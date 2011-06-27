Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me
- $3,400Great Deal | $3,712 below market
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS149,328 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC NICE local Trade-In**, Clean Carfax**, Great Service History**, Tow Package**, Alloy Wheels, Appearance Package, Power Package, Premium Sound Package, Special Edition Package, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Red, ABS brakes, Illuminated entry, LS Equipment Group, Remote keyless entry. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 50807 miles below market average! Red 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Andy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEK19T011313610
Stock: G20396A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $1,977Great Deal | $3,104 below market
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS227,287 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Thorp Auto World - Thorp / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEK19T611337443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,768Fair Deal | $922 below market
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS210,007 milesDelivery available*
Bellevue Toyota - Bellevue / Nebraska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEK19T41E136865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$5,500Fair Deal | $496 below market
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS190,921 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grand Forks Subaru - Grand Forks / North Dakota
LS trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $6,995. Chrome Wheels, Hitch, 4x4, Fourth Passenger Door, CD Player, AUTOTRAC ACTIVE 4WD TRANSFER CASE, FRONT HIGH-BACK RECLINING BUCKET SEAT... HD TRAILERING SPECIAL EQUIPMENT. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Chrome Wheels, Fourth Passenger Door. Third Passenger Door, Keyless Entry, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES: FRONT HIGH-BACK RECLINING BUCKET SEATS floor console, inboard armrests, manual driver/passenger lumbar, dual 6-way pwr seats, AUTOTRAC ACTIVE 4WD TRANSFER CASE, (5) P265/75R16 ALL-TERRAIN SBR OWL TIRES, HD TRAILERING SPECIAL EQUIPMENT weight-distributing hitch platform, aux trans cooler. Chevrolet LS with DK CARMINE RED/LT PEWTER MET exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com's review says "Inside, Silverado buyers will find a logically laid-out interior, with clear, uncluttered gauges.". AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Reduced from $6,995. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Lithia Toyota of Grand Forks sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Grand Forks, ND. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEK19V511401666
Stock: 11401666T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- New Listing$8,500
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS89,830 milesDelivery available*
Bob Gillingham Ford - Parma / Ohio
This is NOT a rotted out ole truck, this is a Super solid Silverado with ONLY 89,830 miles!! 5.3L V-8 Automatic Air Clean CarFax! Serviced and detailed this truck will NOT last long at OUR LOW, NO HASSLE, NO NEGOTIATION PRICE OF JUST $8,500!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed, Alarm.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEC14T41E266990
Stock: 20427TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $10,995
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT72,296 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Aero Motors - Essex / Maryland
This durable 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Extended Cab 4X4 Z71 Off-Road Package shown in Forest Green Metallic is perfect for your daily needs. Powered by a 5.3 Liter V8 that offers 285hp while connected to the 4 Speed Automatic transmission with Overdrive for easy passing. This Four Wheel Drive Silverado 1500 earns up to 19mpg on the highway while providing a rugged look enhanced by chrome accents, dual cargo lamps, Z71 badging, running boards, a deluxe chrome grille, fog lamps, and swing-out rear doors.Inside our LT's Extended Cab, you will find a roomy interior that seats up to six. Enjoy heated leather front bucket seats, a large console, AM/FM/Cassette/CD audio, and the versatility of the folding rear bench. Add in great features like air conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows/locks, cruise control, simple to read gauges, and be ready to hit the road!Chevrolet keeps you safe with four-wheel ABS, solid construction, airbags, daytime running lights, and accident avoidance features. Built for conquering any job while still providing you with the versatility you crave, this Silverado 1500 LT is an ideal choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEK19T81E297493
Stock: A5140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $2,990
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Base204,449 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Base 4WD Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEK19V11E156170
Stock: P1332A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $8,999
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS184,309 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dwain Taylor Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac - Murray / Kentucky
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Victory Red Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive. RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI In Business Since 1969! Proudly Serving: Murray, Mayfield, Benton, Paris, Paducah, Clarksville, Memphis, Jackson, Nashville, Marion, Cape Girardeau.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEC19T711195908
Stock: 95908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $5,995
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Base112,851 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ace Automart - Tulsa / Oklahoma
CLEAN CLEAN SUPER CLEAN!!! Ext Cab v6 2wd hard to find with 112 k miles. WONT STAY HERE LONG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEC19W011260026
Stock: 3087-18
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,111
