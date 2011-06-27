Vehicle overview

Time waits for no full-size pickup truck -- that's what the past few years have shown in this hotly contested category. Considered the odds-on favorite for segment supremacy when it debuted four years ago, the Chevrolet Silverado now finds itself beset by upstart rivals. But continual improvements along with a whole lot of fundamental goodness have kept the Silverado in our good graces. The 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is an iconic American vehicle for a reason -- it's one of the best full-size trucks you can buy.

As ever, the 2010 Silverado is a robust specimen. There are no fewer than three optional V8 engines, and towing and hauling ratings are top-notch. However, drivers are demanding a lot more from their trucks these days than just the ability to do grunt work. To this end, the Silverado offers plenty of standard and available features, including luxuries like a navigation system and a USB jack, that are generally associated with passenger cars and SUVs. There are also two interiors, the more upscale of which (LTZ models only) features a full center console and good-quality materials.

The base interior, which most Silverados are stuck with, is about as spartan as it gets in this segment. It offers plenty of functionality but hardly anything in the way of visual interest. Rivals like the Dodge Ram and Toyota Tundra have nicer interiors even in base trim. Other demerits include a mediocre base V6 and a rather cumbersome turning circle.

Competition is stiff in this segment, as evidenced by our latest full-size-truck comparison test -- the Ram and Tundra both beat out the Silverado, even though the Chevy is still a fairly new design. But the Silverado finished ahead of the refreshed Ford F-150, and the trucks were closely bunched in the scoring column. Given its all-around competence, we don't hesitate to recommend the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado alongside its capable full-size peers.