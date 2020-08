Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake - Saint Paul / Minnesota

Power Pack Plus Seats; Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench; 3-Passenger; Driver And Front Passenger Manual Reclining Engine; Vortec 5.3L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi Flexfuel Interior Plus Package Trailering Package; Heavy-Duty Exterior Plus Package Wheels; 4-18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Aluminum Differential; Heavy-Duty Automatic Locking Rear Seat Adjuster; Driver 6-Way Power Suspension Package; Off-Road Tires; P265/65R18 On-/Off-Road; White Outlined-Letter Bluetooth For Phone Defogger; Rear-Window Electric Skid Plate Package Fog Lamps; Front; Halogen Tailgate; Locking Engine Block Heater Bluetooth Connection Air Cleaner; High-Capacity Air Conditioning; Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Audio System Feature; Usb Port Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Cooling; Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler; Heavy-Duty Air-To-Oil Cooling; External Engine Oil Cooler Ebony; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Gvwr; 7000 Lbs. (3175 Kg) Heavy Duty Cooling Package; Heavy-Duty Lt Preferred Equipment Group Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Remote Vehicle Starter System Steering Wheel Controls; Mounted Audio Controls Summit White Tailgate; Ez-Lift Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Universal Home Remote This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *FOUR WHEEL DRIVE* *TOWING PACKAGE* *LOW MILES* *NO ACCIDENTS* Contact AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. With 4WD, you can take this 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. Beautiful color combination with Summit White exterior over Ebony interior making this the one to own! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. It is incomparable for the price and quality. We are so confident of being the Low-Cost provider that we guarantee it. We have researched and compared thousands of vehicle transactions to give you a great value and the lowest competitive price. The AutoNation Ford Advantage provides a complimentary loaner while servicing your vehicle and a Worry Free folder that includes a CarFax complete vehicle history report, quality service inspection with repair work performed and a sixty-day limited powertrain warranty. Buy with confidence and experience why people drive hundreds of miles to buy from AutoNation Ford. Key Policy: Our pre-owned vehicles come with one key unless we received more than one from the previous owner. Additional keys may be purchased. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GCRKSE38AG224520

Stock: AG224520

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-04-2020