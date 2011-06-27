  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(48)
Appraise this car

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and quiet ride, agreeable seats, powerful optional V8s, comprehensive standard safety equipment.
  • Large turning circle, bland base interior design, mediocre cabin storage.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$7,218 - $10,686
Used Silverado 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Capable, comfortable and offered in a wide array of body styles and configurations, the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a fully competitive full-size pickup.

Vehicle overview

Time waits for no full-size pickup truck -- that's what the past few years have shown in this hotly contested category. Considered the odds-on favorite for segment supremacy when it debuted four years ago, the Chevrolet Silverado now finds itself beset by upstart rivals. But continual improvements along with a whole lot of fundamental goodness have kept the Silverado in our good graces. The 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is an iconic American vehicle for a reason -- it's one of the best full-size trucks you can buy.

As ever, the 2010 Silverado is a robust specimen. There are no fewer than three optional V8 engines, and towing and hauling ratings are top-notch. However, drivers are demanding a lot more from their trucks these days than just the ability to do grunt work. To this end, the Silverado offers plenty of standard and available features, including luxuries like a navigation system and a USB jack, that are generally associated with passenger cars and SUVs. There are also two interiors, the more upscale of which (LTZ models only) features a full center console and good-quality materials.

The base interior, which most Silverados are stuck with, is about as spartan as it gets in this segment. It offers plenty of functionality but hardly anything in the way of visual interest. Rivals like the Dodge Ram and Toyota Tundra have nicer interiors even in base trim. Other demerits include a mediocre base V6 and a rather cumbersome turning circle.

Competition is stiff in this segment, as evidenced by our latest full-size-truck comparison test -- the Ram and Tundra both beat out the Silverado, even though the Chevy is still a fairly new design. But the Silverado finished ahead of the refreshed Ford F-150, and the trucks were closely bunched in the scoring column. Given its all-around competence, we don't hesitate to recommend the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado alongside its capable full-size peers.

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 models

The 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 full-size pickup truck is available in three body styles: standard cab, extended cab and crew cab. Standard cabs can be had with either a standard bed (6-foot, 6-inch) or a long bed (8-foot). Extended cabs can have a short (5-foot, 8-inch), standard or long bed. In the interest of maneuverability, crew cabs come only with the short bed.

Regular cabs can be had in base Work or midlevel LT trims, while the extended and crew cabs are also available in the plush LTZ trim. There's an LS trim for extended and crew cabs only. The Work trim comes with the basics, including air-conditioning (extended- and crew-cab versions), a trip computer, a tilt steering wheel, OnStar telematics, vinyl seating, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat and a CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary audio jack. The LS adds full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control, satellite radio and adjustable lumbar support for the driver.

The LT trim adds upgraded audio speakers and a USB jack, premium cloth seating (with a lockable compartment and a power outlet built into the center cushion of the split front seat), an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Opting for the LTZ gets you alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers (with heated washer fluid), dual-zone automatic climate control (in extended and crew cabs), an exclusive dash design with wood and metallic accents, leather upholstery, heated front bucket seats (with 12-way power adjustment and driver memory settings), steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, Bluetooth, a Bose audio system (with a six-CD changer and rear audio controls) and remote engine start.

Notable options include a variety of towing packages, the Z71 off-road package (skid plates, an off-road suspension and a locking rear differential), 18- and 20-inch wheels, upgraded audio systems, a navigation system with real-time traffic updates and a rearview camera (the latter is also available separately with a rearview-mirror display), a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, heated power-folding outside mirrors, a sunroof, a power-sliding rear window, a cargo management system and rear park assist. There is also the XFE (extra fuel economy) trim variant for the two-wheel-drive 5.3-liter V8 crew cab that features aerodynamic enhancements and lightweight aluminum components that improve fuel economy. To ease loading and unloading the bed, one may opt for the EZ Lift tailgate that requires only about half the effort (compared to the standard tailgate) to open and close.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with the 5.3-liter V8 receives tweaks that yield incrementally better fuel economy, including a standard six-speed transmission and variable valve timing (the 6.2-liter V8 also receives the former, and the 4.8-liter V8 the latter). All V8s can now run on E85 as well as gasoline. Side curtain airbags, front-seat side airbags and stability control are standard on all models, and all stereos except the base unit offer USB connectivity. Finally, the 6.0-liter V8 has been dropped.

Performance & mpg

There are four different engines available for the 2010 Chevy Silverado 1500. Work trucks have a 4.3-liter V6 (195 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) as standard. This can be upgraded to a 4.8-liter V8 (295 hp, 305 lb-ft) or a 5.3-liter V8 (315 hp, 338 lb-ft). The LS comes only with the 4.8-liter V8. The LT trim, depending on body style, will have one of these two V8s as standard, while the LTZ has the 5.3-liter engine as standard.Optional on select models is a 6.2-liter V8 (403 hp and 417 lb-ft). All V8s run on E85 as well as gasoline.

A four-speed automatic transmission with a tow and haul mode is standard on Silverado pickups with the base V6 and 4.8-liter V8. Silverados with the 5.3-liter or 6.2-liter V8 receive a six-speed automatic. In 0-60-mph testing, we clocked a Silverado with the 6.2-liter V8 at a very quick 6.6 seconds. Properly equipped, a Silverado 1500 can tow up to 10,700 pounds.

