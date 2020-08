Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me

Bill Hood Chevrolet - Covington / Louisiana

CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS!, FACTORY CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, BED LINER, RUNNING BOARDS!, Silverado 1500 LT LT1, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 6 Speaker Audio System, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth For Phone, Deep-Tinted Glass, Electronic Stability Control, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Heated door mirrors, OnStar w/4G LTE, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Rear step bumper, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Odometer is 21188 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified. GM Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * 172 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance Reviews: * Powerful, fuel-efficient engines; many available configurations; well-built, comfortable interior; quiet highway ride. Source: Edmunds * Quick acceleration and strong towing and hauling ability, thanks to available V8 engines; front seats are comfortable for long drives; cabin is pleasingly quiet at highway speeds. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GCPCREC6GG380996

Stock: 90462A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 12-03-2019