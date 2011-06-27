  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(96)
Appraise this car

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy extended and crew cab models, strong V8 engines, innovative features, slick hybrid truck option.
  • Not as refined as the competition, low-grade interior materials, inconsistent build quality.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,737 - $4,773
Used Silverado 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Powerful drivetrains, stout underpinnings and unique options make the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado a pickup worth considering, but the Ram, F-150 and Titan have it beat when it comes to interior design and overall refinement.

Vehicle overview

Chevrolet's modern full-size pickup has been around in one form or another since the early '60s. Currently in its sixth generation, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, as it's now called, boasts classic styling and a wide variety of body styles and drivetrains. A perennial competitor to the full-size offerings from Ford and Dodge, Chevrolet generally finishes a close second to Ford in sales, mostly due to the fact that it shares customers with the almost identically equipped GMC Sierra.

Typically, combined sales of the two trucks outdo the F-Series. Often first to market with unique innovations, Chevy trucks also offer the OnStar communications system that provides the convenience of 24-hour on-call assistance for everything from tow truck calls to dinner reservations. The Vortec V8 engines are known for their generous power and relatively good mileage when driven with a soft foot.

Combine this with a wide variety of cabin amenities, and the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 presents a compelling package, especially for those who do a lot of towing and hauling. The Silverado is really starting to show its age, however, compared to the newer full-size offerings from competitors, which have the Chevy trucks beaten when it comes to interior design and materials, and overall refinement. We strongly encourage you to try out the competition before you settle on a Silverado 1500.

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 models

Regular, extended- and crew-cab body styles are available on the Chevy Silverado 1500, and there are six basic trim levels: Work Truck, LS, LS2, LT1, LT2 and LT3. Designed to be affordable on-the-job companions, Work Trucks offer few amenities, but you do get dual-zone manual air conditioning and an AM/FM radio. LS1 models offer a few more features like cruise control, a CD player and deluxe cloth upholstery. The LS2 adds power windows, locks and keyless entry. The LT1 adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The LT2 includes a power driver seat and Bose audio. The LT3 includes steering wheel audio controls and alloy wheels. An off-road package provides a heavier-duty suspension and skid plates, while a Limited Edition package offers a performance suspension, 20-inch wheels, a locking differential and towing preparation.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, there's a new "VortecMAX" performance group that includes a 345-hp, 6.0-liter V8, a heavy-duty tow package and a stronger rear axle; thusly equipped, the half-ton Silverado is on more equal footing with the Titan and the Hemi-equipped Ram. The Quadrasteer four-wheel steering option has been dropped, and the optional camper-style mirrors have been replaced by a folding and extending design with a built-in convex spotter glass. Other changes include slightly updated front-end styling and minor adjustments to trim levels and body configurations.

Performance & mpg

Five engine choices are available for the half-ton Chevrolet Silverado -- a 195-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6; a 285-hp, 4.8-liter V8; a 295-hp, 5.3-liter V8; a 310-hp, 5.3-liter V8; and a 345-hp 6.0-liter V8 as part of the VortecMAX Package. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on regular cabs with the V6 engine. Optional on that model and standard on all other Silverados is a four-speed automatic. The maximum towing capacity with the 5.3-liter V8 is 9,100 pounds, while the 6.0-liter V8 can pull up to 10,000 pounds. All models come in two- or four-wheel drive. A hybrid powertrain option is available on extended cabs with the 5.3-liter, but the system does not provide any power boost. Its main function is to conserve fuel via automatic engine shutdown and startup at stops, as well as provide on-the-job power through four 120-volt AC outlets.

Safety

All Chevy Silverado trucks include four-wheel antilock brakes as standard equipment. The Silverado received a rating of "Marginal" (third lowest out of four possible rankings) in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's offset crash test. In government crash tests, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 received four stars (out of five) for driver protection in frontal impacts and three stars for the front passenger.

Driving

The 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is comfortable enough to be a daily driver, yet it's still powerful enough to use as a dedicated work truck. Acceleration ranges from adequate to vigorous, depending on which V8 you select, and the automatic transmission shifts with authority. The steering feels vague on center, but it's light and precise enough for easy maneuvering. The automatic engine shutdown and startup feature work seamlessly in the hybrid truck. Additionally, the hybrid's electric power steering feels at least as good as the traditional setup.

Interior

Inside, Silverado buyers will find a logically laid-out interior, with clear, uncluttered gauges. Materials quality is unimpressive, and build quality, though improved over the last few years, is still below that of the competition. The cabin is roomy, particularly on crew cab models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

5(72%)
4(16%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.5
96 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 96 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Quality truck
Kevin,12/12/2015
LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
I owned my 2006 for 7 years before trading off for a newer GMC truck. Bought it at 20,000 miles and sold at 90,000. Solid truck, ok fuel economy for a full size (15/19 on regular gas, not E85) and comfortable enough for a daily driver. It wasn't overly special, no bluetooth or rear-view cameras, but the Z71 package made it sharp to look at. With 4-wheel drive, it was dependable even on cold snowy days until the Midwest rust got into the brakes at 9 years old (the reason I sold it). After adding an after-market trailer brake controller I never had any issues towing campers or other cars behind it. I would recommend this truck to anyone.
2006 crew cab 4.8l
charlie151,03/22/2013
I bought my truck brand new in 2006 and has been my daily driver ever since. I tow a 6000lb trailer regularly and had a western 8' plow on it for 3 years and never had a problem except for 2 blown wheel hubs. I have just over 194,000 miles and never had a problem. I've driven dodge and ford trucks and nothing compares to the comfort and reliability of this chevy.
Great Truck for the Price
Mark,09/04/2006
Find that the Chevrolet extended cab work truck is an excellent value. Lots of room inside and good comfortable seating. The V6 is challenged to cruise in hilly areas without having to ramp into higher rpms, but does a good job on the highway. Most of these have exhaust vibration as mention by another reviewer. Transmission is smooth and brakes are responsive. I like the hood design for 2006 which is very rare. 21 mpg on the highway is a plus and access to the motor is easy.
2006 Silverado Like a Rock
Nolan,08/18/2010
My pickup has 55k miles now and it's great. Great gas mileage in town about 15-16 mpg with the 4.8 L V8. 18 mpg highway-interstate. Good power and get up and go. Good room for an ext cab and the fold up seat is nice. No problems towing anything or getting around off-road, this baby never gets stuck. Very smooth and quiet on the highway for a truck.
See all 96 reviews of the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Overview

The Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500 Crew Cab, Silverado 1500 Regular Cab, Silverado 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include SS 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LS 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LS2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), LS2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), LS2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A), and Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS2 is priced between $8,900 and$8,900 with odometer readings between 170225 and170225 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 is priced between $10,888 and$10,888 with odometer readings between 166180 and166180 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT3 is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 176305 and176305 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2006 Silverado 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,900 and mileage as low as 166180 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Can't find a used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,130.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,482.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,746.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,302.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 1500 lease specials

Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles