Rough
|$1,474
|$2,196
|$2,608