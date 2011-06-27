Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me
- $27,998Great Deal | $5,952 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ73,476 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Walser Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hopkins / Minnesota
Boasts 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Four wheel drive, WHEELS, 22" X 9", STEEL, INTERIM, TUNGSTEN METALLIC.* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *LTZ PLUS PACKAGE includes (JF4) power adjustable pedals, (UQA) Bose premium audio system, (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist and (UVD) heated leather steering wheel, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE (Includes Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Safety Alert Seat and (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist. , TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, INTEGRATED, TIRES, P285/45R22 SL 110H ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL, SUNROOF, POWER, STEERING WHEEL, HEATED, LEATHER-WRAPPED AND COLOR-KEYED, STEERING COLUMN, MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING, SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET WITH (KA1) HEATED SEAT CUSHIONS AND SEAT BACKS includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including 2-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, (D07) floor console and storage pockets, SEATING, HEATED AND COOLED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Walser Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 314 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN 55343 to claim your Chevrolet Silverado 1500!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKSEC7EG240482
Stock: 6AL408T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $19,177Great Deal | $4,005 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT98,542 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
One look at this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and you will just know, this is your ride. It is a super clean one-owner truck, one of the best that we have ever seen. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this Silverado 1500's mileage reads low at 98,542. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms thisHighway driving is a breeze with the strong running 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine under the hood. Under the hood of this truck rests a fuel efficient 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine that works to keep your wallet closed. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 will give you the luxury that everyone wants. The best thing about this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is that its features have featuresFrom bumper to bumper this truck has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This truck has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or ripsWant a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Wondering how many owners this truck has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the CARFAX One Owner report. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. Check out the included AutoCheck report which shows this truck to be a one-owner vehicleSTANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this truck, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 441-0111 or come by to see if you qualify. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great dealCash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Merrifield!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKREC9EZ129946
Stock: 129946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$27,394Great Deal
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ90,048 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Baytown GMC Buick - Baytown / Texas
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, cocoa Leather, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 120 Point Safety Inspection, 150 Amp Alternator, 20 WHEELS, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2 Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, 6 Speakers, 6 Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, BLUETOOTH / HANDSFREE, Bluetooth For Phone, Bodyside moldings, Bose Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Fuel Door, Chrome Grille Surround, Chrome Mirror Caps, Chrome Recovery Hooks, CLEAN CARFAX!, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY!, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Driver Alert Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Chrome Bumper, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front License Plate Kit, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LOCAL TRADE IN!, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Plus Package, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, NAVIGATION, NON SMOKER VEHICLE, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar 6 Months Directions & Connections Plan, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 2LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED FOR DELIVERY!, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8 Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8 Diagonal Color Touch Nav., Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, Tachometer, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20 x 9 Chrome.Baytown GMC Buick is pumped up to offer this reliable 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. LTZ 4WD White Diamond TricoatOdometer is 17472 miles below market average!P
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKSEC3EG219984
Stock: 219894A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $22,771Great Deal | $3,571 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT94,425 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT w/1LT..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPCREC4EG533680
Stock: X533680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $22,993Great Deal | $3,405 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT91,302 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT w/1LT..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPCREC1EG101354
Stock: X101354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $21,088Great Deal | $4,641 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT54,014 milesDelivery available*
Decosky Cadillac - Mount Vernon / Ohio
**CLEAN CARFAX**FOUR WHEEL DRIVE**5.3L**V8**BLACK EXTERIOR**JET BLACK INTERIOR**CLOTH SEATS**POWER DOOR LOCKS**POWER WINDOWS**POWER MIRRORS**HEATED MIRRORS**REMOTE START**KEYLESS ENTRY**TOW HITCH**RECOVERY HOOKS**ALUMINUM WHEELS**TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCNKREC9EZ210137
Stock: 2177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2019
- $14,500Great Deal | $4,943 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT170,898 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rockland Ford Lincoln - Thomaston / Maine
wholesale to the public as is no warranty financing available
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKREC2EG476840
Stock: RE05708A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $13,998Great Deal | $2,879 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck41,027 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Best Buy Quality Cars - Bellflower / California
