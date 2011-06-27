  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and quiet ride
  • comfortable seats
  • powerful V8 options.
  • Large turning circle
  • weak V6 engine
  • bland interior design on base trim
  • limited cabin storage.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$14,599 - $26,988
Used Silverado 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is an accomplished contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to its wide range of body styles and capable performance.

Vehicle overview

The current Chevrolet Silverado platform is 6 years old, having debuted in the 2007 model year just like the Toyota Tundra. And yet even though Ford and Ram offer trucks that have been updated since then, the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado remains a competitive choice in the full-size pickup segment. Regular upgrades, comprehensive utility packages, value-added special editions and respect for a strong heritage all keep the Silverado fresh.

The 2012 Silverado 1500 is on relatively equal footing with other full-size trucks when comparing towing capacities, body style choices and options. Kudos goes to the Silverado for its smooth ride and low wind and road noise levels. Factor in comfortable seats -- at least in the upper trim levels -- and the Silverado earns our endorsement as a long-distance road-tripper.

The Silverado 1500 is not without a few faults, though. We find the Work Truck interior aesthetically dull compared to base models from Ram and Toyota. The aging V6 engine struggles to motivate such a large truck. A large turning radius hampers maneuverability, leading to frequent multiple-point turns in tight parking lots.

Comparatively, the Ford F-150 has more innovative technology features available, the Ram 1500 has a smoother ride quality and the Toyota Tundra is roomier in crew cab trim. Yet the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 remains a solid choice in our book and deserves attention when cross-shopping in this very competitive segment.

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 models

The 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a full-size pickup offered in a variety of cab/cargo-bed configurations in both two- and four-wheel drive. Body styles include regular cab, extended cab and crew cab. Regular and extended cabs are available with either a 6.5-foot standard bed or an 8-foot long bed. Crew cabs are mated to only a 5-foot-8 short bed. Regular cabs are limited to the base Work Truck and midlevel LT trims, while the extended and crew cabs come in LS, LT and the range-topping LTZ trim.

The Work trim (or WT) is limited to the bare necessities, which include air-conditioning (extended- and crew-cab versions), a trip computer, a tilt steering wheel, OnStar telematics, vinyl seating, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat and a four-speaker AM/FM stereo with an auxiliary audio jack. The LS adds full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control, satellite radio and adjustable lumbar support for the driver.

The LT trim includes premium cloth seating, a lockable compartment with a power outlet built into the center cushion of the split front seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The LTZ piles on 20-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control (in extended and crew cabs), an exclusive dash design with wood and metallic accents, leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable heated front bucket seats, driver-seat memory settings, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, Bluetooth, remote engine start and a Bose audio system with a six-disc CD changer, a USB/iPod interface and rear audio controls.

Many of the features on the upper trim levels are offered on the lower ones as options. Other popular options (depending on the trim level and configuration) include towing packages to meet different load requirements, the Z71 Off-Road package (skid plates, off-road suspension, 18-inch wheels and body-colored front end), 18- and 20-inch wheels, a sunroof, heated power-folding outside mirrors, an EZ Lift tailgate, a power-sliding rear window, a cargo management system, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, upgraded audio systems, a rear-seat entertainment system, a navigation system and ventilated front seats.

There is also the XFE (extra fuel economy) trim variant for the two-wheel-drive 5.3-liter V8 crew cab that features aerodynamic enhancements and lightweight aluminum components that improve fuel economy.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Chevrolet Silverado sees only minor changes. Among them are restyled front grilles/bumper fascias for LS and LT models, an updated navigation system (now hard-drive-based) and the inclusion of trailer sway control as part of the stability control system.

Performance & mpg

Chevy offers four engines in the 2012 Silverado, including three V8s.

The standard 4.3-liter V6 produces 195 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. LS trim buyers may upgrade to a 4.8-liter V8 rated at 302 hp and 305 lb-ft, or a 5.3-liter V8 that's good for 315 hp and 335 lb-ft. The biggest engine is a 6.2-liter V8 cranking out 403 hp and 417 lb-ft of peak torque. The LT trim, depending on body style, will have one of the two smaller V8s as standard, while the 5.3-liter is standard on the LTZ. The 6.2-liter is available as an option on select models.

