Vehicle overview

The current Chevrolet Silverado platform is 6 years old, having debuted in the 2007 model year just like the Toyota Tundra. And yet even though Ford and Ram offer trucks that have been updated since then, the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado remains a competitive choice in the full-size pickup segment. Regular upgrades, comprehensive utility packages, value-added special editions and respect for a strong heritage all keep the Silverado fresh.

The 2012 Silverado 1500 is on relatively equal footing with other full-size trucks when comparing towing capacities, body style choices and options. Kudos goes to the Silverado for its smooth ride and low wind and road noise levels. Factor in comfortable seats -- at least in the upper trim levels -- and the Silverado earns our endorsement as a long-distance road-tripper.

The Silverado 1500 is not without a few faults, though. We find the Work Truck interior aesthetically dull compared to base models from Ram and Toyota. The aging V6 engine struggles to motivate such a large truck. A large turning radius hampers maneuverability, leading to frequent multiple-point turns in tight parking lots.

Comparatively, the Ford F-150 has more innovative technology features available, the Ram 1500 has a smoother ride quality and the Toyota Tundra is roomier in crew cab trim. Yet the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 remains a solid choice in our book and deserves attention when cross-shopping in this very competitive segment.