EXCELLENT CONDITION. GREAT TRUCK FOR WORK! VERY WELL KEPT. RUNS GREAT. EVERYTHING WORKS GREAT. AUTOMATIC. FULL POWER. VERY LOW MILES, ONLY 41K MILES. WARRANTY, LOW PRICE. CLEAN TITLE. WE DO COMMERCIAL FINANCING.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCNCPEH2EZ186017
Stock: 186017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$20,754Great Deal | $5,221 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ102,359 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wilde Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Waukesha / Wisconsin
Wilde is your one-stop shop for new Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT and Subaru sales, used and certified pre-owned vehicle sales, service and parts in Southeastern Wisconsin. We are fully-stocked with hundreds of cars, trucks, mini-vans and SUVs for every budget. CALL our knowledgeable staff at 262-544-5400, learn more about us and VIEW OUR ENTIRE INVENTORY online at www.wildedodge.com and www.wildesubaru.com, or VISIT us in person, conveniently located at 1710 Hwy 164 in Waukesha, WI. We look forward to serving you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKSEC1EZ136171
Stock: 29768A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $24,700Great Deal | $3,466 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT45,329 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Browning Chevrolet GMC - Eminence / Kentucky
Visit Browning Chevrolet online at www.thinkgm.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 1-800-THINKGM today to schedule your test drive. 'BE FEE FREE' . No Doc prep Admin Get Ready No Fees ever.. No surprises. Family owned for over 50 years. Come see why we have so many repeat customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPCREHXEG471259
Stock: 3129A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-14-2019
- $11,498Great Deal | $5,462 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck111,067 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr 4WD Reg Cab 133.0 Work Truck with 1WT features a 4.3L V6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCNKPEH4EZ378591
Stock: W378591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- $14,900Great Deal | $3,765 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck114,432 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 looks like has never been used. More information about the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500: The full-size pickup truck segment has never been more popular, or more competitive. With its 2014 Silverado 1500, Chevrolet has staked its claim once again as king of the hill. The new Silverado boasts a refined level of comfort, sophistication, and brute force now found in trucks from Ford and Ram, specifically in the all-aluminum range of engines, where Chevy has laid claim to the most fuel-efficient V8 found in a full-size truck. In fact, at 23 mpg on the highway, the 5.3L unit provides a better return than the turbocharged V6 employed in the Ford F-150. Add in the fact that Chevy managed to make so many innovative changes while keeping the base price steady, and it's no surprise that the new Silverado is a hit. This model sets itself apart with best fuel economy of any V8 pickup, Improved interior with added comfort and convenience, extensive features and options, and best-in-class tow ratings
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCNKPEH0EZ289262
Stock: 289262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,850Great Deal | $3,972 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck77,587 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Doug Justus Auto Center - Louisville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCNCPEH3EZ248217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,999Great Deal | $7,349 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ148,308 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BabaCars - Stockton / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKSEC0EG345963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,000Great Deal | $5,208 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT103,868 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Take home this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is so immaculate it is practically new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. More information about the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500: The full-size pickup truck segment has never been more popular, or more competitive. With its 2014 Silverado 1500, Chevrolet has staked its claim once again as king of the hill. The new Silverado boasts a refined level of comfort, sophistication, and brute force now found in trucks from Ford and Ram, specifically in the all-aluminum range of engines, where Chevy has laid claim to the most fuel-efficient V8 found in a full-size truck. In fact, at 23 mpg on the highway, the 5.3L unit provides a better return than the turbocharged V6 employed in the Ford F-150. Add in the fact that Chevy managed to make so many innovative changes while keeping the base price steady, and it's no surprise that the new Silverado is a hit. Strengths of this model include best fuel economy of any V8 pickup, Improved interior with added comfort and convenience, extensive features and options, and best-in-class tow ratings
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKREC9EG211865
Stock: 211865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,900Great Deal | $4,668 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT92,872 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT that you won't find in your average vehicle. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2014 4WD Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT is king of the off-road. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 makes it one of the nicest you'll find. More information about the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500: The full-size pickup truck segment has never been more popular, or more competitive. With its 2014 Silverado 1500, Chevrolet has staked its claim once again as king of the hill. The new Silverado boasts a refined level of comfort, sophistication, and brute force now found in trucks from Ford and Ram, specifically in the all-aluminum range of engines, where Chevy has laid claim to the most fuel-efficient V8 found in a full-size truck. In fact, at 23 mpg on the highway, the 5.3L unit provides a better return than the turbocharged V6 employed in the Ford F-150. Add in the fact that Chevy managed to make so many innovative changes while keeping the base price steady, and it's no surprise that the new Silverado is a hit. Strengths of this model include best fuel economy of any V8 pickup, Improved interior with added comfort and convenience, extensive features and options, and best-in-class tow ratings
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKRECXEG213060
Stock: 213060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995Great Deal | $2,405 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck151,069 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
BRAND NEW TIRES CAMPER SHELL ONE OWNER LOTS OF EXTRAS RUNS DRIVES GREAT 5.3L V8 OVER 500 USED CARS TRUCKS IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T )
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPCPEC9EG555033
Stock: 555033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,000Great Deal | $5,916 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT44,068 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dellenbach Subaru - Fort Collins / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCRCRECXEZ282267
Certified Pre-Owned: No