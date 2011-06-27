  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(44)
Appraise this car

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quick acceleration and strong towing/hauling ability thanks to available V8 engines
  • Front seats are comfortable for long drives
  • Cabin is pleasingly quiet at highway speeds
  • Long list of available options allow for extensive customization
  • Ride quality isn't as smooth as that of some other trucks in the class
  • Eight-speed automatic is available only with V8 engines on upper trim levels
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

All-purpose vehicles such as the Chevrolet Silverado can haul passengers and plywood and tow trailers up steep grades without breaking a sweat. It's one of the reasons why the modern full-size truck is one of the most popular vehicles on the road today. They come in many forms, from a sparsely equipped, three-seat workhorse to leather-wrapped people haulers. Fully loaded crew-cab models even rival full-size luxury sedans in terms of rear seat legroom and creature comforts. The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is no different, offering a variety of cab and bed configurations and tons of available features.

But several aspects of the Silverado help distinguish it from its rivals. If you live in California, you could check out the LT model's eAssist package, which adds an electric motor and regenerative brakes to support an engine start-stop system. This mild-hybrid system raises EPA estimates for the 5.3-liter V8 and eight-speed automatic transmission combo by 1 to 2 mpg all around. New for this year is the Teen Driver system, which allows users to obtain notifications whenever certain parameters (such as a maximum speed or emergency safety systems) are breached or triggered by a secondary driver, such as a valet or teenager. A number of appearance packages are also available to differentiate your Silverado from the crowd.

The Silverado's primary competitors are the 2017 Ford F-150 and 2017 Ram 1500, both of which offer a wide range of engines, cab and bed combinations, and luxury and safety features. You should also consider the Nissan Titan, which is completely redesigned for 2017. All are fine choices, but the versatility and customizability of the Silverado 1500 mean it's definitely worth a look.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear seat side airbags, and side curtain airbags. Also standard on all trim levels is the Teen Driver watchdog feature, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens and valets. All Silverados except the Work Truck come with OnStar, which includes services such as automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.

Options include a rearview camera (available on all trim levels except Custom), front and rear parking sensors, and the Enhanced Driver Alert package. This suite of driver aids adds a lane departure warning and intervention system, a forward collision warning system with low-speed emergency braking, and the Safety Alert seat that buzzes the driver seat bottom as an additional form of warning.

In government crash tests, the Silverado earned a perfect overall five-star rating, with five stars awarded for both total front-impact and side-impact protection and four stars for rollover protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Silverado 1500 earned the top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof strength tests. In that agency's small-overlap front-impact test, the Silverado received the second-lowest Marginal rating. The Silverado's seat/head restraint design was rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

During Edmunds' braking test, a 2WD Silverado Regular Cab came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, a very short stopping distance for a full-size pickup. A heavier and larger 2WD Silverado Crew Cab came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, still a few feet shorter than average.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 models

The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 full-size pickup is available in three cab styles: the two-door regular cab, the four-door extended (Double) cab and the crew cab. The regular cab seats three and can be had with either a 6.5-foot-long standard bed or an 8-foot-long bed. The extended cab can seat up to six and comes only with the standard bed. The crew cab adds full-size rear doors and increased rear legroom and is available with the standard bed or a shorter 5-foot-8-inch bed. All cab and cargo bed configurations can be ordered with two- or four-wheel drive.

Regular cabs are limited to the Work Truck (WT), LS and LT trims. The extended cabs come in WT, LS, Custom, LT and LTZ trims, and the crew cab comes in all the aforementioned trim levels (except the Silverado Custom) as well as the plush High Country. The off-road-oriented Z71 package can be ordered in LT and LTZ models with four-wheel drive.

The WT comes with 17-inch steel wheels, xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, active grille shutters, manually adjustable mirrors, a bed light, tinted glass, air-conditioning, cruise control, power door locks, a tilt-only steering column, a driver information display, vinyl seating, vinyl floor covering, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a 4.2-inch color audio display, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. Upgrading to cloth upholstery adds adjustable lumbar support for the driver.