A four-speed automatic transmission with a tow/haul mode is standard on Silverado pickups with the base V6 and 4.8-liter V8. The 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8s utilize a six-speed automatic. In a recent Edmunds test, a Silverado with a 6.2-liter V8 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, which is quick for a full-size pickup. Properly equipped, a Silverado 1500 can tow up to 10,700 pounds.

Buyers have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. The Work and LS trims with 4WD have a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. All other 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected.

EPA fuel economy estimates range from 15 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined for a crew cab XFE down to 12/19/14 mpg for a 4WD Silverado 1500 fitted with the 6.2-liter V8.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, OnStar, electronic stability control and traction control. Front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are also standard. Four-wheel disc brakes are available as part of the Max Trailering package. In Edmunds brake testing, a Silverado crew cab with four-wheel disc brakes stopped from 60 mph in a short 120 feet.

In government crash tests, the 2012 Chevy Silverado received an overall score of four stars (out of five). It earned four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, a Silverado crew cab earned a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection and a second-best score of "Acceptable" for side-impact testing.

Driving

We haven't always admired the ride on previous generations of the GM full-size pickup, but the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is pleasant to drive. It features a light yet reasonably precise steering response. The suspension keeps the body under control without any drama and provides as comfortable a ride as can be expected from a full-size truck. One downside is the wide turning circle, which doesn't help the broad-shouldered truck maneuver in a downtown parking garage.

The base V6 doesn't provide the power needed for hauling a heavy load, although the 4.8-liter V8 picks up the pace a little. The 5.3-liter V8 feels brawny while the 6.2-liter V8 turns the Silverado into a veritable muscle truck. The smaller engines are still saddled with an outdated four-speed automatic that doesn't contribute much to either low-end grunt or fuel economy. But the six-speed automatic transmission that comes standard with the two bigger V8s does an admirable job of keeping power on tap and features a well-calibrated tow-haul mode and cruise-grade braking.

Interior

The base model won't excite the senses but it meets the needs of work-only owners who want durability and don't have to worry about hosing out the mud, if needed. Comfort features along with fit and finish improve greatly when moving up to the more popular and upscale trim levels. The new navigation system offers an enhanced display and quicker response times. The heated and ventilated bucket seats are offered only on the LTZ trim level, but otherwise it's easy to get in a comfortable driving position with the available power-adjustable pedals. Crew cab models feature comfortable rear 60/40-split-bench seats with flip-up seat cushions that provide a nearly flat load floor. Interior storage is merely adequate, with small cupholders and haphazard center console organization.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

5(30%)
4(30%)
3(22%)
2(8%)
1(10%)
3.7
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

cluncking in low gears
wolf20,06/23/2013
I like my silverado except for one thing.This cars drivetrain ir slipyok will drive u crazy.it bangs underneath in low gears on and off.in traffic on the freeway and taking turns and pushing on the gas.Sometimes a hard clunk.Brought it in twice was told thats normal. come on.whats normal about that.
problem truck
T. Hendricson,08/03/2017
LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
Regular cab has a lot of wind noise from back of cab. keep replacing steering wheel position sensor.
Satisfied
jeffb5150,01/26/2012
Very satisfied with my new Silverado except the cloth seat shows and catches lent and you get zapped from static when it's cold and dry
first new vehicle
johneb09,01/21/2013
I've had many vehicles, but this is the first new vehicle. This one has the chrome package, 20" chrome rims, chrome trim, mirrors, and door handles. I love the looks of it. It now has 4300 miles and am averaging around 17 MPG. The instruments are easy to read, and the controls are easy to reach. The seats are comfortable, the handling is responsive and the ride is pretty smooth. It took a little getting used to the cylinder deactivation as it seemed a little sluggish when accelerating from a stop. However, when you need power, its there. I occasionally pull an 18 foot fiberglass boat and hardly know its behind. All in all a very nice truck, and the rebates made it hard to pass up.
See all 23 reviews of the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
315 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
315 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
315 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
315 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Overview

The Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500 Crew Cab, Silverado 1500 Regular Cab, Silverado 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT is priced between $15,950 and$26,988 with odometer readings between 37529 and166951 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck is priced between $9,700 and$16,590 with odometer readings between 33071 and201525 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ is priced between $25,999 and$25,999 with odometer readings between 69825 and69825 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale near. There are currently 22 used and CPO 2012 Silverado 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,700 and mileage as low as 33071 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Can't find a used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,225.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,226.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,466.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,820.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 1500 lease specials

Related Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles