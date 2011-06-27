  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Appraisal value

2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,595$5,399$6,328
Clean$3,227$4,845$5,688
Average$2,491$3,738$4,410
Rough$1,755$2,631$3,132
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,993$4,663$5,525
Clean$2,686$4,185$4,967
Average$2,074$3,229$3,851
Rough$1,461$2,273$2,735
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,963$4,015$4,553
Clean$2,659$3,604$4,093
Average$2,053$2,781$3,173
Rough$1,446$1,957$2,254
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,435$3,288$3,723
Clean$2,185$2,951$3,347
Average$1,687$2,277$2,595
Rough$1,189$1,603$1,843
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,207$3,219$3,738
Clean$1,981$2,889$3,361
Average$1,529$2,229$2,606
Rough$1,077$1,569$1,850
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,611$3,953$4,645
Clean$2,343$3,548$4,176
Average$1,809$2,738$3,238
Rough$1,274$1,927$2,300
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,584$3,996$4,726
Clean$2,320$3,587$4,249
Average$1,791$2,767$3,294
Rough$1,262$1,948$2,340
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,023$4,696$5,561
Clean$2,713$4,215$4,999
Average$2,094$3,252$3,876
Rough$1,476$2,289$2,753
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,558$3,676$4,250
Clean$2,296$3,300$3,821
Average$1,772$2,546$2,962
Rough$1,249$1,792$2,104
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,280$5,017$5,914
Clean$2,944$4,503$5,317
Average$2,273$3,474$4,122
Rough$1,601$2,446$2,928
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,104$3,034$3,512
Clean$1,889$2,723$3,157
Average$1,458$2,101$2,448
Rough$1,027$1,479$1,739
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,320$5,108$6,032
Clean$2,980$4,585$5,423
Average$2,300$3,537$4,205
Rough$1,621$2,490$2,986
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,904$2,844$3,327
Clean$1,709$2,552$2,991
Average$1,319$1,969$2,319
Rough$930$1,386$1,647
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,517$3,337$3,755
Clean$2,260$2,995$3,376
Average$1,744$2,311$2,617
Rough$1,229$1,627$1,859
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,605$6,169$7,500
Clean$3,236$5,537$6,743
Average$2,498$4,272$5,228
Rough$1,760$3,007$3,713
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,321$3,413$3,975
Clean$2,083$3,063$3,574
Average$1,608$2,363$2,771
Rough$1,133$1,664$1,968
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,681$2,153$2,392
Clean$1,509$1,933$2,150
Average$1,165$1,491$1,667
Rough$821$1,050$1,184
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,711$4,147$4,889
Clean$2,434$3,722$4,396
Average$1,879$2,872$3,408
Rough$1,324$2,022$2,420
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,571$5,449$6,417
Clean$3,206$4,890$5,769
Average$2,474$3,773$4,473
Rough$1,743$2,656$3,176
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,020$4,504$5,269
Clean$2,711$4,043$4,737
Average$2,093$3,119$3,673
Rough$1,474$2,196$2,608
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,260 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,995 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,260 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,995 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,260 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,995 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $1,229 to $3,755, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.