The standard equipment changes slightly depending on the cab configuration. Extended-cab models get a full-width folding rear bench, while crew cabs have a 60/40-split folding bench. Extended- and crew-cab models get power windows and a six-speaker audio system, and regular cabs get manually operated windows and a four-speaker system. Front tow hooks are standard with four-wheel-drive models.

An upgraded infotainment system is available with a 7-inch touchscreen, Chevrolet's MyLink interface, OnStar (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi), smartphone compatibility via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity, voice controls and the six-speaker sound system (for regular cab models).

The LS adds stainless steel finish wheels, chrome bumpers and grille, power and heated mirrors, deep-tinted glass, power windows, remote locking and unlocking, and the upgraded infotainment system. The Silverado Custom is similar to the LS but receives special exterior trim, front tow hooks and 20-inch alloy wheels (remote locking/unlocking is deleted but can be added back by selecting the Convenience package).

From the LS, stepping up to the LT adds an EZ Lift and Lower tailgate, alloy wheels, body-colored door handles and mirrors, a rearview camera, cloth upholstery (with adjustable lumbar support for the driver), carpeting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, an upgraded driver information display, and an 8-inch touchscreen with HD radio, satellite radio and a CD player. Double and crew-cab models with front bucket seats also get a floor-mounted console with wireless phone charging.

The LTZ adds the 5.3-liter V8 engine, chrome exterior trim, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED foglights and taillights, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, front tow hooks, a seven-pin wiring harness connector, a trailer hitch, remote engine start, a security system, power folding mirrors with puddle lamps, auto-dimming driver and rearview mirrors, a power sliding rear window with defogger, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 110-volt power outlet, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power driver and passenger front seats with two-way power lumbar, and driver-seat memory settings.

The luxe High Country includes a unique grille, 20-inch chrome wheels, front and rear parking sensors, chrome side step rails, cargo box tie-downs, a spray-on bedliner, a trailer brake controller, a heated steering wheel, a seven-speaker Bose audio system, a navigation system, ventilated front bucket seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment, power-adjustable pedals, second-row floor mats, wireless phone charging and the contents of the Enhanced Driver Alert package (see below).

The Z71 package, which is available for the LT or LTZ with 4WD, features 18-inch wheels and off-road-oriented hardware such as special shock absorbers, a heavy-duty air cleaner, hill descent control, underbody shields, recovery hooks, and a few unique exterior and interior styling tweaks.

Many of the features on the upper trim levels are offered on the lower ones as packages or stand-alone options. Other available features (depending on the trim level and configuration) include various axle ratios, off-road-oriented tires, larger wheels, tow mirrors, a power sunroof, LED cargo box lights, a rear under-seat storage bin and a rear seat entertainment system with a DVD/Blu-ray player. Notably, the Max Trailering package features an integrated trailer-brake controller, heavier-duty suspension calibration and a higher-capacity radiator. Available on all but the High Country, the Cargo Convenience package includes a spray-on bedliner, movable upper cargo tie-downs and a cargo management system.

Another key option group is the Enhanced Driver Alert package, optional on the LT and LTZ and standard on the High Country. It includes a lane departure warning and prevention system, automatic high-beam control, forward collision alert with low-speed emergency braking, a safety alert seat, and front and rear parking sensors.

There are also the All Star Edition and Texas Edition option packages, whose highlights (depending on the package) include 20-inch wheels, one of the available towing groups, remote starting, a power driver seat, a rearview camera and, of course, unique badging. Choosing a LT crew-cab model with the All Star Edition opens the gates to the eAssist package (if you are buying from an eAssist dealer in California). It adds a fuel-saving engine start-stop feature with an electric motor charged by regenerative brakes. Also included is the 5.3-liter V8, an eight-speed automatic transmission, a tonneau cover and LED cargo box lights.

Several styling packages are available, depending on body style and trim level. These include the Special Ops, Realtree, Midnight, Rally 1 and Rally 2 packages.

Standard on all but the LTZ and High Country trims is a 4.3-liter V6 with 285 horsepower and 305 pound-feet of torque. It comes matched to a six-speed automatic transmission and either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. The EPA's fuel economy estimates stand at 20 mpg combined (18 city/24 highway) for two-wheel drive. With 4WD, EPA estimates drop slightly to 19 mpg combined (17 city/22 highway). In Edmunds testing, a Silverado 1500 2WD Regular Cab in Work Truck trim took 7.7 seconds to sprint from zero to 60 mph.

The 5.3-liter V8, which is standard on the LTZ and High Country and optional on other Silverados, makes 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. On WT, LS and LT trims, it is matched to a six-speed automatic, but it can be paired to an eight-speed automatic in LTZ and High Country models depending on the configuration. With rear-wheel drive, the EPA says Silverados with the 5.3-liter V8 and the six-speed will achieve 19 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway). With 4WD they rate 18 mpg combined (16 city/22 highway). Oddly, figures for the eight-speed fall slightly, with 2WD Silverados earning 18 mpg combined (16 city/22 highway), and 4WD models rated at 17 mpg combined (15 city/20 highway). This V8 is paired to the eight-speed automatic on the LT if the eAssist package is specified. It raises fuel economy estimates to 20 mpg combined (18 city/24 highway) on 2WD models and 18 mpg combined (16 city/21 highway) on 4WD versions. In Edmunds testing, a 2WD Silverado 1500 LT Z71 Crew Cab with the 5.3-liter V8 and the six-speed went from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds.

Optional on the LTZ and High Country trims is a 6.2-liter V8 paired to the eight-speed automatic. It develops 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. Trucks with the 6.2 V8 earn an EPA rating of 17 mpg combined (15 city/21 highway) with 2WD and 17 mpg combined (15 city/20 highway) with 4WD. A 4WD LTZ Z71 Crew Cab made the 0-60 mph run in just 5.9 seconds, a blistering time for a truck of its size.

Depending on cab and bed configuration, maximum towing capacity with the V6 tops out at 7,600 pounds. A Silverado 1500 with the 5.3-liter V8 and the Max Trailering package can tow up to 11,000 pounds, while the 6.2-liter V8 with the package can tow 12,500 pounds. Maximum payload for the V6 is rated at 1,980 pounds. Properly equipped, the 5.3-liter V8 carries up to 2,430 pounds, while the 6.2-liter falls to 2,160 pounds.

Driving

The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado's standard V6 engine provides more than enough power for most simple tasks. As you'd expect, the 5.3-liter V8 delivers even more thrust with good manners, though there's still a bit of vibration during hard acceleration. More seamless than ever, however, is the 5.3-liter engine's fuel-saving cylinder deactivation system, which swaps between V8 and V4 modes imperceptibly.

The six-speed automatic transmission provides smooth and timely gear changes in normal driving. However, we've noticed that there's still too big a gap between the transmission's gear ratios when towing heavy loads. For those who need to tow and don't mind stepping up to the LTZ or High Country trims, the 5.3-liter V8 with the eight-speed is a happy compromise. If you don't need the kind of luxury accoutrements those trims afford but still want a worry-free towing experience, the Max Trailering package is definitely helpful. In the past, we used a Silverado in this configuration to tow a trailer with an 8,600-pound load, and there was plenty of reserve grunt.

Overall ride and handling dynamics are some of the best available in any full-size truck. The 2017 Chevy Silverado 1500 feels robust structurally, yet most versions are compliant and comfortable over broken pavement. Take note, though, that the ride is noticeably stiffer on trucks with the Max Trailering package. A quiet cabin is one of the Silverado's strong suits; the pickup is adept at keeping road and wind noise to a minimum, even at highway speeds. In our long-term test of a Silverado 1500, we found this truck extremely livable for daily commuting and long road trips alike.

Given its size and focus on utility, the Chevy isn't exactly agile around turns, and there's plenty of body lean if you push it harder. But in normal driving it feels confident, and the steering is well-weighted. Off-road, the Silverado exhibits excellent composure when bouncing around on rocky trails.

Interior

Inside, all versions of the Chevy Silverado have high-quality materials, and we've been impressed by the build quality in all the trucks we've tested. There are numerous storage bins, a deluge of cupholders, and enough USB ports to keep all your devices charged and happy. Both touchscreen infotainment interfaces feature straightforward menus and effective voice commands. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are even easier to use because they imitate the respective smartphone interfaces that users are already familiar with.

With a choice of bench or buckets up front (depending on trim level), as well as available heating, ventilation and adjustable lumbar support, the Silverado's thickly padded seats promise plenty of long-trip comfort. If you go with the crew cab, you get plenty of rear passenger space with ample headroom, legroom and shoulder room. In addition, the current Silverado is better insulated from noise than ever before, and city potholes and grooved highway pavement seldom intrude on the cabin's calm. Finally, clambering into the cargo bed is made easier by clever steps and handholds built into both corners of the rear bumper.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

5(27%)
4(20%)
3(23%)
2(14%)
1(16%)
3.3
44 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2017 Silverado Z71 Crew.. Meh...
Daddy,08/22/2019
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
So I bought my 2017 Silverado after owning a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 for a change in pace as my Dodge was approaching 100k miles. My pickup is a crew cab LT with leather interior which is kind of a unique package. A couple things I like about the pickup first. 1. I get excellent mileage for a 1/2 ton pickup. trips I average around 19-21 and my lifetime mpg according to the computer is 17.2 mpg. Not bad at all for a pickup. 2. The infotainment center with Apple Car Play is awesome. I love the connectivity with my phone, touch screen is user friendly, and there seem to be no hiccups in the technology on this end. 3. I think it's a sharp looking pickup and with the 20 inch factory wheels on it, I get compliments on the pickups looks. 4. Besides regular service, I have not put a dollar into this pickup, or returned to the dealer for warranty work or additional service. This needs to be noted because I'm going complain next. 5. It tracks straight and rolls quiet at highway speeds. Now for some complaints I have about the pickup. 1. The 6 speed transmission is terrible in my opinion. Drive this pickup through a rural town as you would normally, and you will quickly find out that consumers complaints regarding the sloppy knocking transmission is warranted. I can't believe when downshifting how loud this transmission knocks. Yes - the pickup is broken in with 40K miles on it. No - the "learning transmission" has not learned anything. 2. I can not stand the cylinder deactivation or AFM (Active Fuel Management?) I believe GM calls this. Yes - I can feel it in town and on the highway. No - it's not smooth kicking in and out. Yes - I worry about engine longevity with this feature. No - I don't think it's hardly improved since my 2010 Silverado Crew cab. 3. These seats are uncomfortable. Go ride in a Dodge Ram or a F150 with Leather and the seats are by far more comfortable in either of these choices. 4. I pulled an Ice Castle camper/fish house with this pickup with a gross weight of 5,800 lbs. dry. I wasn't impressed. Even in tow/haul mode the pickup was fighting to find the right gear and on a 55 mph road with the cruise set at 59 mph, the pickup downshifted into 3rd gear going up a hill putting my rpms somewhere around 4,500+. Are you kidding me with this weight? The sway wasn't good either. The pickup pulled poor for a weight that I though wouldn't sweat the pickup. Here's my 2 cents on the pickup in conclusion... While there are features I really do like about this Silverado, I'm not impressed by the overall package I'm getting. I can not complain about the service end of this pickup, but I think Chevy needs to figure out their transmission before I'll buy another GM product. ** Update1/16/20 - I still have the Silverado with 52,500 miles on it and it's really treated me well so far. I picked up a Range Technologies AFM delete module that you plug into your OBD2 port under the steering wheel on the pickup. I can not recommend this product enough. The pickup no longer goes from 8 to 4 cylinders which significantly improves the ride, shifting, power of the pickup. Lifetime MPG dropped slightly to 17.1. Sill no trips to the shop for big repair items. Transmission seemed to improve significantly with AFM shut off.
The ALMOST perfect Pickup.
David, Zegler,02/14/2017
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
