Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT41,633 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,085$5,678 Below Market
Bill Hood Chevrolet - Covington / Louisiana
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS!, FACTORY CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, BED LINER, RUNNING BOARDS!, Silverado 1500 LT LT1, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 6 Speaker Audio System, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth For Phone, Deep-Tinted Glass, Electronic Stability Control, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Heated door mirrors, OnStar w/4G LTE, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Rear step bumper, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Odometer is 21188 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified. GM Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * 172 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance We are Family owned and doing business the right way since 1929 and one of the top car dealers in Covington! Bill Hood Chevrolet is here to serve you with a full line of Chevy vehicles. We take pride in helping you find the one that's right for you. Whether you're looking for a new car or used car, our sales team can help with its no-pressure philosophy. New Orleans Chevrolet drivers, our dealership is ready to meet the needs of any driver looking for a smart and elegant vehicle. Let us show you what a great Chevrolet dealer should be. We welcome all New Orleans Chevrolet customers to our dealership to take a closer look at our huge inventory. We will make your car buying experience efficient and stress-free. Call us today at (985) 590-4102 to schedule a test drive. Reviews: * Powerful, fuel-efficient engines; many available configurations; well-built, comfortable interior; quiet highway ride. Source: Edmunds * Quick acceleration and strong towing and hauling ability, thanks to available V8 engines; front seats are comfortable for long drives; cabin is pleasingly quiet at highway speeds. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPCREC6GG380996
Stock: 90462A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-03-2019
- 44,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,588$7,990 Below Market
Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio
One Owner! Silver 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Silver. Recent Arrival! Reviews: * Powerful, fuel-efficient engines; many available configurations; well-built, comfortable interior; quiet highway ride. Source: Edmunds * Quick acceleration and strong towing and hauling ability, thanks to available V8 engines; front seats are comfortable for long drives; cabin is pleasingly quiet at highway speeds. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKREC1GG159912
Stock: G201008A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- 61,332 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,999$3,508 Below Market
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, Dark Ash With Jet Black Interior Accents Cloth.Tim's Truck Capital is proud to offer this rock solid 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS in Summit White Beautifully equipped with LS Convenience Package (110-Volt AC Power Outlet and Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines), Preferred Equipment Group 1LS (150 Amp Alternator, 3-Passenger Full-Width Folding Rear Bench Seat, 6 Speaker Audio System, Black Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Bluetooth For Phone, Chrome Grille Surround, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver Information Center, Front Chrome Bumper, Graphite-Colored Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, OnStar 6 Months Guidance Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Rear Chrome Bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, and Remote Locking Tailgate), Trailering Package (Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential), 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, Dark Ash With Jet Black Interior Accents Cloth, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, E85 FlexFuel Capable, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front License Plate Kit, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Suspension, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/7" Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 17" x 8" Stainless Steel Clad!Let Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCRCNEH8GZ117163
Stock: TE1222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 80,424 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,900
Baytown Hyundai - Baytown / Texas
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 5.3 Liter V8 Flex FUEL (355 Horsepower and 383 FT LB's of Torque) is Navigation Capable with Android Auto and Apple Carplay and equipped with, 27x12.5R18 Goodyear Tires, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 4.2 Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6 Speaker Audio System, Bed Liner, Bluetooth For Phone, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Fully automatic headlights, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Radio: AM/FM 8 Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Wheels: 18 x 8.5 Bright-Machined Aluminum. Clean CARFAX.Jarryd says pay the Least, On I-10 East!!! Conveniently Located between Beltway and the Grand Parkway!! Baytown Hyundai Top 5 Certified Pre-Owned Dealers in Texas and Houston's Fastest Growing Hyundai Dealership!!! 4.6 Google rated (Check out our Reviews)!! 5 years of Consecutive growth! Members of the Better Business Bureau Online Reliability Program and Proud Recipients of the BBB AA Gold Star Award and Hyundai's President's Award. Baytown Hyundai Also specializes in Lifted Truck and Jeeps working together with Premium Local Businesses like Maxxed Performance!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCUKREC5GF195622
Stock: C195622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 71,011 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$26,591$4,074 Below Market
Right Honda - Scottsdale / Arizona
Red Hot 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT LT1 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8Odometer is 10244 miles below market average!Reviews:* Powerful, fuel-efficient engines; many available configurations; well-built, comfortable interior; quiet highway ride. Source: Edmunds* Quick acceleration and strong towing and hauling ability, thanks to available V8 engines; front seats are comfortable for long drives; cabin is pleasingly quiet at highway speeds. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPCREC7GG193346
Stock: 00831779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 26,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,000$3,695 Below Market
Behlmann Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Troy / Missouri
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS, LOW MILES, ONE OWNER, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, AWD/ 4X4, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, Silverado 1500 LT LT1, 4D Double Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, RWD, Tungsten Metallic, jet black Cloth. Tungsten Metallic 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT LT1 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT LT1 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8 THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: All Star Edition (110-Volt AC Power Outlet, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), and Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps), Preferred Equipment Group 1LT (150 Amp Alternator, 4.2" Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 6 Speaker Audio System, Bluetooth� For Phone, Body Color Bodyside Moldings, Body Color Door Handles, Body-Color Mirror Caps, Body-Color Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Grille Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Chrome Bumper, HD Radio, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, OnStar 6 Months Guidance Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, and Steering Wheel Audio Controls), Trailering Package (Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential), Silverado 1500 LT LT1, 4D Double Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, RWD, Tungsten Metallic, jet black Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downs, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, E85 FlexFuel Capable, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully a
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCRCREC8GZ216867
Stock: CA2010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,995$5,059 Below Market
Lee's Riverside Auto - Elk River / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCNKNECXGZ144855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$28,788$3,834 Below Market
Criswell Chevrolet of Thurmont - Thurmont / Maryland
**Matching Fiberglass Cap***Tungsten Metallic 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 4.2" Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 6 Speaker Audio System, All Star Edition, Bluetooth For Phone, Body Color Bodyside Moldings, Body Color Door Handles, Body-Color Mirror Caps, Body-Color Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Grille Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Chrome Bumper, HD Radio, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, OnStar 6 Months Guidance Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Clr Touch Nav, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Bright Machined Aluminum.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 12180 miles below market average!MD State Inspected w/Fresh Oil Change! Every Pre-Owned vehicle purchased from Criswell Chevrolet comes with a free CARFAX vehicle history report. The Used Vehicle Sale Price is plus sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chevrolet of Thurmont, MD for details and the most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKREC4GZ261046
Stock: Q200469A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 59,255 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,549$6,868 Below Market
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT LT1 4WD Black 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8 Certified. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, jet black Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio w/5.3L V8 engine, 4 Black Round Assist Steps (LPO), 4.2 Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All Star Edition, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Pack (LPO), Bluetooth For Phone, Body Color Bodyside Moldings, Body Color Door Handles, Body-Color Mirror Caps, Body-Color Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, CD player, Chrome Grille Surround, Cloth Seat Trim, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Chrome Bumper, Front License Plate Kit, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, LT Plus Package, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Molded Black Splash Guards (LPO), MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 6 Months Guidance Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8 Diagonal Clr Touch Nav, Radio: AM/FM 8 Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, Trip computer, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 22 5-Spoke Silver (LPO), Wheels: 22 x 9 Steel Interim (LPO), 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, jet black Cloth. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance Reviews: * Quick acceleration and strong towing and hauling abi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKREC3GG273958
Stock: T20844B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 107,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,900$2,969 Below Market
Coyle Chevrolet Buick GMC - Clarksville / Indiana
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Summit White 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 4.3L V6 **TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! YOU'LL LOVE IT!!!**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY**, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, Dark Ash With Jet Black Interior Accents Vinyl. FOR A LIMITED TIME COYLE CHEVROLET BUICK GMC IS AWARDING CUSTOMERS A MINIMUM OF $2,000 FOR ANY TRADE IN TOWARDS THE PURCHASE OF ANY PRE-OWNED CHEVROLET BUICK GMC. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS. Recent Arrival! At Coyle Chevrolet Buick GMC we are committed to providing excellent service and great prices! Call, text, or come by today and see for yourself. Conveniently located off of I-65 at Exit 5 under the American Flag. We Proudly serve, Clarksville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Louisville, Frankfort, Salem, Corydon, Sellersburg, Memphis, Lexington, Elizabethtown, Evansville, Elkhart, Columbus, Carmel, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCNCNEH6GZ260028
Stock: 20828A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 5,506 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,888$4,784 Below Market
