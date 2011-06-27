  1. Home
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy extended and crew cab models, strong V8 engines, innovative features, slick hybrid electric option.
  • Cheap interior materials, questionable build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Powerful drivetrains, stout underpinnings and unique options make the Silverado a pickup worth considering, but the Dodge Ram, Ford F-150 and Nissan Titan have it beat when it comes to interior design and overall refinement.

2005 Highlights

Quadrasteer is no longer available on 2WD models, standard wheel sizes have been bumped up to 17 inches, and on extended and crew cab models; a power sunroof that includes HomeLink and a deluxe overhead console are new options. Chevy takes a step backward this year with the return of rear drum brakes, as opposed to last year's four-wheel disc setup. A gasoline/electric hybrid model is also introduced in limited quantities this year. Basically a "mild" hybrid, the system provides no power boost, but does allow for automatic engine startup and shutdown at stops. This truck also comes with four 120-volt AC power outlets and is the only Silverado with rear disc brakes this year. The hybrid truck is only available in Western states and Florida.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

5(66%)
4(21%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.5
175 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 175 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Truck
DamonLee22,01/04/2016
4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
If there is one thing I can say about this truck, It's reliable. As of today my Silverado has 320K miles, I have had to replaced the front hubs, wheel bearings, and the water pump, and of course the brakes. I had problems with the climate control selectors.. While running the AC there would be a thump and the left side would instantly go to full heat.. And the fan control module melted once, lots of smoke.. The truck still runs pretty strong, but wear to the engine and trans has begun to have an effect on performance.. but she's never left me on the side of the road, and the four wheel drive is still functioning normally. All in all, a very good truck, and if it died today, I couldn't complain.
American all the way
rich,06/19/2005
Solid and dependable. I've checked out other trucks. I usually drive 30,000 miles a year, and use my truck for my mobile office and pull a horse trailer maybe 3,000 miles a year. The imports just do not have the comfort, ride, and power to satisfy my needs. This truck looks and feels like a truck and not a plastic replica.
Not a bad truck at 5 years old.
Trenton,08/31/2010
Recently bought my 2005 ext-cab Z71 silverado 1500 a few months ago, used with 90,000 miles on it. I'm the second owner. Good things: Engine is still very quiet and runs smooth for having 90K on it, great on gas, ride is smooth, 4wd still works, interior in great shape, no electrical or steering problems. Overall still a great truck inside and out. Bad things: Doors rattle a little when driving over rough bumps, transmission shifts hard into 3rd gear and makes a "smack" sound. A/C makes weird gurgle sounds after I turn it off.
Built to take it
z71gripper,02/07/2012
I drove my Z71 for 120k miles and thoroughly enjoyed the ride. Might be the best vehicle I will every own. I remember everytime I got behind the wheel I thought it can't be this good everytime. It never let me down. For one stretch of near 10k miles I didn't reset the full mpg meter and the gage leveled off at 18.7 mpg. That was excellent for a 5.3L Never did a repair other than a couple of minor jobs under warranty. Reliability was superior to any.
See all 175 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

Unless you've been in a coma for the last five years, chances are you already know what a hybrid is: a vehicle with both a gasoline and an electric motor that gets great gas mileage. Bzzzzt, wrong. In one sneaky swoop, GM has shattered that definition with the introduction of its first hybrid, the Chevrolet Silverado Hybrid (and its twin, the GMC Sierra Hybrid). No longer reserved for tree-hugging vegetarians who drive too slow, the hybrid moniker can now be enjoyed by gun-toting, who-cares-about-gas-prices American pickup truck lovers.

As the hybrid hysteria continues to spread, so do the variations and mutations. The Toyota Prius has always been a full hybrid (meaning it can move under either gas or electric power or both combined), and the Honda Insight a mild hybrid (the electric motor only assists the gas engine), but they still fit the fuel-sipping, high-tech image.

Hybrid, American Style
For now, GM is dipping its toes in the hybrid waters with a more conservative approach, similar to Honda's system. It challenged its engineers to take one of its most ancient platforms, the full-size Silverado/Sierra pickup, and make it a mild hybrid — with benefits. Forget big fuel economy gains and high-tech multimotor powertrains, though. What the engineers spit out is a fully capable truck that shuts the engine off at a stop, uses regenerative braking to charge a small bank of lead-acid batteries and just so happens to double as a 2,400-watt generator.

Instead of a conventional starter and alternator, the Silverado Hybrid uses a 14-kilowatt electric motor/generator sandwiched between the engine and a compact torque converter. Though the motor doesn't provide propulsion (like Honda's IMA systems do), it does operate as a generator during coasting and braking. The icing on the cake here is that this whole setup fits in a traditional transmission case, and bolts right up just like a conventional powertrain. Under the backseat is a box with three deep-cycle lead-acid batteries. Other than a computer to manage the system, the only other major change is an electrohydraulic pump for the steering and brakes.

No Special Training Required
The Silverado Hybrid drives just like its non-hybrid counterpart, with a few variations. The gas engine is always running during acceleration and steady cruising, but shuts down while braking at speeds below about 15 mph. Release the brake pedal and the engine smoothly fires right back up.

In order to maximize charging potential, as well as fuel economy, GM programmed the conventional automatic to lock up the torque converter early, usually in second gear, and keep it locked even when the throttle is released. Thankfully, the idle stop feature can be defeated by pushing the tow/haul button — a lifesaver in crawling traffic and parking maneuvers.

Power up the Miter Saw
Remember we said this was a hybrid with benefits? One of which is electricity, baby, and lots of it. Four grounded AC outlets provide up to 2,400 watts of electricity, making this wannabe hybrid an all-out Swiss Army knife off the tarmac.

Rather than fool with a pollution-belching generator, a contractor can simply plug work tools into one of the outlets in the cargo bed. Likewise, one can haul their camper to the middle of nowhere, plug it into the truck and enjoy the luxury of electricity.

Worried about draining those batteries? No problem. Just start the truck, push and hold the power outlet button and everything but the engine shuts off. Get out, lock the door, set the alarm. She'll stay running to generate as much power as you need. The horn even beeps if the gas tank starts getting low.

The Mothership Silverado
Bottom line, we love miserly hybrids and their loving touch on the environment. But some people really do need larger vehicles, like pickups and SUVs. GM's mild setup in the Silverado Hybrid is an elegant solution to a handful of problems; and we see no reason why this technology, with appropriate variations, couldn't be applied to every single vehicle GM produces. It would be the PR slam dunk of the century. Scoff if you must, but we bet this seemingly half-hearted attempt at a hybrid is actually an indication of future mass-production hybrid technology.

Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500 Crew Cab, Silverado 1500 Regular Cab, Silverado 1500 Extended Cab, Silverado 1500 SS. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab SS AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Z71 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z71 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS Hybrid 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS Hybrid Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Z71 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Z71 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), and 2dr Regular Cab Z71 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck is priced between $5,900 and$7,600 with odometer readings between 123157 and133370 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS is priced between $8,694 and$8,694 with odometer readings between 106293 and106293 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 is priced between $7,800 and$7,800 with odometer readings between 183661 and183661 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2005 Silverado 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,900 and mileage as low as 106293 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Can't find a used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,558.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,908.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,805.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,620.