#1---I like this P.U. except 2 things. You have to push extra hard on the brake pedal for braking. (Not a big problem.) ...#2 The Big problem is the Radio controls. To change bands or/and stations takes UnNecessary steps. Takes your attention away from driving. Older radio controls are much better. Update,It seems to serge when you ease on The gas peddle . The Radio is still a big Problem. The 4 wheel /2 wheel/ low range knob lite is so small, It is impossible to see in bright light. Evan though the 4 / 2 wh. knob may say 2 wheel drive, The P.U. can be in 4 wh. drive....( Poor Design ) The 4 wheel drive indicator knob continues to be a big Problem. Update, The Radio and the 2/4 wheel selector knob are the only BIG problems.
2017 LTZ Silverado Cheap Leather
Josh,07/26/2017
Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
Owned my 2017 Silverado for just over 4 months with only 12,000 miles and started noticing accelerated wear on the leather seats. The dealer said I should drive with my shirt untucked so my belt and pants dont rub on the leather........ talked to Chevrolet customer care and they blew me off and said they wouldn't warranty the leather. They suggested I put a seat cover on the seats to protect them. Talk about a disappointment. The interior quality of the leather is very poor and the customer service from Chevrolet was the worst I've had to deal with. I will not be buying another Chevy. I've been brand loyal for over 20 years......and this is how they repay loyalty.
2017 LT Allstar Edition/5.3/6speed/6.5" Bed/4x4
ropiekunfd,11/24/2017
LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Worst truck I have ever owned. Leased it brand new in June of 2017, have put 16k miles on the clock since then ( writing this review Nov 2017) and have had it in the shop 3 times since purchase. Issues include: 1. Transmission slam shifting on the downshift: New solenoids/control module housing replaced at 7k miles and told problem was resolved. 2. Transmission slam shifting on the downshift: Threw codes for Barometric Pressure Sensor, mass air flow sensor and air intake temperature sensor at 9k miles; all sensors replaced and told that problem was resolved. 3. Transmission slam shifting on the downshift: Front and rear universal joints fractured and throwing grease; universal joints replaced, new transmission map uploaded by dealership and told that the problem was resolved. The vehicle still slams shifts on the downshift (usually 2nd and 1st gears) in city driving/any stop and go traffic conditions. The more research that I have done has brought to light the fact that this is in no way an isolated issue with the transmission (6L80E), yet somehow GM cannot figure out to properly fix it. To put the icing on the cake, the frame is not painted but just sprayed with a tacky coat of remediation spray that can be wiped off with no effort, revealing bare steel (this was done accidentally when I wiped oil off one of the frame crossmembers while changing it). The suspension is so soft the truck will literally hop down the road when encountering any tips, or look like a low-rider hopping with air bags God forbid you are off-road. On the same note, the stock Dunlop tires cannot hold the road in wet conditions and offer very little handling performance. The cab vibrates on long hauls at highway speeds to the point where the center seat console literally shakes. The seats are beyond uncomfortable, for long periods of time, and this is speaking from trips to Texas, Wisconsin and Tennessee within 4 months time from South-Eastern PA. The only real positives of the truck include the gas mileage and the 4x4 system which honestly are the only two things that have really impressed me. Clearly I would not recommend anyone buying a Chevy as the overall quality is far less than what it seems every other manufacturer is offering in a half-ton pickup.
See all 44 reviews of the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Overview

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500 Crew Cab, Silverado 1500 Regular Cab, Silverado 1500 Double Cab. Available styles include LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), LS 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), and Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT is priced between $23,950 and$49,833 with odometer readings between 7298 and135295 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT is priced between $22,577 and$42,790 with odometer readings between 6528 and111296 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ is priced between $33,000 and$47,000 with odometer readings between 10737 and73972 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom is priced between $27,695 and$36,590 with odometer readings between 14023 and44711 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck is priced between $25,100 and$37,000 with odometer readings between 11021 and61361 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country is priced between $37,984 and$48,998 with odometer readings between 9984 and76730 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS is priced between $25,995 and$33,646 with odometer readings between 11943 and35311 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ is priced between $34,599 and$37,296 with odometer readings between 18030 and50674 miles.