Car Connection Superstore - New Castle / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKREH7GZ408858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,061 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,399$5,269 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, Se habla espan??ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Ash/Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control. Black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality StudyReviews:* Quick acceleration and strong towing and hauling ability, thanks to available V8 engines; front seats are comfortable for long drives; cabin is pleasingly quiet at highway speeds. Source: Edmunds* Powerful, fuel-efficient engines; many available configurations; well-built, comfortable interior; quiet highway ride. Source: EdmundsFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKPEC6GZ200964
Stock: 106769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2019
- 27,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$31,499$3,580 Below Market
Future Chevrolet of Sacramento - Sacramento / California
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 15006-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Ash With Jet Black Interior Accents Cloth.Reviews:* Powerful, fuel-efficient engines; many available configurations; well-built, comfortable interior; quiet highway ride. Source: Edmunds* Quick acceleration and strong towing and hauling ability, thanks to available V8 engines; front seats are comfortable for long drives; cabin is pleasingly quiet at highway speeds. Source: EdmundsLT1
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKREC8GZ419517
Stock: P20228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- 95,364 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,995$3,292 Below Market
Crown Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia
VA inspection passed! Drives excellent..2016 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 4X4 with powerful 8 Cylinder engine and driven 95364 miles!You can always call or text at (703) 763-4428 for quick answers to your questions..For appointments only: We are available until 7:30 pm Monday to Saturday . We are open on Sundays 11 AM - 4 PM. Please call us prior to your visit...Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice.Fees and Taxes: All vehicles sold are subject to $495 dealer processing fee. This represents the costs incurred with inspecting, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles. This fee also covers preparation of all documents, as well as all costs incurred with shipping of paperwork. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. Accepted Payment Type: Cash, certified check, bank transfers, EFT or 3rd-party financing.WARRANTY: Please call us about warranty details. Different terms may be applied which is dependent on the millage, year and make of the car. Warranty is applicable when full/advertised price is paid when purchasing the car. FINANCING:If you have a job we can assist with financing (bad or good credit).Interest rates may vary and related to your credit and income.Please note, processing fee, DMV fees and taxes are not included in the price.. Older (more than 10 years old) and certain high maintenance luxury vehicles can not be applied for. Please, contact us prior submitting credit application on any vehicle if you have a question.Millage : Millage on the odometer may be higher than you see on the ads.Crown Auto Group, Inc
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKREC4GZ159228
Stock: CAG4051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 50,100 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,014$3,767 Below Market
City Mitsubishi - Jacksonville / Florida
REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING, 4x4 - NEVER WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER, TOWING PACKAGE, UPGRADED WHEELS, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Ash With Jet Black Interior Accents Cloth, 150 Amp Alternator, 3-Passenger Full-Width Folding Rear Bench Seat, 6 Speaker Audio System, Black Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Body Color Rear Bumper w/Cornersteps, Body-Color Grille Surround, Body-Color Headlamp Bezels, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Custom Convenience Package, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver Information Center, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Front Body-Color Bumper, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Graphite-Colored Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1CX, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Silverado Custom Trim. Recent Arrival! Summit White 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 4.3L V6 Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKPEH3GZ421935
Stock: 421935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 74,546 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,977$5,905 Below Market
Serra Honda - Akron / Ohio
** SERRA CERTIFIED WARRANTY INCLUDED **, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BED LINER, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim. Clean CARFAX.2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 1LZ4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V816/22 City/Highway MPGThank you for viewing this Pre Owned Vehicle at Serra Auto Park in Akron Ohio 44312. Trailering Package, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2 Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bluetooth For Phone, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, CD player, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Chrome Bumper, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Taillamps w/Signature, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 6 Months Guidance Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8 Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKSEC1GZ141101
Stock: C50849C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 104,683 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,000
Lawrence Hall Chevrolet Buick GMC - Abilene / Texas
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 1LZ 4WD, Leather Seats, has passed our detailed inspection process done by our factory trained certified technicians, Automatic, 4WD, Cocoa/Dune w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.For a hassle free experience, come see us at Lawrence Hall Super Center, 200 North Clack, Abilene TX, 79603!! 325-695-8885.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKSECXGG240284
Stock: 1A57571B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 165,554 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,000$6,515 Below Market
Kool Toyota - Grand Rapids / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKNEC9GZ195554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
