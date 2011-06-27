  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(107)
Appraise this car

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • New, more fuel-efficient engines
  • improved interior
  • quiet highway ride.
  • Transmission ratios too widely spaced for optimal towing performance.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$19,499 - $32,999
Used Silverado 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A wide range of body styles, an overhauled interior and a lineup of powerful and fuel-efficient engines make the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado a solid pick in the full-size pickup class.

Vehicle overview

Most people buy a full-size pickup truck with the idea that they can drive it every day and use it for heavy lifting and hauling when the need arises. That latter requirement necessitates some muscle. Traditionally, you'd pass on the pickup's base V6 engine and spring for a substantially stronger but thirstier V8. But lately, automakers have been beefing up their trucks' V6 engines. Now Chevy has joined the party. As such, one of the best things the redesigned 2014 Chevrolet Silverado has going for it is something the outgoing version lacked: a competitive V6 engine.

Of course, the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 still offers V8 power as well, and they're burly 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter mills that now benefit from direct fuel injection and cylinder deactivation for better power and efficiency. But for those who'd like the big Silverado's generous passenger and cargo space and whose hauling and towing requirements aren't as severe, the new 4.3-liter V6 should fit the bill. It makes 285 horsepower and 305 pound-feet of torque, and can tow up to 7,200 pounds when properly equipped. Fuel economy ratings are impressive as well, with an estimated 18 mpg city and 24 mpg highway.

In addition to the more potent V6 engine, the latest Chevy Silverado benefits from a diet as well. The new regular cab model with the V6 and a 6-foot, 6-inch pickup bed, for example, weighs 250 fewer pounds than its predecessor. Other enhancements include revised suspension tuning for a smoother ride, forward-hinged rear doors on extended cab models (they were awkward, reverse-opening half doors previously) and newly available safety features such as a forward collision alert system, a lane departure warning system and trailer sway control.

Meanwhile, the Silverado's exterior design doesn't stray far from tradition. A massive new grille, revised bumpers and more sculpted styling down the side give it a more modern, almost aerodynamic look, but it retains the square-jawed, all-business look of previous Chevy Silverados. Those who regularly haul a lot of people and cargo will be pleased to know that the Silverado 1500 crew cab now offers a 6.5-foot cargo box in addition to the previous 5.75-foot box. Inside, Chevrolet has upgraded the Silverado's upholstery, dash and door-panel materials and now offers an 8-inch touchscreen display with the brand's MyLink infotainment interface and smartphone integration.

All told, the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fully competitive with its longtime and similarly well-rounded rivals, the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 as well as the Toyota Tundra. This is especially true now that Chevy offers a V6 engine that promises ample performance along with good fuel economy. As such, your choice of a full-size pickup may come down to feature availability or even styling preference.

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 models

The 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a full-size pickup offered in a variety of cab/cargo-bed configurations in both two- and four-wheel drive. Body styles include regular cab, extended ("Double") cab and crew cab. Regular cabs can be had with either a 6.5-foot standard bed or an 8-foot bed. Extended cabs come with the 6.5-foot standard bed, while crew cabs can be had with either a 5.75-foot short bed or the 6.5-foot standard bed.

Regular cabs are limited to the base Work Truck and midlevel LT trims. The extended and crew cabs come in LT, LTZ, High Country and off-road-oriented Z71 trims.

The Work trim (or WT) comprises 1WT and 2WT subsets. The 1WT comes with 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, power windows and door locks, a tilt steering wheel, vinyl seating, rubber floor covering, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat and a four-speaker AM/FM sound system with USB and auxiliary inputs. The 2WT adds stainless-steel finish wheels, chrome bumpers and grille, deep-tint glass, power/heated mirrors, keyless entry, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, OnStar telematics and an upgraded MyLink audio system with a 4-inch color display, satellite radio, HD radio, Pandora radio, a CD player and voice control functionality.

Stepping up to the LT adds a chrome grille insert, an "E-Z" lift/lower tailgate, alloy wheels, cloth upholstery (with adjustable lumbar support for the driver), carpeting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and six speakers for the audio system.

