Consumer Rating
(142)
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review

  • Fourth-door access standard on extended cab models, strong 4800 and 5300 V8 engines, programmable power door locks, disc brakes at all four corners.
  • Cheap interior materials, sketchy build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Chevrolet makes a pretty good pick-'em-up if powerful engines are your thing. But even after a recent redesign, it still has a ways to go to match the Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra when it comes to the quality of the materials and assembly.

Vehicle overview

Imagine the pressure engineers and designers suffered when they undertook the task of completely revising the best-selling model that General Motors produces. Success would insure that GM could continue to reap large benefits from a booming truck industry. Failure would reduce market share, profits and credibility. Making matters worse, the existing platform was already a hot seller. How to fix something that wasn't broken?

They started by asking Chevy truck customers what they wanted in a new full-size pickup. More power, better handling, more interior room, better fuel economy and a stronger chassis were the answers. What they most certainly did not want was cartoonish or carlike styling, which Chevy owners felt the Dodge and Ford stores were selling.

So Chevrolet gave the customer what they asked for. Looking at the Silverado, some might be hard-pressed to discern differences between it and the old C/K model. But under the skin, GM served up a heaping pile of massive improvement, and that's where it counts.

Several engine choices are available, ranging from a newly improved 4.3-liter V6 to a turbodiesel 6.5-liter V8. Most buyers select 4800 and 5300 Vortec V8 engines, and they make more power for 2000. The 4.8-liter and 5.3-liter units each generate 15 more ponies than they did in '99, but only the 5300 motor gets a boost in torque, from 315 foot-pounds at 4,000 rpm to 325 ft-lbs. at the same revs. The 6.0-liter V8 gets a new high-extension torque converter when equipped with the available automatic transmission. Automatics also come equipped with a tow-haul mode that improves performance under heavy loads.

Holding all this together is a three-section frame that is stiff, light and easy to assemble. It contributes to class-leading impact absorption, a smooth ride and a quiet interior. Payload capacity is stout as well. State-of-the-art steering, suspension and braking systems help make driving the Silverado a joy. Four-wheel disc antilock brakes are standard, and steering feel is tight for a large truck, thanks in part to the power rack-and-pinion gear on models under 6,400 GVWR. The turning circle is relatively small and a wide rear track contributes to stability on the highway. Optional is Adjustable Electronic Ride Control, the first selective damping system ever offered on a pickup.

Inside, Silverado buyers will find logically laid out switchgear, though the plastics feel like they're sourced from the same supplier contracted by Fisher Price. The cabin is roomy, particularly on extended cab models. Standard back doors on the latter make entry and exit to the rear bench seat easy, and if front passengers are willing to sacrifice a bit of legroom, the back of the extended cab is quite comfortable. Front seatbelts are mounted to the seats themselves so rear passengers don't need to chop through a web of fabric to get in and out.

Other changes this year include power door locks that can be programmed to unlock automatically when the Silverado is shut off, solving an irritating problem on 1999 trucks. A Sportside cargo box is available on 1500 LT models, and 1500 4WD trucks can be equipped with wheel flares this year. Optional on the LS and standard on the LT trucks are an electrochromic self-dimming rearview mirror with compass and exterior temperature display. A soft tonneau cover is available on the LT Fleetside Box version only.

The bar was raised with the introduction of the Chevy Silverado, and GM bean counters needn't worry about their bonuses at year's end. This truck will continue to be a huge success.

2000 Highlights

After a complete redesign last year, few changes make news for 2000. Most substantial is the addition of an optional fourth access door to extended cab models. The already potent Vortec 4800 and 5300 V8 engines make more power, and programmable door locks can be instructed to unlock automatically when the Silverado is shut off. A Sportside cargo box is available on 1500 LT models, and 1500 4WD trucks can be equipped with wheel flares this year. LS and LT trucks get a standard electrochromic self-dimming rearview mirror with compass and exterior temperature display, and a soft tonneau cover is available from the factory.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

5(58%)
4(30%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.4
142 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 142 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent Truck
Andrew Mahaffey,03/25/2015
LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
I love my 2000 silverado 5.3 ext cab 4 door z71 sb this thing has been the most reliable vehicle i have ever had my truck currently has 368000 miles on it with the original engine and trans this truck is truly bullet proof the only things i have ever done to this truck is a 1 water pump brakes and fluids and some rust repair i have towed with it and even driven it hard and it still runs like new.
2000 Chevy Silverado 1500 V8
Kaitlin,08/08/2010
I have a 2000 Chevy silverado with 146,000 miles on it. I had a few things go on it. I use this truck to pull a 2 horse bumper pull trailer. Its been good to me. I put in it a rebuild trans had a few things here and there. Now its having a few issues with going in Reverse. If this truck was a 2500 I would keep it. But I live in a hilly area and it struggles with the load to get up the hills. I live Chevy and I like what they offer. This truck been good to me for my needs.
Best truck I have owned
Jake,11/23/2015
LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
It's a great truck, best one I ever owned. I bought it with 150,000 miles, and I currently have almost 201,000 miles on it. I've done routine oil changes, Still runs strong, still have everything stock, besides the alternator , brake lines. Very dependable, never broke down on me. Definatley worth the money.
Like A Rock
Jerry Maletich,09/06/2010
I bought this truck brand new and drove it for ten years. I gave it to my son who now drives it to work. It has almost 200,000 miles and has never had any major repairs. I replace rack and pinion steering at 195,000 miles cost $200.00 that's all, not bad.
See all 142 reviews of the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Overview

The Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500 Regular Cab, Silverado 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LT 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LT 3dr Extended Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), LT 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A).