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS303,973 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Penn Auto Group - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Penn Auto Group has over 1,500 affordable vehicles in stock. We offer a 3 Day Exchange on qualifying vehicles! Why shop anywhere else? Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars, trucks, and SUVs in the Allentown, Pennsylvania area. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. So come on down to our dealership in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have, our number is 610-674-4000. Make Penn Auto Group your first choice for affordable used vehicles. CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4WD, ABS brakes, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry. Burgundy 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4WD Automatic*CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEK19TX11375208
Stock: U4274TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- Price Drop$2,946
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Base306,288 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cherner Brothers Auto - Kensington / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with Standard Cab, 8ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEC14W91Z132656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,990
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS197,674 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan
Prepare to be impressed with our Accident Free 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4X2 Extended Cab in Indigo Blue Metallic that is perfect for your daily needs. Powered by a 4.8 Liter V8 that offers 270hp while connected to a 4 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. This Rear Wheel Drive earns up to 14mpg on the highway. Inside our LS, you will find a roomy interior. Enjoy comfortable cloth seats, a large console, an awesome stereo system, plus plenty of cupholders. Add in great features like power windows, locks, simple to read gauges and be ready to hit the road! Chevrolet keeps you safe with ABS, airbags, and accident avoidance features. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our professional and well-trained staff is ready to assist you with your automotive needs. Call us at 877-246-0606 or stop by the dealership at 3515 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, MI to set up a test drive! We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEC19V411210852
Stock: KP2174B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $7,998
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS233,000 milesDelivery available*
Heiser Chevrolet of West Bend - West Bend / Wisconsin
Dark Carmine Red Metallic 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD. Local trade - Hunters Special!!! Recent Arrival! *TODAY'S YOUR DAY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEK19V51E159010
Stock: W11792B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- New Listing$6,995
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS273,240 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store. ABS brakes, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.Get Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEK19T41E109262
Stock: T33436B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $4,950
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS184,054 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
John's Route 13 Auto Sales - Levittown / Pennsylvania
Anti-Theft
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEC19TX1E290395
Stock: 7620B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-23-2017
- $3,500Fair Deal
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS369,798 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tommys Quality Used Cars - Guthrie / Kentucky
This 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr features a 5.3L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is MAROON with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Power Steering, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Cassette, Four Wheel Drive, Available; Available; Dual Front Airbags; Active Seatbelts; Extended Cab; Regular Bed; 1/2 Ton - Contact ELVIN OVERSTREET at 931-278-1956 or tommysqualityucleads@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEK19T21E311405
Stock: 1E311405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- New Listing$8,997Fair Deal
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS131,654 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bud Clary Toyota of Yakima - Union Gap / Washington
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Portable Audio Connection, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Accident Free Carfax History Report, One Owner, Completely inspected and reconditioned, 4x4, Service Records Available, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD. Odometer is 48152 miles below market average! Why pay 10.3% in the greater seattle area when you can pay 8.1% on your vehicle purchase in Yakima, Wa. Call us and see how much we can save you!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEK19T21E114413
Stock: Y200957A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,996
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Base194,676 milesDelivery available*
Sid Dillon Chevrolet-Blair - Blair / Nebraska
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has a dependable Gas V8 4.8L/293 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Only 194,626 Miles! STANDARD SUSPENSION PKG -inc: twintube 32mm shocks (STD), PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, CRUISE CONTROL.* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *CHROME REAR STEP BUMPER W/STEP PAD, AIR CONDITIONING, 6400# GVWR (3150 front/3750 rear), springs (3739 front/3750 rear), axles (3150 front/ 3750 rear) (STD), 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: trans oil cooler, brake/trans shift interlock, 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/O ARMREST (STD), 4.8L (293) SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE, 3.73 AXLE RATIO, (5) P235/75R16 ALL-SEASON SBR BSW TIRES (STD), Warning tones-inc: key-in ignition, seat belt, headlamp-on, turn signal, Vinyl door trim panels w/dual integral armrests/map pockets/door reflectors.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Sid Dillon Blair, 2261 S Hwy 30, Blair, NE 68008.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with Upgraded Engine, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEC14V61E100620
Stock: 30881A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020