The LTZ piles on chrome trim, 18-inch alloy wheels, remote starting, power folding mirrors, a power sliding rear window with defroster, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a 110-volt power outlet, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power driver and passenger front seats, driver-seat memory settings and an 8-inch touchscreen display for the MyLink interface.

In addition to the LTZ features, the High Country includes a unique grille, 20-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, cargo box tie-downs, a power sliding rear window, a Bose audio system, 10-way power front seats and ventilated front seats.

The Z71 trim, which is added atop the LT or LTZ, features off-road-oriented hardware such as special shock absorbers, a heavy-duty air cleaner, hill descent control, underbody shields, recovery hooks and a few unique exterior and interior styling tweaks.

Many of the features on the upper trim levels are offered on the lower ones as options while other available features (depending on the trim level and configuration) include towing packages, various axle ratios, a power sunroof, side steps, parking sensors, a navigation system and a rear-seat entertainment system with a Blu-Ray player. Notably, the Max Trailering package features an integrated trailer-brake controller, heavier-duty suspension calibration and a higher-capacity radiator.

Another key option group is the Driver Alert package that features lane departure warning, forward collision alert, safety alert seat and front and rear parking sensors. There are also the All Star Edition, Texas Edition and Custom Sport Edition, whose highlights (depending on the package) include 20-inch wheels, one of the available towing groups, remote starting, a power driver seat, a rearview camera and, of course, unique badging.

2014 Highlights

Redesigned for 2014, the Chevrolet Silverado benefits from weight reduction and a lineup of new, more fuel-efficient engines including a now-competitive V6.

Performance & mpg

Standard on all but the LTZ trims is a 4.3-liter V6 with 285 hp and 305 lb-ft of torque. As with all other Silverado engines, it comes matched to a six-speed automatic transmission and either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 20 mpg combined (18 city/24 highway) for two-wheel drive. With 4WD, they drop to 19 mpg combined (17 mpg city/22 mpg highway). Maximum towing capacity, when properly equipped and depending on body style, can range up to a generous 7,600 pounds.

The 5.3-liter V8, which is standard on the LTZ trims and optional on other Silverados, makes 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. Properly equipped, trucks with this engine can tow up to 11,500 pounds. With rear-wheel drive, the EPA says Silverados with the 5.3-liter V8 will achieve 19 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway). With 4WD they rate 18 mpg combined (16 mpg city/22 mpg highway). In Edmunds testing, a Silverado 1500 LT Z71 Crew Cab 2WD with the 5.3 sprinted from zero to 60 in just 6.8 seconds.

Optional on the LTZ and High Country trims is a 6.2-liter V8 that makes 420 hp and 460 lb-ft. Its fuel mileage estimates are 17 mpg combined (15 city/21 highway) while its maximum towing capacity stands at 12,000 pounds when properly equipped.

Safety

Standard safety features include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear-seat side airbags, and side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes services such as automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.

Options include a rearview camera, front and rear park assist and a suite of driver aids that include lane departure warning and forward collision alert.

In government crash tests, the 2014 Silverado earned a top five-star rating, with five stars awarded for both total frontal-impact safety and total side-impact safety. During Edmunds' braking test, a Silverado Crew Cab 2WD came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, a good performance for this type of vehicle.

Driving

The 2014 Chevrolet Silverado's new V6 provides ample thrust and is light-years ahead of the old V6 not only in terms of power and performance but refinement as well. Another indication of this engine's all-around legitimacy is that it is available in all trim levels rather than relegated only to work truck variants, as was the case with the old V6.

As you'd expect, the 5.3-liter V8 delivers solid thrust with good manners, though there's still a bit of vibration during hard acceleration. More seamless than ever, however, is the fuel-saving cylinder deactivation system, which swaps between V8 and V4 modes with complete transparency.

The six-speed automatic provides smooth and timely gearchanges in normal driving. But despite the pull of the Silverado's huskier new engines, we've noticed that there's still too big a gap between the transmission's gear ratios when towing. There are rumors of an upcoming eight-speed transmission -- it would be a welcome addition. That said, we've towed a trailer with an 8,600-pound load with a Silverado equipped with the 5.3-liter V8 and the Max Trailering package and there was plenty of reserve grunt.

