Vehicle overview

Chevrolet's modern full-size pickup has been around in one form or another since the early '60s. Currently in its sixth generation, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, as it's now called, boasts classic styling and a wide variety of body styles and drivetrains. A perennial competitor to the full-size offerings from Ford and Dodge, Chevrolet generally finishes a close second to Ford in sales, mostly due to the fact that it shares customers with the almost identically equipped GMC Sierra.

Typically, combined sales of the two trucks outdo the F-Series. Often first to market with unique innovations, Chevy trucks also offer the OnStar communications system that provides the convenience of 24-hour on-call assistance for everything from tow truck calls to dinner reservations. The Vortec V8 engines are known for their generous power and relatively good mileage when driven with a soft foot.

Combine this with a wide variety of cabin amenities, and the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 presents a compelling package, especially for those who do a lot of towing and hauling. The Silverado is really starting to show its age, however, compared to the newer full-size offerings from competitors, which have the Chevy trucks beaten when it comes to interior design and materials, and overall refinement. We strongly encourage you to try out the competition before you settle on a Silverado 1500.