2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review
- Roomy extended and crew cab models, strong V8 engines, innovative features, slick hybrid electric option.
- Cheap interior materials, questionable build quality.
List Price Range
$5,900 - $7,600
Edmunds' Expert Review
Powerful drivetrains, stout underpinnings and unique options make the Silverado a pickup worth considering, but the Dodge Ram, Ford F-150 and Nissan Titan have it beat when it comes to interior design and overall refinement.
2005 Highlights
Quadrasteer is no longer available on 2WD models, standard wheel sizes have been bumped up to 17 inches, and on extended and crew cab models; a power sunroof that includes HomeLink and a deluxe overhead console are new options. Chevy takes a step backward this year with the return of rear drum brakes, as opposed to last year's four-wheel disc setup. A gasoline/electric hybrid model is also introduced in limited quantities this year. Basically a "mild" hybrid, the system provides no power boost, but does allow for automatic engine startup and shutdown at stops. This truck also comes with four 120-volt AC power outlets and is the only Silverado with rear disc brakes this year. The hybrid truck is only available in Western states and Florida.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.
Most helpful consumer reviews
DamonLee22,01/04/2016
4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
If there is one thing I can say about this truck, It's reliable. As of today my Silverado has 320K miles, I have had to replaced the front hubs, wheel bearings, and the water pump, and of course the brakes. I had problems with the climate control selectors.. While running the AC there would be a thump and the left side would instantly go to full heat.. And the fan control module melted once, lots of smoke.. The truck still runs pretty strong, but wear to the engine and trans has begun to have an effect on performance.. but she's never left me on the side of the road, and the four wheel drive is still functioning normally. All in all, a very good truck, and if it died today, I couldn't complain.
rich,06/19/2005
Solid and dependable. I've checked out other trucks. I usually drive 30,000 miles a year, and use my truck for my mobile office and pull a horse trailer maybe 3,000 miles a year. The imports just do not have the comfort, ride, and power to satisfy my needs. This truck looks and feels like a truck and not a plastic replica.
Trenton,08/31/2010
Recently bought my 2005 ext-cab Z71 silverado 1500 a few months ago, used with 90,000 miles on it. I'm the second owner. Good things: Engine is still very quiet and runs smooth for having 90K on it, great on gas, ride is smooth, 4wd still works, interior in great shape, no electrical or steering problems. Overall still a great truck inside and out. Bad things: Doors rattle a little when driving over rough bumps, transmission shifts hard into 3rd gear and makes a "smack" sound. A/C makes weird gurgle sounds after I turn it off.
z71gripper,02/07/2012
I drove my Z71 for 120k miles and thoroughly enjoyed the ride. Might be the best vehicle I will every own. I remember everytime I got behind the wheel I thought it can't be this good everytime. It never let me down. For one stretch of near 10k miles I didn't reset the full mpg meter and the gage leveled off at 18.7 mpg. That was excellent for a 5.3L Never did a repair other than a couple of minor jobs under warranty. Reliability was superior to any.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features & specs
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