Overall ride and handling dynamics are noticeably improved over the old truck. The 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500 feels robust structurally, yet most versions are compliant and comfortable over broken pavement, though the stiffer ride on trucks with the Max Trailering package can grow tiresome. The Silverado is also very quiet, with road and wind noise both minimal even at freeway speeds.

The Chevy isn't exactly agile around turns and there's plenty of body lean if you push it harder, as you'd likely expect. But in normal driving it feels confident enough and the steering is well-weighted. Off-road, the Silverado shudders less when bouncing around on rocky trails, exhibiting better composure than ever before.

Interior

With this redesign, all-new cab structures bring improved structural stiffness and crashworthiness to the 2014 model. Chevy also improved the cabin quality on lower trims, where materials and build quality are both notably better. There are also more bins and cubbies than before and LTZ trims have up to five USB ports to keep all your devices charged and happy. The MyLink system features an 8-inch touchscreen, straightforward menus and effective voice command interface, although sometimes the system can be slow to respond to inputs.

With a choice of bench or buckets (depending on trim level) up front, as well as available heating, ventilation and adjustable lumbar support, the Silverado's thickly padded seats promise plenty of long-trip comfort. Although the cab's basic dimensions are unchanged from last year, there is a smidge more rear legroom than before, and front occupants have more fore/aft seat adjustment range.

Gone are the awkward reverse-opening rear doors of the previous extended cab; the newly minted double cab has traditional forward-hinged doors. The new cabin also rides on improved body mounts for reduced noise and vibration, while clambering into the bed is made easier by clever steps and handholds built into each rear corner.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

5(25%)
4(22%)
3(22%)
2(18%)
1(13%)
3.3
107 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 107 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good for 500 miles, then it's a vibrator with no fix
chevy_vibrator,12/05/2014
Bought this new 2014 Silverado 2.5 months ago. Within 500 miles, it started to vibrate on all roads at all speeds. After 5 trips to the shop, 3 failed fixes, a service manager that acknowledged the problem and said he had a friend with the same problem, 4 calls to GM, GM said "It's normal, there's nothing more we can do". It's not normal to feel like every road is a gravel road. And if you search the internet, you'll find 1000s of others reporting this same problem. GM refused to do anything further, so I took a little loss and traded for a Dodge Ram 1500. Couldn't be happier. GM has a big problem here, doesn't know a solution, and is in complete damage control at this point.
Loved it at first....growing concerned
autoindustry1,01/24/2014
I loved this truck at first. Great ride, fuel economy and interior comfort/features. I'm starting to have several issues of major concern. My truck starts very hard in cold weather. Several revolutions of the engine before it'll fire up. Getting worse. I also have a distinct coolant smell coming from the truck after it's gotten warm. There is a vibration I've noticed at freeway speeds in the drivetrain that's starting to drive me nuts. I also have to bring the truck into the dealer for 2 recalls. My windshield has cracked and I don't believe it's anything that I've done. GM spec'd the glass too thin to save weight??? The truck is a bit jerky to drive through various speeds. Not
2014 Chevy Silverado
14chevy53,08/19/2014
Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I've had my 2014 Silverado for 9 months now and have had a long list of issues.Numerous recalls. Had an engine misfire at 14500 miles. Had to replace number 8 cylinder coil which had a history of misfires. Driver side door actuator went out and had to be replaced. The day after I got the truck back (less than 24 hours later) the front passenger side door actuator went out (currently at dealership writing review while its being fixed). When punching the gas the 1st to 2nd gear shift is very rough. Transmission guy at dealership said that's normal which I don't believe. Currently ongoing issue. Really hope GM reads this and contacts me. After what I spent on truck I shouldn't be having issues. Update a couple years later. Can honestly say after owning for 3 years I will never purchase another Chevy or GM product. I've had 14 recalls on this vehicle since I purchased brand new. On top of the issues discussed above I had my truck taken in for transmission problems and after 2 "diagnoses" that they couldn't replicate I finally told them I would not pick up the truck until it was fixed. Amazing that when I drove it with a texhnician I was able to replicate the problem but they couldn't. Ended up my torque converter failed a long with a few other things. Only took me going up to Chevy 6 times over the span of 3 years for them to finally fix it. Leather inside the truck also is cracking already. First time and will be the last owning a GM. Between the dealerships and customer service they are a joke.
2014 Chevy Silverado Engine Misfire!!!!!!!!!!
dthatcher,05/31/2014
Just took my 2014 Silverado in today because of an "Engine Misfire" I only have 6600 miles on it, and do not feel very happy at this time. I have learned from reading other forums that I'm not the only who has this problem. There are some real horror stories going around that GM might not really have fix!!!. The problem started when I came to a stop. A real hard down shift hit first followed by the motor started to miss like it jumped timing. The check engine light started to blink constantly and the Track Light came on. I know we have GM customer service people on this forum so I would like to see what they have to say. However I don't want the standard responsive of take it to the dealer.
See all 107 reviews of the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
More About This Model

There was cause for consternation when the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup made its first auto show appearance in Detroit earlier this year. It was given barely a mention at GM's press conference before being shoved awkwardly into GM's booth like last week's bagels. It gave the impression that the company wasn't confident in its new full-size baby.

We now know that with the 2014 Silverado, GM is lifting a page out of Porsche's playbook. No, Chevy's full-size pickup isn't getting a flat-6 in the bed. Rather, the new Silverado is an example of GM honing the core values of its most important model, resulting in a new version that makes purposeful, measured yet undeniably tangible improvements over the outgoing model. Evolution, not revolution. Sound familiar?

New Cabins, Familiar Size
At first blush, the overhauled 2014 Chevrolet Silverado doesn't look all that different from the 2013 version. But when we examined the new truck side by side with the old one (in truck-loving San Antonio), the differences became obvious. The old truck's slab sides are gone, and the new truck's wall-o'-chrome front-end treatment and bulgy-er hood make it look extroverted by comparison.

2014 Chevrolet Silverado

All-new cab structures for the three configurations (standard, double and crew cabs) bring improved structural stiffness and crashworthiness to the 2014 model. The cabs' basic dimensions are unchanged since they ride on the same frame geometry as before (strategic regauging of the frame's steel has shed some 33 pounds). However, a smidge more rear legroom was liberated by reshaping the back of the front seats, and the front passengers have more fore/aft seat adjustment range.

Gone are the awkward reverse-opening rear doors of the previous extended cab; the newly minted double cab has a traditional B-pillar layout to help the truck meet upcoming side-impact and rollover standards. All doors are now inset into the body rather than overlapping the roof, a move that makes for a quieter truck. The new cabin also rides on improved body mounts that further hush things up, and clambering into the bed is made easier by clever steps and handholds built into each rear corner.

Crew cabs now have the option of a longer 6-foot-6-inch bed in addition to the standard short bed, and there are a variety of axle ratios available ranging from 3.08 on 5.3-liter V8 variants all the way up to 3.73 in the optional Max Trailering package.

Direct Injection for the Masses
Its engine lineup, too, has been thoroughly massaged. The bread-and-butter 5.3-liter pushrod V8 now kicks out 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. A new 4.3-liter pushrod V6 — essentially the V8 with two cylinders sliced off — produces 285 hp and 305 lb-ft of torque. Later this year, a range-topping 6.2-liter version of the V8 of as-yet-indeterminate output will be available.

2014 Chevrolet Silverado

Don't be fooled by their carryover displacements. All engines in the 2014 Chevy Silverado are members of GM's new Gen 5 small block family, called Ecotec3, which shares its fundamental architecture with the outgoing Gen IV but has almost no parts in common. A primary goal of the Gen 5 engine family is to boost efficiency, so the engines sport direct injection and cylinder deactivation. Elsewhere, efficiency gains were found in the new body's improved aerodynamics and, predictably, by ditching hydraulically assisted steering in favor of electric power steering.

And the results? So far, the only fuel economy data released for the 2014 Silverado is for the 5.3-liter V8. Two-wheel-drive versions earn EPA ratings of 16 city/23 highway mpg (16/22 for 4WD), which is a gain of 1 and 2 mpg respectively over the outgoing 5.3-liter V8. It may not sound like much of a difference in absolute terms, but it is a meaningful gain on a percentage scale.