Buyers have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. The Work and LS trims with 4WD have a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. All other 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected.

Fuel economy estimates range from 15 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined for a crew cab XFE down to 12/19/14 mpg for a 4WD Silverado 1500 fitted with the 6.2-liter V8.

Safety

Antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum) are standard, with an all-disc setup available via the Max Trailering package. Stability control, front side and side curtain airbags are also standard.

In government crash tests, the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 earned top five-star ratings for frontal collisions. As of this writing, neither the government nor the independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety had subjected the newly side-airbag-equipped 2010 Silverado to side-impact crash testing.

Driving

The 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is part of the new breed of big trucks that are actually pleasant to drive. The steering is light but reasonably precise, and the truck's comfortable seats and smooth, quiet ride make long road trips enjoyable. One thing to keep in mind is that the Silverado's turning circle is typically larger than most other trucks. Acceleration is sluggish with the base V6 but just fine with even the smallest V8. The 5.3-liter V8 feels brawny, and the 6.2-liter V8 turns the Silverado into a veritable muscle truck. We much prefer the six-speed automatic that comes standard with the two bigger V8s; the four-speed feels past its prime.

Interior

The Silverado's interior has very good fit and finish, though on base models the overall look is rather dull relative to the competition. The Silverado LTZ improves things greatly with a unique upscale dash and door panel treatment, a full center console and attractive wood grain and metallic accents, although you'll pay a stiff entry price for the luxury ambience. The rear seat in crew-cab models is quite comfortable, and the seat cushions can be flipped upward for a nearly flat load floor. Interior storage is adequate, but some might take issue with the smallish cupholders and the haphazard organization of the center console box.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

5(43%)
4(27%)
3(20%)
2(8%)
1(2%)
4.0
48 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my 2010 Z71!!!!
raider_fanatic,04/03/2011
I bought my 2010 Crew Cab Z71 with 15k miles on it on March 3, 2011. I have not had any problems with it other than the exterior temperature gauge takes a while to register what the teperature it outside. Also, it is pretty difficult to park, even with the back up camera and parking sensors. I get about 15-17 MPG in town and 19-20 hwy.
MY SILVERADO COMES THROUGH
kenzootak,08/30/2014
LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
MY 2010 SILVERADO HAS 67,000 MILES now. No problems at this time. REPLACED TIRES WITH COOPER AT3 WORKS WELL. USE FULL SYNTHETIC OIL FOR BETTER USE. Auto transfer case works well for 4x4 use. Drag to get in neutral. BUT THE AUTO SELECT DIAL FOR 4X4 IS EASY TO USE. THE MANUAL BUTTONS ON SIX SPEED TRANSMISSION WORK WELL TOO. HOWEVER THE MANUAL BUTTON HOLDS A LOW GEAR IF SELECTED WHEN YOU ENTER BACK ON HIGHWAY AT HIGH SPEED IN LOW GEAR ASSUMING AUTOMATIC STILL. THOUGH ON HILLS ,THE MANUAL BUTTON WORKS TERRIFIC WITH THE GEARS USE. FANTASTIC STEREO AND SPEAKERS. WIDE TURN, BUT OKAY. MINE IS REASONABLE ON GAS. IT IS OK FOR LOAD TOO. Really a very reliable comfortable truck.
A Home Run
cforider,12/24/2011
I got lucky a month ago and found a 10,000 mile used 2010 black Silverado LTZ with every option at less than market price. My 1998 4Runner was still running good, but not enough guts to pull my boat. This is the truck i've always wanted and couldn't be more happy with all of the features. The 4Runner consistently (without boat) got 18 mpg, now I get 15-18 for the tank. The ride is awesome, the heated seats are the envy of my wife, and the look is the best on the market in my opinion. Yes, I'd do it again. Have not pulled the boat yet, but have no doubt it will do just fine. I plan on keeping this one around for a while. I've owned Fords before, but probably not again after this one.
DOD ruined these trucks.
Nate,08/23/2017
LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
I bought my truck 3 years ago with 64k on it and it had a slight tap every now and the, quiet but audible. It came in spurts of 2 or 3 (tap tap tap) then it would go away for awhile. I brought it to a gm dealers attention and they told me it was injector noise. I always maintenanced the vehicle before the change oil light came on (around 9k). I changed the oil every 5k. At 94k i have to tear the engine to the block to replace the bs displacement on demand lifters, a problem that gm has had since they put this crap in their vehicles. Then the alternator went out at about 100k. Every 2k a sparkplug would crack the porcelin. It consumes oil, another thing gm knows about but refuses to do anything about. The truck may look pretty and be very comfortable to drive but its a unreliable POS i am a die hard chevy fan but this truck has ruined my faith in any new vehicle produced by gm, or any vehicle with DOD.
See all 48 reviews of the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Overview

The Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500 Crew Cab, Silverado 1500 Regular Cab, Silverado 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), and LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS is priced between $11,995 and$23,900 with odometer readings between 63306 and134624 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck is priced between $7,995 and$13,899 with odometer readings between 134339 and230917 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT is priced between $16,234 and$16,385 with odometer readings between 102022 and149502 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2010 Silverado 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,995 and mileage as low as 63306 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Can't find a used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,910.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,621.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,840.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,588.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 1500 lease specials

Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles