Close

Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana

WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC NICE local Trade-In**, Clean Carfax**, Great Service History**, Tow Package**, Alloy Wheels, Appearance Package, Power Package, Premium Sound Package, Special Edition Package, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Red, ABS brakes, Illuminated entry, LS Equipment Group, Remote keyless entry. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 50807 miles below market average! Red 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Andy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2GCEK19T011313610

Stock: G20396A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020