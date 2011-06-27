  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  4. 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

MSRP range: $69,500 - $130,000
Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 HST 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
+61
MSRP$70,850
Edmunds suggests you pay$69,880
What Should I Pay
Other years
Land Rover Range Rover Sport for Sale

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Comfortable and luxurious cabin
  • Sporty handling and acceleration
  • Impressive off-road capabilities
  • Modest cargo capacity for the class
  • Plug-in hybrid P400e is no longer available
  • Second-row USB ports converted to USB-C type
  • Minor changes to optional and standard equipment
  • Part of the second Range Rover Sport generation introduced for 2014
Save as much as $970 with Edmunds Click on the model you’re interested in to see what Edmunds suggests you should pay to get a good deal.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$69,500
MPG & Fuel
19 City / 24 Hwy / 21 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 27.6 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: four wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 6 cylinder
Horsepower: 355 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque: 365 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 192.1 in. / Height: 71.0 in. / Width: N/A
Curb Weight: 4870 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 27.5 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample
Get started

FAQ

Is the Land Rover Range Rover Sport a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Range Rover Sport both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Land Rover Range Rover Sport fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Range Rover Sport gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg to 21 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Range Rover Sport has 27.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Land Rover Range Rover Sport. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport:

  • Plug-in hybrid P400e is no longer available
  • Second-row USB ports converted to USB-C type
  • Minor changes to optional and standard equipment
  • Part of the second Range Rover Sport generation introduced for 2014
Learn more

Is the Land Rover Range Rover Sport reliable?

To determine whether the Land Rover Range Rover Sport is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Range Rover Sport. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Range Rover Sport's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Range Rover Sport is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

The least-expensive 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,500.

Other versions include:

  • SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $115,500
  • SVR Carbon Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $130,000
  • P525 HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $87,500
  • P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $69,500
  • P360 HSE Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $78,500
  • P525 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $98,500
  • P400 HST 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $84,000
Learn more

What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

If you're interested in the Land Rover Range Rover Sport, the next question is, which Range Rover Sport model is right for you? Range Rover Sport variants include SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), SVR Carbon Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P525 HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), and P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of Range Rover Sport models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Overview

The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Sport SVR, Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition, Range Rover Sport SUV, Range Rover Sport Hybrid. Available styles include SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), SVR Carbon Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P525 HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P360 HSE Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P525 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), and P400 HST 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Land Rover Range Rover Sport models are available with a 5.0 L-liter gas engine or a 3.0 L-liter hybrid engine, with output up to 575 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes with four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Range Rover Sport.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Range Rover Sport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $70,850. The average price paid for a new 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $970 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $970 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $69,880.

The average savings for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 1.4% below the MSRP.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 HSE Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 HSE Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $79,850. The average price paid for a new 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 HSE Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $589 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $589 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $79,261.

The average savings for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 HSE Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 0.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 5 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 HSE Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 HST 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 HST 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $85,350. The average price paid for a new 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 HST 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $630 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $630 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $84,720.

The average savings for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 HST 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 0.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 HST 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P525 HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Available Inventory:

We are showing 5 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P525 HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P525 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Which 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for sale near. There are currently 13 new 2022 Range Rover Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $80,660 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

Can't find a new 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Land Rover for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,844.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
16 compined MPG,
15 city MPG/20 highway MPG

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
16 compined MPG,
15 city MPG/20 highway MPG

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
21 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/24 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG16
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfour wheel drive
Displacement5.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase115.1 in.
Length192.1 in.
WidthN/A
Height71.0 in.
Curb Weight5070 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials

Related 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Other models