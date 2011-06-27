Close

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

One look at this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and you will just know, this is your ride. It is a super clean one-owner truck, one of the best that we have ever seen. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this Silverado 1500's mileage reads low at 98,542. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms thisHighway driving is a breeze with the strong running 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine under the hood. Under the hood of this truck rests a fuel efficient 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine that works to keep your wallet closed. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 will give you the luxury that everyone wants. The best thing about this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is that its features have featuresFrom bumper to bumper this truck has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This truck has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or ripsWant a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Wondering how many owners this truck has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the CARFAX One Owner report. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. Check out the included AutoCheck report which shows this truck to be a one-owner vehicleSTANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this truck, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 441-0111 or come by to see if you qualify. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great dealCash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Merrifield!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCVKREC9EZ129946

Stock: 129946

Certified Pre-Owned: No

