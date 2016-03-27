Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me

I was in the market for a new pickup and definitely preferred the Toyota Tundra before driving any of them because I have owned Toyota and Lexus vehicles for the last 20 years. Can't beat the reliability anywhere. Drove the Tundra and liked it but could not average more than 15 mpg, didn't matter that I took a trip to Naples, still 15 mpg. The truck was very nice but that was a problem for me. I rented an F150, not crazy about the looks and the aluminum body, just my opinion, and the Ram, could not get past the rotating knob for a shifter, reminded me of the old push button transmission fad of the old Chrysler and the gas mileage was terrible like the Tundra. Rented a Silverado thinking I have not bought a Chevy in 30 years and to my surprise, I posted 22.9 mpg on the highway, a high of 24.2 and an average of 21.9. I was shocked and amazed at how great it rode and handled. The Apple car play was a bonus and a great addition to the my sync system which sounds surprisingly good. Purchased the crew cab short bed with the all star package and the V8 and so far averaging 22.5 mpg in mixed mostly highway driving. Also, I do not have the Silverado shake I have read about and hope this truck serves me as well as all the Toyota vehicles I bought in the past. Only time will tell but so far, very pleased with the purchase but it has only been the first week