Top-Shelf Refinement
All those efforts to reduce noise have paid off. In practice, the new Silverado exhibits impressive refinement, with road noise snuffed out and only a whisper of wind noise at freeway speeds. It's a genuinely civilized cabin, probably the quietest in the full-size pickup business according to our eardrum dynos. And the electric steering is well-weighted and natural enough that nobody will mind its lack of feel.

The suspension geometry has been carried over, though tuning changes were implemented to take advantage of the stiffer cab structure. Front springs are stiffer, stabilizer bars are larger and the dampers were revalved. As a result, the new truck feels robust yet compliant, capable and comfortable. It shudders less when bouncing off of rocky trails, maintaining better composure than ever.

2014 Chevrolet Silverado

The 5.3-liter V8 delivers solid thrust with good manners. Throttle tip-in is a bit softer than we remember from the previous truck, and there's still a bit of shake in the steering when you give it the beans. More seamless than ever, however, is the cylinder deactivation system, which swaps between V8 and V4 modes often and with complete transparency.

Meanwhile, the 4.3-liter V6 engine exhibits similar traits, just with the capability turned down a tick and the volume up a commensurate amount. Another indication of this engine's all-around legitimacy is that it will be available in all trim levels rather than relegated only to work truck variants, as was the case with the old V6.

The sole transmission available in all 2014 Chevrolet Silverados is the six-speed automatic carried over from the outgoing truck. It's a respectable and capable gearbox, but the ratio jumps are still too wide when towing, despite the huskier new engines. The anticipated (but not confirmed by GM brass) upcoming eight-speed transmission will be a welcome addition.

All-New Interior
Cabin materials have been upgraded in many areas, and there are noticeably more bins and cubbies in the new truck. A vast array of equipment is available, from a factory spray-in bedliner, lane departure warnings and forward collision alerts (that can, thankfully, be switched off) to a trailer brake controller, a Z71 Off-Road package and beyond. Fancypants LTZ models can even be equipped with heated and cooled seats and have up to five USB ports.

2014 Chevrolet Silverado

Higher trim levels also offer the impressive new MyLink multimedia interface, sporting a clear, sharp 8-inch display and intuitive screen flow. And because touch-sensitive screens aren't always the best (think bumpy roads) there are redundant knobs and buttons, as well as a truly effective voice command interface.

Towing ratings rise to a maximum of 11,400 pounds with a Max Trailering package, though if we were going to tow something that heavy with any regularity we'd step up to a brawnier 3/4-ton truck. We towed an 8,600-pound skid-steer with a 5.3-liter V8 Silverado, and while there was plenty of reserve grunt and no sweats broken, the ride would probably grow tiresome on a long haul.

More Truck, Same Money
Crew cabs will be the first to launch, available sometime this month, while the V6 rolls in shortly thereafter. Despite the list of changes for 2014, GM has held the line on pricing for the base trucks at $24,585 for regular cabs, $28,610 for double cabs and $32,710 for crew cabs. There are a few adjustments up and down when it comes to equipment, but no real "gotchas" to speak of.

That's welcome news considering the bump in civility and capability garnered by the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. Loyalists to the brand will welcome the new truck with open arms, as it is demonstrably better than the outgoing Silverado in every meaningful way. Whether it's enough to fend off the accomplished new Ram 1500 and EcoBoost-havin' F-150s among cross-shoppers is a matter that will take time to sort out.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Overview

The Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500 Crew Cab, Silverado 1500 Regular Cab, Silverado 1500 Double Cab. Available styles include LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), and Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT is priced between $17,785 and$30,588 with odometer readings between 45757 and147333 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country is priced between $28,505 and$32,720 with odometer readings between 78397 and120153 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ is priced between $26,498 and$32,999 with odometer readings between 52897 and71748 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck is priced between $13,999 and$24,990 with odometer readings between 25288 and88006 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT is priced between $19,499 and$27,000 with odometer readings between 67614 and147799 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ is priced between $23,978 and$23,978 with odometer readings between 115366 and115366 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale near. There are currently 54 used and CPO 2014 Silverado 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,999 and mileage as low as 25288 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Can't find a used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,851.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,482.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,279.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,235.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 1500 lease specials

Related Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles