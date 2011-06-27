  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(169)
Appraise this car

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined and very quiet ride even with heavy-duty towing package, excellent fit and finish inside, seats are comfortable for long drives, comprehensive list of safety equipment.
  • Four-speed transmission sometimes blunts performance, larger turning circle than most rivals, hard door armrests.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$11,700
Used Silverado 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its flaws now fixed, the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado stands as a major contender for top honors in the full-size-pickup segment.

Vehicle overview

For years, the Chevrolet Silverado has taken countless and well-deserved shots from the automotive press for its bland cabin that featured cheap materials and mediocre build quality. Yes, Chevy's pickup was a great workhorse with impressive all-around performance, but the cabin's abundance of hard plastics, spotty assembly and lack of personality did nothing to score votes from our editorial staff.

The 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 receives a full redesign that addresses nearly all of the previous truck's faults. (Be aware that Chevy is continuing to sell the old Silverado in 2007 as well; it's called the "Classic.") Even just a casual glance around the new Silverado's cabin reveals much-improved materials and build quality, with uniform grain patterns and tight panel gaps. The interior of the LTZ trim in particular, with its lustrous wood and metallic accents, has a luxurious ambience that would do a Cadillac proud.

On the outside, Chevy's half-ton pickup truck features updated styling. A large grille, wider and taller than previous models, and a prominent gold bow tie are flanked by premium-look, reflector-optics headlamps. The power dome hood rises from the front end, alluding to the workhorse power plant beneath it, and the more aggressively sloped windshield conveys improved fuel economy due to enhanced aerodynamics.

Underneath, the truck has a redesigned front suspension and rack-and-pinion steering for better steering feel, handling and ride quality. A strengthened frame contributes to impressive towing capacity. And the Chevrolet Silverado's engine lineup, already a strong point, gets even stronger this year as output is up nearly across the board. Safety has also been addressed via the adoption of stability control, side-curtain airbags and rear park assist.

Although Chevy nailed all the biggies, there are a few small demerits. One is that the new Silverado uses a four-speed automatic transmission instead of the superb six-speed unit seen in the GMC Yukon Denali and Cadillac Escalade. For the most part, the four-speed works fine, but occasionally, it can leave the engine flat-footed as it takes a beat or two to downshift to supply a burst of power. The other minor quibbles are a turning radius that's a few feet larger than rivals such as the F-150 and Titan, and overly hard door armrests.

Overall, however, we're quite impressed with the all-new Chevy Silverado 1500. It should prove to be a smart choice for a full-size pickup. Shoppers in this segment should be aware, though, that along with the new Silverado, this year also brings the completely redesigned Toyota Tundra, which, like the Chevy, is extremely well-rounded and ready for hard work. So in the half-ton pickup truck segment, we're talking about a two-horse race in which the versatile, comfortable and well-built Silverado is worth betting on.

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 models

The 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a full-size pickup truck. There are three body styles available: standard cab, extended cab and crew cab. Standard cabs can be had with either a standard or long bed. Extended cabs can have a short, standard or long bed. In the interest of maneuverability, crew cabs come only with the short bed.

Regular cabs can be had in base Work or midlevel LT trims, while the extended and crew cabs can also be had in plush LTZ form. The Work trim comes with the basics, including air-conditioning (extended and crew cab versions), a trip computer, OnStar telematics, vinyl seating, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat and a tilt steering wheel. The LT trim actually consists of two subsets, 1LT and 2LT. The 1LT adds deep-tinted windows, chrome grille trim, alloy wheels, a CD player, cruise control, full power accessories, cloth seating, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Opting for the 2LT nets you dual-zone automatic climate control (in extended and crew cabs), front bucket seats and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The top-shelf LTZ has all of the previous equipment plus rain-sensing wipers (with heated washer fluid), a Bose audio system with six-disc CD changer, keyless entry/start, leather seating, an exclusive dash design with wood/metallic accents, 12-way power and heated front seats, rear audio controls and Homelink universal remote.

Notable available options include the Z71 Off-Road Package (skid plates, off-road suspension and locking rear differential), the Safety Package (power-adjustable pedals, side-curtain airbags and park assist), the Texas Edition (5.3-liter V8, 20-inch alloy wheels, heavy-duty trailering package, locking rear differential, special emblems), upgraded audio systems with XM satellite radio, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a sunroof, a power sliding rear window, a cargo management system that features tracks with sliding hooks, rear park assist and an "EZ Lift" tailgate that requires only about half the effort (compared to the standard tailgate) to open and close.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is all-new, from the tires to the roof. Key improvements in cabin trim, build quality, safety features and towing capacity make the Silverado the odds-on favorite in the full-size-pickup class.

Performance & mpg

Work trucks come equipped with a 4.3-liter V6 (195 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque). A 4.8-liter V8 (295 hp, 305 lb-ft) powers the 1LT trucks (except the long-box versions). A 5.3-liter V8 (315 hp, 338 lb-ft) comes standard on 2LT and LTZ pickups, with a FlexFuel version optional. Optional on all Chevy Silverados but the Work truck is the "Vortec Max" 6.0-liter V8 that makes 367 hp and 375 lb-ft. All V8s except the 4.8 feature Active Fuel Management that shuts down four cylinders under light-load conditions (such as highway cruising) to promote greater fuel economy. With the optional Max trailering package, tow capacity is 10,500 pounds.

A four-speed automatic with a tow/haul mode is standard on all Silverado pickups, with a heavy-duty version fitted to the 6.0-liter V8. Buyers have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. The Work trim with 4WD has a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. All other 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected.

Safety

Antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum) are standard on the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, with an all-disc version optional. A stability control system with roll-mitigating technology is standard on crew cabs and optional on extended cabs. Side curtain airbags are optional across the board.

Driving

Equipped with the burly 6.0-liter V8, the Chevrolet Silverado delivers swift acceleration, with a 7.9-second 0-60-mph run and a quarter-mile time of 16 seconds flat. The four-speed transmission is sometimes caught flat-footed, taking a beat or two to downshift and provide a surge of power. Steering feel is much improved over the previous Silverado thanks to a new rack-and-pinion design. There's no longer a massive dead spot on-center and the power assist feels about right for a truck. On long trips, the Chevy Silverado's supple suspension swallows bumps (even with the heavy-duty towing option) while still allowing confident, no-slop handling with a minimum of body sway through the turns. The cabin is impressively quiet, as we recorded a lower sound reading at 70 mph in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab than we did in an Audi A6 luxury sedan.

Interior

The fit and finish of the new truck's cabin is vastly improved over the previous Silverado. Tight build quality, an attractive two-tone scheme and comfortable seating front and rear combine with sound ergonomics to make the interior enjoyable on long road trips. A one-touch signal lane-change feature, plenty of storage cubbies, three power points (including one in the console box) and well-placed cupholders add to the user-friendly environment. Silverado LTZ trims feature a unique dash and door panel treatment with lustrous wood grain and metallic accents.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

5(72%)
4(18%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
169 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 169 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Changed Opinion
Changed,01/06/2007
After being a Ford man for the last 33 years I have finally given Chevy a try and I love this truck. The ride is very comfortable with a stability befitting a sports car. It is well appointed and the fit and finish is superb. The truck feels solid and exhibits little or no frame flex. I have found the engine to be strong with good power but still reasonable in gas mileage. The four wheel drive with the electronic transfer case works great and the truck has the ability to pull its way through snow and mush of Northern Montana without a problem. Winter travel has never felt safer than in this truck. After owning many trucks I rate this one at the top.
Cheap interior surfaces again
71novaguy,08/05/2012
I bought this 07 Silverado during the summer of 2007. Truck looked great with the z71, chrome, and desert brown metallic paint. Truck has proven reliable. No issues with the power train. The seats are comfy, and we use it for long trips and moving with my job. But, its not without issues. Had a water leak. Turned out to be the 3rd brake light. Stained the headliner and had to fight GM to fix. Has had a blown rear shock, annoying underhood vibration, and check engine light due to a crankshaft sensor connector loose (GM fixed all issues). Now the dash has cracked at 87,500 miles. GM knows its an issue (check youtube), but will not fix. Almost every dash cracks around the passenger airbag.
2007 Chevy Silverado
chevy machine,11/16/2006
Great truck, very fun to drive on or off road. Radio is not great but works. The truck looks awesome. It is reliable and runs great.
Love It
TROY HOLMES,12/09/2006
3rd silverado owned. Excellent ride. Super, super quiet in cab. You have to test drive this one. I waited 3 months for it to come out. Drove 1 1/2 hour to get what I wanted. It came with more options than wanted but who's complaining about remote start, and tire pressure monitors, Z71 package
See all 169 reviews of the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
More About This Model

Plastered on the side of our redesigned 2007 Chevrolet Silverado test truck is a bright red badge that reads "Vortec Max." It's the best name Chevrolet could come up with for the top-of-the-line 6.0-liter V8 under the hood, but we're not digging it.

If it had been up to us, the badge would say "364 Max Power" or "Tow Master 364" or some other cubic-inch-derived exaggeration. Anything to make the big V8 sound less like a Star Trek character and more like an American V8 designed for serious towing and hauling.

Then again, whining about the badges is about as petty as pointing out our all-American Chevrolet was built in Canada, but after driving this Silverado for two weeks there isn't much else to complain about.

Our truck, our test
We did more than just test-drive a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado; we bought one. Called dealers and talked to salesmen just like everybody else. Of course, before we got that far we had to decide which version to get. It's not an easy task as the 2007 Silverado serves up a redneck Christmas list of options. There are three cab styles, three bed lengths, three trim levels, five suspensions and seven engines to choose from.

We eventually decided on a midgrade LT crew cab with four-wheel drive and the 364…sorry, 6.0-liter V8. We also went with the heavy-duty trailer package which bumps its maximum tow rating to a class-leading 10,500 pounds. Along with 4.10 rear-end gears, a 9.5-inch rear axle and all the usual trailer hookups, the package includes a locking rear differential, heavy-duty oil and transmission coolers, a thicker front sway bar, four-wheel disc brakes and a revised steering ratio.

All Silverado 1500s now use a four-speed automatic and any truck with the 6.0-liter motor gets a heavy-duty version with hardened gearsets. Although GM builds a six-speed automatic for its full-size SUVs, there aren't enough of the new transmissions to go around so the Silverado won't get it for another two years.

Testing the Vortec Max
Rated at 367 horsepower at 5,500 rpm, the Silverado's 6.0-liter offers the most horsepower in the class while torque is up to 375 pound-feet at 4,300 rpm. Only the Nissan Titan's 5.6-liter V8 offers more with its 385 lb-ft of torque at 3,400 rpm.

With those kinds of numbers and an as-tested weight of 5,466 pounds, the Silverado's acceleration is predictably swift. Our test truck ran from zero to 60 in 7.9 seconds and crossed the quarter-mile in 16 seconds at 86.4 mph. That's a couple ticks slower than the last Nissan Titan we tested to 60 mph, but the Silverado catches up by the end of the quarter-mile.

Braking performance wasn't as impressive as the Silverado took 150 feet to stop from 60 mph. That's about 10 feet longer than the last half-ton Silverado we tested and 8 feet longer than the Silverado 3500 dually that won our recent heavy-duty diesel truck comparison test. Although our new test truck had over 1,000 miles on it at the time of the test, we suspect the brakes still weren't fully broken in.

Slalom runs are never a strong point for any full-size truck, but the Silverado made a commendable 57.3-mph run. Our test driver noted that although the big crew cab was hard to place through the cones, it never felt tippy and even slid progressively at the limit once we turned off the standard stability control system.

Piling on the miles
Since trucks aren't built for the test track, we've done plenty of real-world driving, too, including a 600-mile round-trip from L.A. to Vegas. In those conditions, the Silverado impressed us with its supple ride quality and quiet cabin. We expected some level of harshness with the high-capacity suspension, yet it rides soft enough to live with on a daily basis. Wind and road noise at highway speeds is minimal and at 70 mph we recorded an interior sound level of just 65.2 decibels, which makes it quieter than the last Audi A6 we tested.

Steering feel is much improved over previous Silverados thanks to a new rack-and-pinion design. There's no longer a massive dead spot on-center and the power assist feels about right for a truck. We have noticed its wide turning circle and a check of the numbers confirms a 2-foot-longer radius than either the Ford F-150 or Nissan Titan crew cabs.

Passing power on the highway isn't an issue as 2nd gear will get you to over 70 mph. Our short 4.10 final drive ratio keeps the engine spinning a little faster than usual, which is good given the peculiar power band we've noticed from the V8. Instead of stump-pulling low-end power, the 6.0-liter hits its stride between 4,000 and 5,500 rpm. It's rarely a problem in normal driving, but once in awhile the transmission will refuse to downshift leaving you lagging along until the engine wakes up at higher rpm.

With official EPA mileage ratings of 15 city and 19 highway, the 6.0-liter V8 boasts better numbers than any of its competitors. Much of it has to do with GM's Active Fuel Management system which shuts down half the cylinders under light load. Apparently going 75 mph on the highway doesn't make much use of that feature as we only managed 14.1 mpg on our round-trip to Vegas.

The flaw is fixed
Mileage aside, the Silverado was a great road-trip vehicle. Its new interior not only has a more modern design, it's comfortable and functional, too. The cloth bucket seats don't look like much, but we drove for nearly five straight hours without getting uncomfortable. There are luxury cars we can't say the same about.

All the basics are there, too, like well-placed cupholders, driver-accessible storage bins and easy-to-use cruise control buttons. We also liked the one-touch lane change feature and grippy leather wrap on the steering wheel. Nobody sat in back for any length of time but we did make use of the flat load floor which opens up when the seats are folded.

Materials quality was one of the previous Silverado's biggest flaws and Chevrolet has woken up on this front, too. We wouldn't call the dash plastics the best stuff we've ever seen, but they're as good, or better, than any other full-size truck. Even the feel of the various knobs is smoother and more refined.

The few annoying issues we've found are minor. Some drivers are bothered with the way the driver seat is offset from the gauges while others complained about the hard armrests on the doors. A new glovebox design splits the space into two separate bins, neither one of which holds much. And for a truck that costs over $41,000, we would expect at the very least a standard bedliner, if not the adjustable cargo management system that's a dealer option.

So far so good
Chevrolet didn't miss much with the 2007 Silverado. There are few aspects of this full-size truck that aren't class-competitive, if not class-leading. It's as comfortable as any truck we've ever driven, and its engine is strong, quiet and as fuel-efficient as a 6.0-liter V8 is going to get. The nicely finished interior does away with the old truck's biggest drawback and it doesn't sacrifice functionality in the process. And most of us think it doesn't look half bad either.

Of course, a big test comes early next year with the release of the redesigned 2007 Toyota Tundra. We'll be adding one of those to our long-term test fleet, too, so be prepared for plenty of side-by-side comparisons. And we promise to talk about more than just the badges.

Edmunds purchased this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Second Opinion:

Vehicle Testing Assistant Mike Schmidt says:
Growing up under my dad's roof I could always count on him to offer a hand when it came time to work on my car — that is, as long as it was a "domestic." He's a GM guy, so along with the extra set of hands was always a mouth reminding that I should dump my F-150 and buy a Silverado instead. So, I drove the new Silverado.

The 6.0-liter V8 of our test vehicle delivered nice power. With the cruise control engaged on the 5 freeway through Tejon Pass, the transmission didn't hunt for gear either. Of course, its old-school four-speed doesn't allow many choices.

From the materials to the instrument cluster design, the interior changes are all improvements in my book. The driver seat offers a commanding view of the road and I found it quite comfortable over long distances.

The '07 Silverado is a solid truck and easily as good as its predecessor, but I want more than "as good." Maybe it's because I'm stubborn (and a Ford guy at heart) but it's going to take a bit more convincing for me to trade in my truck for this Chevy. Sorry, Dad, I'm not ready to change teams yet.

Stereo Evaluation:

Overall Grade: B-

Brand Name: Bose speakers
Watts: N/A
Speakers: 8
Optional Equipment: Upgraded Bose speakers are included with the rear-seat DVD package
Price if optional: $1,955 for the DVD package
CD Player: Single-disc with separate single DVD player
Formats: MP3
Aux Jack: Yes
iPod-Specific Connection: No
Hard Drive: No
Bluetooth for phone: No, a hands-free calling feature is offered through OnStar instead
Subwoofer: Yes, in center console

How does it sound: B-
Although the bass isn't as sharp as we'd expect from a system with Bose speakers and a subwoofer, the sound overall is very good. Front pillar-mounted tweeters bounce sound off the windshield and the highs add nice detail to the overall sound. Midrange and vocal effects like reverb also come through nicely thanks to those forward-mounted tweeters. Unfortunately, distortion creeps in fairly early as the volume climbs and the highs can get squeaky.

How does it work: A
The interface for this new generation of GM radios is excellent. Most features have corresponding hard buttons that are easy to use and offer a wide range of options. Everything is logically laid out and very user-friendly.

Special features: Chevrolet was one of the first companies to put an auxiliary jack in its vehicles and the new Silverado is no exception. Further evidence that GM "gets it" is the fact that the stereo automatically switches to "AUX Mode" as soon as you plug a jack into the receptacle. The rubberized patch in the center console/armrest is also a thoughtful feature that's great for keeping MP3 players from sliding around.

Conclusion: With the Bose speakers the new Silverado's stereo almost sounds like a premium system. It is easily better than the best F-150 sound system but seems to lack the punch of the Dodge Ram/Infinity system. — Brian Moody

Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Overview

The Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500 Crew Cab, Silverado 1500 Regular Cab, Silverado 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include LT1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), and LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 is priced between $13,995 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 45930 and45930 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ is priced between $11,700 and$11,700 with odometer readings between 206734 and206734 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 Silverado 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,700 and mileage as low as 45930 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Can't find a used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,598.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,553.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,482.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,709.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 1500 lease specials

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles